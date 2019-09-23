Log in
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

(VSL)
  Report  
VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement

09/23/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

This announcement replaces the previous RNS announcement 1928N released at 17:46 on the 20 September 2019. Amendments made to shares held in treasury and total number of shares in issue. All other information remains unchanged.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Shares'):

Date of purchase: 20 September 2019

Number of Shares purchased: 54,398 Shares

Highest price paid per Share: 80.00 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 79.80 pence

Average price paid per Share: 79.98 pence

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury. Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 60,855,705 Shares in Treasury.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 321,759,960 (excluding Shares held in Treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited

+44 (0)20 7954 9567

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (ISIN CODE: GB00BVG6X439)

Date of purchases: 20 September 2019

Investment firm: Jefferies International

Aggregate information:

Venue

Volume-weighted

average price, pence

Aggregated volume

London Stock Exchange

79.98

54,398

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:46:09 UTC
