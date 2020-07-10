vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator



10-Jul-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST

Munich, July 10, 2020 Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator By order of July 9, 2020, upon application of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), Marie-Curie-Str. 24 - 28, 60439 Frankfurt / Main, the Munich Local Court ordered the preliminary insolvency administration pursuant to § 21 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 InsO on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Munich, to secure the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG and appointed attorney Axel W. Bierbach from the law firm Müller-Heydenreich Bierbach & Kollegen as the preliminary insolvency administrator. Contact us: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang Huber Maximiliansplatz 17 80333 Munich Phone: +49 (0)89 296 491 fax: +49 (0)89 225 060 Email: huber@vpeag.de Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, telephone: 089/296491, fax: 089/225060, e-mail: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, stock exchanges: Regulated unofficial market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)

