VSBLTY : Names 2 Former FBI Agents, Retail Marketing Expert To Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS), a leading retail software and technology company that provides audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision, today named Jeffrey S. Muller, Jim DiOrio and C. Patrick Kroc to the company's new Advisory Board according to Jay Hutton, Co-Founder & CEO.

Muller is President/CEO of Muller Group International, DiOrio is President/CEO of J3 Global, Inc. and Kroc is the former Executive Vice President of News America Marketing (NAM), a division of News Corporation.

"We are excited to have these three uniquely experienced executives serve in an advisory capacity to our firm as we steadily advance the merging of marketing and security," Hutton said. "Patrick Kroc had an 18-year career with NAM and is a retail media and marketing expert, while Jeff Muller and Jim DiOrio, both former FBI special agents with long experience in strategic risk assessment consulting for government agencies and companies, strengthen our security expertise," he added.

Operating in 25 countries, Muller's company is uniquely able to assist all levels of government as well as national and international corporations and organizations as they face newly emerging challenges in an increasingly complex international security environment. Muller is a seasoned professional with a unique blend of over 30 years of military leadership (Navy), federal law enforcement operations (FBI) and national security/counterterrorism/weapons of mass destruction program development and implementation (White House). At the FBI he managed all national and international countermeasures and prevention activities for the Bureau's National Security Branch, Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Directorate and developed customized integrated technology programs to secure the 18 sectors of U.S. Critical Infrastructure. Muller developed and led the INTERPOL WMD program serving the 190-member countries and has broad domestic and international experience with military forces, police services, national security agencies and intelligence organizations. Muller also serves as the Executive Director of his Geneva-based NGO, The CBRNE Global Alliance.

DiOrio's global security consulting firm provides complete security and investigative solutions to individuals and corporations. A retired Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent manager, he has an extensive background in high-risk, complex, military and government environments. While at the Bureau, DiOrio managed several cases in collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). DiOrio is experienced in all levels of event security, risk assessments, complex litigation support, head-on crisis management/mitigation training and "Golden Hour/Catalytic event consulting." Service Academy-educated and combat-tested, he is considered to be a visionary leader with exceptional interpersonal skills.

At NAM, Kroc managed all U.S. and Canadian retail relationships and led a 3000+ employee Retail Merchandising Field Force. He developed a Shopper Marketing Sales initiative that grew from $3M to more than $200M in annual sales. Kroc also managed all channels of trade including the nation's major retailers. He now uses his strong management, leadership and analytical skills to provide consulting services to emerging companies.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

