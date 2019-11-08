VRX Silica : Results of Meeting

8 November 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Results of Annual General Meeting
The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of VRX Silica Limited held on 8 November 2019 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
Passed
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Re-election of director - Mr Paul Boyatzis
|
Passed
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Approval of 10% Placement Capacity
|
Passed
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Amendment of Constitution
|
Passed
For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 3 and 4 were passed as special resolutions with at least 75% of votes cast by shareholders present and eligible to vote at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolutions.
Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
No.of
|
No. of
|
No of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 1
|
59,456,007
|
294,928
|
44,151,026
|
559,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 2
|
103,148,033
|
240,928
|
513,000
|
559,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 3
|
101,868,033
|
240,928
|
1,793,000
|
559,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 4
|
102,822,311
|
40,928
|
1,038,722
|
559,173
|
J C Geary
Company Secretary
