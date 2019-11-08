Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  VRX Silica Limited    VRX   AU000000VRX5

VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/07
0.12 AUD   -4.00%
11/08VRX SILICA : Results of Meeting
PU
10/30VRX SILICA : Company Presentation - Amended
PU
10/29VRX SILICA : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VRX Silica : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:00am EST

8 November 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of Annual General Meeting

The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of VRX Silica Limited held on 8 November 2019 were as follows:

1.

Adoption of Remuneration Report

Passed

2.

Re-election of director - Mr Paul Boyatzis

Passed

3.

Approval of 10% Placement Capacity

Passed

4.

Amendment of Constitution

Passed

For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 3 and 4 were passed as special resolutions with at least 75% of votes cast by shareholders present and eligible to vote at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolutions.

Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.

No. of

No.of

No. of

No of

Shares

Shares

Shares

Shares

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

Resolution 1

59,456,007

294,928

44,151,026

559,173

Resolution 2

103,148,033

240,928

513,000

559,173

Resolution 3

101,868,033

240,928

1,793,000

559,173

Resolution 4

102,822,311

40,928

1,038,722

559,173

J C Geary

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VRX SILICA LIMITED
11/08VRX SILICA : Results of Meeting
PU
10/30VRX SILICA : Company Presentation - Amended
PU
10/29VRX SILICA : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
10/07VRX SILICA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/07VRX SILICA : receives high-purity quartz results up to 99.95% at Warrawanda proj..
AQ
2017VENTNOR RESOURCES LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.035 AUD for 8 existing sha..
FA
2017VENTNOR RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
2017VENTNOR RESOURCES : Annual Report
PU
2017VENTNOR RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Sstatement
PU
2017VENTNOR RESOURCES : Drilling commenced at Biranup
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -1,00 M
Net income 2019 -1,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -45,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 51,2 M
Chart VRX SILICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VRX Silica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VRX SILICA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dennis Maluish Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director
John Charles Geary Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VRX SILICA LIMITED0.00%38
ANTOFAGASTA19.13%11 837
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%8 240
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS16.85%6 367
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED1.97%5 970
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.9.89%4 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group