vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Rejection of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's application for suspension of the execution of the notice of 29.05.2020

07/07/2020 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Rejection of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's application for suspension of the execution of the notice of 29.05.2020

07-Jul-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 7, 2020

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Rejection of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's application for suspension of the execution of the notice of 29.05.2020

 

In an official decision dated July 2, 2020, the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht rejected the application of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG pursuant to § 80 Para. 4 VwGO to suspend the execution of the decision dated May 29, 2020.

As far as is known, the administrative court of Frankfurt / Main has not yet decided on vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's motion pursuant to § 80 Para. 5 VwGO to order the suspensive effect of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's objection to the notice of BaFin dated May 29, 2020.

 

Contact:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Herr Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491
Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060
Email: huber@vpeag.de

Company:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, Fon: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, Email: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com

ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt (Basic Board), München (m:access)

07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Germany
Phone: 089/296491
Fax: 089/225060
E-mail: huber@vpeag.de
Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605
WKN: 691160
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1088173

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1088173  07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2018 17,7 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2018 0,09 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2018 0,29 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2018 47,7x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 3,14 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
EV / Sales 2017 0,15x
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Matthews Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Markus W. Wenner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK AG23.02%4
MORGAN STANLEY-4.50%76 924
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.82%74 356
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED24.66%53 907
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.98.51%49 857
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.79%44 042
