Vranken Pommery Monopole : POMMERY MONOPOLE - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REFERENCE DOCUMENT

0
04/15/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REFERENCE DOCUMENT

Reims, april 15th 2019

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group. has filed its 2018 Reference Document, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 15th april 2019, under number D.19-0336.

This Document includes :

  • the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports,
  • the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments,
  • the Board of Directors' corporate governance report,
  • information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors, and
  • the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

It is available to the public under conditions provided by regulations and can be download on the website of the Group:

http://www.vrankenpommery.com/en/communication-financiere/publications

The Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.

The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group's activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

  • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
  • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
  • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
  • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England and Brut de France sparkling wines. 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole:
Franck Delval, Financial Control Director
+33 (0)3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr 		Media
Laurent Poinsot, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr  
Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 25, cdoligez@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE via Globenewswire
