vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator

Munich, July 10, 2020
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Order of the Munich District Court of 09.07.2020 on the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator
By order of July 9, 2020, upon application of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), Marie-Curie-Str. 24 - 28, 60439 Frankfurt / Main, the Munich Local Court ordered the preliminary insolvency administration pursuant to § 21 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 InsO on the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Munich, to secure the assets of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG and appointed attorney Axel W. Bierbach from the law firm Müller-Heydenreich Bierbach & Kollegen as the preliminary insolvency administrator.
Contact us:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Mr. Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 Munich
Phone: +49 (0)89 296 491
fax: +49 (0)89 225 060
Email: huber@vpeag.de
Company:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, telephone: 089/296491, fax: 089/225060, e-mail: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, stock exchanges: Regulated unofficial market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
