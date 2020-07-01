vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Consent to the intended application of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG

Munich, 01. July 2020
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Consent to the intended application of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
In the opinion of the management board, the impending insolvency of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG can no longer be averted.
Therefore, today, the management board of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, in response to its request of June 24, 2020, informed the of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) that it agrees with the intended application of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht to open insolvency proceedings on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG.
Contact:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Herr Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491
Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060
Email: huber@vpeag.de
Company:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, Fon: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, Email: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt (Basic Board), München (m:access)
