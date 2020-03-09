Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  VR Education Holdings plc    6VR   IE00BG0HDR01

VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC

(6VR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VR Education : ENGAGE to host 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
ENGAGE to host 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3462F
VR Education Holdings PLC
09 March 2020

For immediate release

9 March 2020

VR Education Holdings plc

('VR Education' or the 'Group')

ENGAGE to host 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference

First global conference to be hosted entirely via VR

VR Education (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR), a leading virtual reality ('VR') technology company focused on the education and enterprise training space,is pleased to announce that it will host, via its ENGAGE platform, the 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference ('HTC 2020 VEC'), due to be held on 19 March 2020. This conference has historically been held by HTC Corporation ('HTC') in Shenzhen in China, however, due to the Coronavirus and the subsequent shutdown and travel restrictions imposed across the country, the event in its physical format has been cancelled.

HTC approached VRE to virtually host HTC 2020 VEC, thereby allowing the free event to run as planned, albeit virtually. Working closely with HTC, the Group has moved quickly to facilitate the event. VR Education believes will be the first conference ever to be transferred into virtual reality, enabling a global audience without travel. The conference will also be attended by the teams from other events which are either cancelled, postponed or taking on new digital formats such as GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications), GDC (Game Developers Conference), ESL (English as a Second Language) and GTC (GPU Technology Conference).

The HTC 2020 VEC speakers will be located in China, Taiwan, France, the UK and the US and will communicate their various presentations as avatars in virtual reality via the ENGAGE platform. The panel includes several members of HTC senior management including the CEO, Yves Maitre, and HTC's China President, Alvin Graylin. In addition, external speakers include Tom Furness, a pioneer of VR; Peter Diamandis, founder and Chairman of The X PRIZE Foundation; and Hugo Swart, QUALCOMM's VP and General Manager of XR.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said:'We have a close working relationship with HTC and so when they asked if we could assist in hosting HTC 2020 VEC via ENGAGE, we were delighted to help out. Coronavirus continues to impact us all and we feel that by hosting this conference virtually we can mitigate some of the disruption that it has and continues to cause businesses globally.

Whilst there is no monetary value to this agreement, we believe that it marks the first time an official physical industry event is fully replaced by VR. It also provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase the exciting capabilities of our ENGAGE platform to a truly global technology-led audience. We hope that this might, in turn, lead to further commercial opportunities for the Group going forward.'

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

VR Education Holdings plc

David Whelan, CEO

Sandra Whelan, COO

Tel: +353 87 665 6708

contact@vreducationholdings.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP(Nominated Adviser)

James Caithie / Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Shore Capital(Joint Broker)

Toby Gibbs / Anita Ghanekar

Fiona Conroy

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Davy(Joint Broker & Euronext Growth Advisor)

Fergal Meegan / Ronan Veale / Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Buchanan(Financial PR)

Henry Harrison-Topham / Chris Lane / Tilly Abraham

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

VRE@buchanan.uk.com



Notes to Editors

VR Education, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, is an early stage VR software and technology group based in Waterford, Ireland, dedicated to transforming the delivery methods of education and corporate training by utilising VR technologies to deliver fully immersive virtual learning experiences. The Group's core focus is the development and commercialisation of its online virtual social learning and presentation platform called ENGAGE, which provides a platform for creating, sharing and delivering proprietary and third-party VR content for educational and corporate training purposes.

In addition to the ongoing development of the ENGAGE platform, the Group has also built two downloadable showcase VR experiences, being the award-winning Apollo 11 VR experience and the Titanic VR experience.

On 12 March 2018, VR Education listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on the Enterprise Securities Market, a market regulated by Euronext Dublin. For further information, please visit www.vreducationholdings.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAZZGGFNVFGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



ENGAGE to host 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference - RNS

Disclaimer

VR Education Holdings plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC
03:08aVR EDUCATION : ENGAGE to host 2020 HTC Vive Ecosystem Conference
PU
2019VR EDUCATION : US Space & Rocket Center extends agreement
PU
2019VR EDUCATION : VRE to Launch 5G VR Device with Deutsche Telekom
PU
2019VR EDUCATION : Launch of Shuttle Commander on PlayStation
PU
2019VR EDUCATION : ENGAGE selected by Facebook
PU
2019VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC : Half-year results
CO
2019VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2019VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS : Annual results
CO
2018VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS : Annual Report
CO
2018VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1,02 M
EBIT 2019 -1,93 M
Net income 2019 -1,90 M
Finance 2019 1,29 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,77x
Capitalization 19,3 M
Chart VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
VR Education Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Whelan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Quentin Mortimer Cooper Non-Executive Chairman
Sandra Margaret Whelan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Séamus Patrick Larrissey Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Michael Joseph Boyce Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC0.00%22
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.06%483 746
NETFLIX, INC.14.03%161 906
NASPERS LIMITED-0.13%69 146
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.52%54 609
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-2.95%26 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group