VR Education : VRE to Launch 5G VR Device with Deutsche Telekom

04 December 2019

For immediate release 4 December 2019

VR Education partners with Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and XRSPACE for launch of new 5G VR

device

VR Educa on (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR), a leading virtual reality ('VR') technology company focused on the educa on and enterprise training space, is pleased to announce that the Group's ENGAGE pla orm has been selected as one of a handful of tles to be a launch applica on for a new 5G VR head mounted display ('HMD'), which is currently being developed in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and XRSPACE. It is an cipated that this new 5G VR HMD, which is lighter and less bulky than its predecessors and due for launch in mid- 2020, will deliver a significant boost to the VR ecosystem through its low latency attributes, allowing it to redefine the way people connect, learn, socialise, play and collaborate.

The new 5G VR HMD will allow consumers to experience a metaverse, where the virtual and real-world blur to transform how people come together in a more personal, natural, and meaningful way, without the conﬁnes of physical boundaries. Instead of moving a cursor across a grid of icons to open applica ons as in today's VR experiences, the device will oﬀer a novel user interface where users are represented as a real-life looking avatar and navigate the virtual world.

This new oﬀering will be distributed exclusively through global telecom operators and ini ally include a VR HMD powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile VR Pla orm and innova ve content spanning communica on, social, educa on, media, shopping, and entertainment. It represents a key use for 5G technology and has support from telecom operator Deutsche Telekom, which has 7 million mobile customers in Germany and about 44 million around the globe. More than 300,000 of those German customers use the carrier's current VR app, Magenta VR, under their T- Mobile brand.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Educa on, said:"VR and AR technology (XR) up to now has only appealed to very large corpora ons for training and the hardcore video game community. 5G deployment is about to change this mindset allowing for more immersive experiences, faster streaming services and smaller end user devices making a currently niche product appeal to a mass market. This new 5G VR device is certainly much smaller and lighter than what we have seen in the past from other manufacturers and we are deﬁnitely in touching distance of where XR headsets will actually have the same form as standard glasses.

"Having a leading telecom company such as Deutsche Telekom push forward with an XR oﬀering for their new 5G customers is a welcome development and ENGAGE being part of this push on the corporate training and educa on side is very exciting."

