VPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK AG

(P0E)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator

07/10/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator

10-Jul-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 10, 2020

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator

 

By order of July 9, 2020, upon application of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), Marie-Curie-Str. 24 - 28, 60439 Frankfurt / Main, the Munich Local Court ordered the preliminary insolvency administration pursuant to § 21 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 InsO on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Munich, to secure the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG and appointed attorney Axel W. Bierbach from the law firm Müller-Heydenreich Bierbach & Kollegen as the preliminary insolvency administrator.

Contact us:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang Huber

Maximiliansplatz 17

80333 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89 296 491

fax: +49 (0)89 225 060

Email: huber@vpeag.de

Company:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, telephone: 089/296491, fax: 089/225060, e-mail: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com

ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, stock exchanges: Regulated unofficial market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)

10-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Germany
Phone: 089/296491
Fax: 089/225060
E-mail: huber@vpeag.de
Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605
WKN: 691160
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1091169

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1091169  10-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1091169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
