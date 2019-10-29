Log in
0.14 AUD   --.--%
VRX SILICA : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
VRX SILICA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
VRX SILICA : receives high-purity quartz results up to 99.95% at Warrawanda project in WA
AQ
29 October 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Section 708A(5) Notice and Appendix 3B

Attached is an Appendix 3B in respect to the issue of ordinary fully paid shares ("Shares") on the exercise of 1,000,000 unlisted options ($0.028; 31 October 2019) and 4,000,000 unlisted options ($0.028; 28 November 2019).

In respect to the issue of Shares referred to in the attached Appendix 3B, the Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A (5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the "Act").

The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance of Section 708A (5) of the Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act), required to be disclosed by the Company.

Yours faithfully

J C Geary

Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

VRX Silica Limited

ABN

59 142 014 873

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary fully paid shares

5,000,000

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Ordinary fully paid shares.

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
      trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes - rank equally with existing ordinary fully paid shares.

$0.028

Exercise of 1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.028 each on or before 31 October 2019 and 4,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.028 each on or before 28 November 2019

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 November 2018

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

5,000,000

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Listing Rule 7.1 - 59,097,792

Listing Rule 7.1A - 40,731,862

7

+Issue dates

29 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

409,318,617 #

Ordinary shares

# 4,332,083 shares subject to voluntary escrow expiring 3 June 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,000,000

Options (28/11/2019; 2.8 cents)

15,250,000

Options (30/11/2020; 7.2 cents)

25,000,000

Options (30/06/2021; 10 cents)

5,750,000

Options (30/11/2021; 10 cents)

11,000,000

Options (30/11/2021; 21.7 cents)

5,000,000

Options (30/11/2021; 9 cents)

4,000,000

Options (30/11/2022; 9 cents)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

There is currently no dividend policy in place for the company

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval - required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

-

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities - will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

-

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine - entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different - registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 07:06:01 UTC
