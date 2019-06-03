VSBLTY, CIC TECHNOLOGIES AGREE TO CROSS LICENSE, CO-DEVELOP ACCESS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS USING MACHINE LEARNING, AI & BIOMETRICS

Philadelphia, PA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt:5VS) (OTC:VSBGF), and CIC Technologies (CIC) have agreed to cross license and integrate new technologies to provide frictionless access control and security solutions according to a joint announcement made today by CIC CEO Sean Ryan and VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO Jay Hutton. The agreement also includes co-marketing and branding.



According to Memoori Research, the global Access Control Total Addressable Market will reach $10.10 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.04%*.





CIC Technologies’ Virtual Guardian™ combines various security solutions to create a layered security envelope. The focus of the new suite will be on providing comprehensive turnkey security and employee authentication solutions while delivering critical operational analytics to be used to protect both front and back of house access to stadiums, public venues, transportation hubs, houses of worship and schools. Under the agreement CIC will license certain elements of the VSBLTY Vector™ and DataCaptor™ solutions.

CIC is a full-service technology company with expanded business operations in the areas of biometrics authentication solutions and products that provide enhanced security. CIC’s layered approach to security creates a safer environment for employees and patrons. New products such as CIC’s dual authentication, and concealed weapons detection (CWD) coupled with existing products provide for a secure, high throughput ingress.

As explained by CIC president and owner, Sean Ryan, “Having dual authentication enables the ability to primarily identify a target (person) from a distance. And then, using a second modality as the individual arrives at the entry point, to either grant or deny access. Dual authentication eliminates credential sharing, and positively identifies the person moving to an entry point. It also can to be used with existing access control systems.”

Continuing, Ryan said, “The concealed weapons detection system is a set of sensors that can be placed in inconspicuous places to identify weapons (guns, knives, explosive devices) concealed on a person advancing between the sensors. It is a high throughput system, and offers discreet blending into the surrounding environment.”

VSBLTY is a leading retail software and technology company that offers facial recognition and non-occluded weapon detection using the power of machine learning and computer vision. Its proprietary VSBLTY Vector™ product can be used alone or in combination with any type of digital signage and other forms to provide security by looking for “persons of interest” or individuals carrying weapons with the intent to cause harm. VSBLTY’s latest innovation using Intel’s OpenVINO™ platform delivers Edge processing, providing faster and more affordable technology than legacy systems.

“In order to anticipate cyber and physical attacks there increasingly must be a reliance on innovative technologies. We are excited to work with VSBLTY and its state-of-the-art software that provides facial recognition, analytics and weapon detection that, combined with our own biometric, and access control solutions, will take layered security to new and heightened levels for corporations, governments, transportation centers, entertainment and sports venues and schools,” according to Ryan.

“The combination of CIC’s unique concealed weapons detection technology and the VSBLTY optical weapons detection provides a comprehensive weapons detection capacity to allow accurate detection and early warning,” Hutton said, “that is why we are confident that this partnership will result in immediate contract wins and revenue to VSBLTY.”

“With more and more so-called soft targets being attacked around the world, heightened security is needed virtually everywhere. We see CIC Technologies’ innovative security solutions as the ideal environment for VSBLTY’s facial recognition to enable faster, professional security responses to threats and deliver on a critical security market need. This agreement with CIC Technologies will significantly advance the increasingly important need to provide security where it has never been available before,” Hutton added.

*Source: Memoori Research https://memoori.com/market-size-major-trends-access-control-market-2017-2022/

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS)(OTC:VSBGF), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About CIC Technologies (www.getcictech.com )

A full-service security technology company based in Nashville, CIC Technologies provides highly skilled and reliable engineering and proven technical solutions. CIC assists clients with their vision, both in the private and public sectors. The company brings cutting edge technology to life, providing clients the opportunity to maximize their integration. CIC also has expanded business operations in the areas of biometrics authentication solutions and access control products that provide layered security enhancement.

