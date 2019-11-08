VRX Silica : Results of Meeting

8 November 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Results of Annual General Meeting

The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of VRX Silica Limited held on 8 November 2019 were as follows:

1. Adoption of Remuneration Report Passed 2. Re-election of director - Mr Paul Boyatzis Passed 3. Approval of 10% Placement Capacity Passed 4. Amendment of Constitution Passed

For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 3 and 4 were passed as special resolutions with at least 75% of votes cast by shareholders present and eligible to vote at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolutions.

Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.

No. of No.of No. of No of Shares Shares Shares Shares For Against Abstain Discretion Resolution 1 59,456,007 294,928 44,151,026 559,173 Resolution 2 103,148,033 240,928 513,000 559,173 Resolution 3 101,868,033 240,928 1,793,000 559,173 Resolution 4 102,822,311 40,928 1,038,722 559,173

J C Geary

Company Secretary