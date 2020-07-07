vPE WertpapierhandelsBank : Rejection of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's application for suspension of the execution of the notice of 29.05.2020

Munich, July 7, 2020
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Rejection of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's application for suspension of the execution of the notice of 29.05.2020
In an official decision dated July 2, 2020, the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht rejected the application of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG pursuant to § 80 Para. 4 VwGO to suspend the execution of the decision dated May 29, 2020.
As far as is known, the administrative court of Frankfurt / Main has not yet decided on vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's motion pursuant to § 80 Para. 5 VwGO to order the suspensive effect of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG's objection to the notice of BaFin dated May 29, 2020.
Contact:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Herr Wolfgang Huber
Maximiliansplatz 17
80333 München
Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491
Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060
Email: huber@vpeag.de
Company:
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG, Maximiliansplatz 17, 80333 Munich, Germany, Fon: 089/296491, Fax: 089/225060, Email: huber@vpeag.de, Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605, WKN: 691160, Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt (Basic Board), München (m:access)
