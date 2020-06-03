Log in
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : BaFin revokes licence under section 32(1) of the KWG for banking transactions and financial services

06/03/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Regulatory Approval
BaFin revokes licence under section 32(1) of the KWG for banking transactions and financial services

03-Jun-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 03 June 2020

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

BaFin revokes licence under section 32(1) of the KWG for banking transactions and financial services

The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin") issued an official notice to vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG ("vPE") on May 29, 2020 pursuant to § 32 KWG or which was issued pursuant to §§ 64i para. 1 sentence 1, 64 j para. 1 and 64l para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz - KWG), or the license deemed to have been granted to it in accordance with sections 64i (1) sentence 1, 64 j (1) and 64l (1) sentence 1 of the KWG, to provide financial commission business, investment brokerage, investment advice, placement business, acquisition brokerage, financial portfolio management, third-country deposit brokerage, factoring, finance leasing, and investment management.

vPE intends to lodge an appeal against the notice of termination and to take legal action in order to be allowed to resume banking transactions and financial services at short notice.

Contact information:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491
Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060

Email: huber@vpeag.de

Company:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, Phone: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, E-Mail: le@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com

ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Open Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)

03-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Germany
Phone: 089/296491
Fax: 089/225060
E-mail: huber@vpeag.de
Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605
WKN: 691160
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1062199

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1062199  03-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1062199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
