vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Consent to the intended application of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG

Consent to the intended application of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG



Munich, 01. July 2020

In the opinion of the management board, the impending insolvency of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG can no longer be averted.

Therefore, today, the management board of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, in response to its request of June 24, 2020, informed the of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) that it agrees with the intended application of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG.

