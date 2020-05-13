Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VSE Corporation    VSEC

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSE Corporation : Announces $44 Million in New Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced approximately $44 million in task and delivery order awards with the United States Department of Defense (“DOD”), with work expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

These awards include the following:

  • A 39-month task order for new work under the Contractor Field Team (CFT) program to provide flight line operations and aircraft maintenance and maintenance support to the Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic (CNAL) Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida for Boeing P-8 Poseidon and Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft.
  • Multiple delivery orders to provide services under VSE’s Foreign Military Sales contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command (“NAVSEA”) International Fleet Support Program Office. Under these delivery orders, VSE will provide maritime program support including logistics, planning, maintenance, training and engineering support to allied countries of the United States.

“During the last 60 days, VSE announced more than $160 million in new contract awards with government customers,” stated John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “We remain focused on growing our Federal & Defense segment backlog through an expansion of VSE’s core contracting and capability solutions, while growing with both new and existing customers. We look forward to furthering our support of NAVSEA and our allied foreign navies, and expanding our work under the CFT program at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.”

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VSE CORPORATION
05:31pVSE CORPORATION : Announces $44 Million in New Awards
BU
05/08VSE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07VSE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07VSE CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/01VSE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/01VSE : Earnings Presentation Q1 2020
PU
05/01VSE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/30VSE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30VSE CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/28VSE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart VSE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas R. Loftus Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Matthew Mullenix Chief Information Officer
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VSE CORPORATION-46.64%224
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.29%104 072
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-62.13%85 555
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.37%54 263
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.72%38 988
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-25.13%37 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group