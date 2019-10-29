VRX Silica : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

29 October 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Section 708A(5) Notice and Appendix 3B

Attached is an Appendix 3B in respect to the issue of ordinary fully paid shares ("Shares") on the exercise of 1,000,000 unlisted options ($0.028; 31 October 2019) and 4,000,000 unlisted options ($0.028; 28 November 2019).

In respect to the issue of Shares referred to in the attached Appendix 3B, the Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A (5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the "Act").

The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance of Section 708A (5) of the Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act), required to be disclosed by the Company.

Yours faithfully

J C Geary

Company Secretary