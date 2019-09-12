Log in
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

(VRAP)
Vranken Pommery Monopole : POMMERY MONOPOLE - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

09/12/2019

 AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

 Reims, 12th of september 2019

  
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its Half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The 2019 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:

Vranken-Pommery Monopole : www.vrankenpommery.com
File location : Corporate Communication / Publications / Financial Reports

  

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes: 

  • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
  • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
  • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
  • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines. 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Codes “VRAP” (Paris), and “VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Franck Delval, Financial Control Director
+33 (0)3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr 		Media
Laurent Poinsot, + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr
Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 25,cdoligez@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

 

Attachment

