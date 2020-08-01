VSE : Earnings Presentation Q2 2020

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this document. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations. "Forward-looking" statements, as such term is defined by the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in its rules, regulations and releases, represent our expectations or beliefs, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, the impact of widespread health developments, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the health and economic impact thereof, and the governmental, commercial, consumer and other responses thereto, growth and acquisition strategies, investments and future operational plans. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "seek," "plan," "predict," "project," "could," "estimate," "might," "continue," "seeking" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the other factors identified in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and risk factors and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking-statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this document also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. We consider Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS (Diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net leverage ratio, trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as non-GAAP financial measures and important indicators of performance and useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate our business's ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Adjusted Net Income represents Net Income adjusted for discrete items. Adjusted EPS (Diluted) is computed by dividing net income, adjusted for the discrete items and the related tax impacts, by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation and other amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for discrete items, and free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total principal debt less cash) divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.
UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
New business development, divestiture of non-core assets, targeted cost reductions and capital discipline
Business Development
Aviation Asset Divestitures
Cost Reductions
Capital Discipline
Federal & Defense:1H:20 awards totaled $116 million, up from $32 million in 1H:19
Federal & Defense:contract bidding activity +30% y/y in 1H:20, compared to the same period in 1H:19
Federal & Defense:$42 million in new bookings with the DoD and another federal agency in July 2020
Aviation: 2-year exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell in July 2020 to support B&GA market
Fleet: Commercial business +67% in 2Q and +~100% on a TTM basis; Received non- recurring $26 million COVID-19 PPE order in 2Q20
In 2Q20, completed the sale of assets related to CT Aerospace, a business focused on engine acquisition and leasing, spare and insurable parts inventories
This divestiture follows VSE's sale of Prime Turbines in 1Q20
Focused on migrating up the value chain toward higher- margin distribution product and MRO service offerings
Integrating 7 Aviation VSE business units into 2 operating units (MRO and Distribution) under VSE Aviation brand
As previously announced on April 30, VSE reduced approximately $13 million in annualized costs, mainly within the Aviation segment
Total cost reductions were $1 million in the second quarter and are expected to be approximately $6 million in the second half of 2020
Generated significant q/q free cash flow growth during the second quarter; Reduced debt outstanding by $13 million
In June 2020, secured increased financial covenant flexibility given recent volatility resulting from COVID-19
Currently we have sufficient liquidity on hand to support the ongoing growth of the business
2Q20 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
COVID-related softness in Aviation segment offset relative stability in government businesses
Total Revenue
Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA
Cash Flow
Balance Sheet
Total Revenue: $168.7 million (10.8% y/y); excluding Prime Turbines (6.8%)
Commercial Customer Revenue: $40.2 million (32% y/y)
Government Customer Revenue: $128.5 million (1% y/y)
GAAP net income: ($22.6) million or ($2.05) per share
GAAP net income includes $33.7 million goodwill & intangible asset impairment in Aviation segment
Adjusted net income: $6.6 million or $0.60 per share
Total adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million (27.1% y/y)
Aviation ($7.2) million y/y; Fleet ($0.7) million y/y; Federal Services +$1.7 million y/y
Operating cash flow: $16.0 million, up +$13.0 million y/y
Free cash flow: $14.9 million, up $17.6 million y/y
Total cash and availability +5% Q/Q to $184 million
Reduced total debt outstanding by $13 million q/q in 2Q20
Net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA as of 6/30/20 was 3.0x
GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY
2Q20 and TTM(1) - Y/Y Comparisons
Performance Update
Total revenue, less Prime Turbines, was $168.7 million 2Q20, versus $181.1 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 6.8% on a y/y basis
Non-Recurring Items (Included in GAAP)
Total Revenue
($MM)
$709.0
$739.7
$189.1
$168.7
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Operating Income (Loss)
($MM)
$57.0
$16.4
$19.1
($21.9)
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20
$33.7 million non-cash goodwill and intangible asset charge in Aviation segment
$1.7 million earn-out adjustment benefit on 1st Choice Aerospace
$0.7 million severance cost
$0.7 million loss on sale of assets
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
($MM)
($ Per Share)
$35.8
$3.26
$9.9
$1.2
$0.89
($22.6)
($2.05)
$0.11
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20
(1) TTM is defined as the trailing twelve (12) month period ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY
2Q20 and TTM - Y/Y Comparisons
Non-GAAP Performance Update
Adjusted Net Income(36%) y/y in 2Q10 and +7% on a TTM basis
Adjusted EBITDA(27%) y/y in 2Q20 and +5% on a TTM basis
Adjusted Net Income
($MM)
$36.1
$38.9
$10.3
$6.6
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
($ Per Share)
$3.29
$3.51
$0.93
$0.60
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Adjusted EBITDA
($MM)
$87.8
$83.5
$23.7
$17.2
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(%)
12.5%
10.2%
11.8%
11.9%
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
2Q19 vs. 2Q20 PERFORMANCE BRIDGE
Y/Y Comparisons
Total Revenue Bridge
Revenue Variance Analysis
Aviation: Lower revenue passenger miles at major airline customers resulted in lower demand for aftermarket part supply and MRO support
Federal & Defense:Impacted by a contract expiration with a DoD customer in January 2020
Fleet: Benefited from a large, non-recurring order for COVID- related PPE supplies from a government customer
($MM)
$189.1
($22.8)
($15.0)
$17.4
$168.7
Total Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
($MM)
$23.7($7.2)
($0.7)
($0.3)
$1.7
$17.2
AVIATION
Aviation Segment Revenue Declined 31% Y/Y Due to Impact of COVID-19
Segment Performance Update
> Strategic Focus: Building
scalable foundation for growth;
Aviation Segment Revenue
($MM)
Aviation Segment Revenue, as Reported Aviation Segment Revenue, Less Prime Turbines
Aviation Segment Operating Income (Loss)
($MM)
Aviation Operating Income, as Reported Aviation Operating Income, Less Prime Turbines
new segment leader by year-end
> Brand Alignment: Reducing go-
to-market entities from 7 to 2;
bifurcating the business into
distribution and MRO sub-
segments under one VSE Aviation
$181.2
$210.4
$191.5
$155.0
$55.0
$47.0
$32.2
$32.2
$5.2 $4.3
$14.2 $13.7
($34.4) ($34.4)($26.7) ($28.2)
brand
> Site Closures: Exiting 3 of 7
Aviation operating sites
> Cost Reductions: Reduction-in-
force to align with the current
demand environment
> Business Development: New
distribution product additions and
MRO capabilities to support 2H20
and 2021 growth
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA
($MM)
Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, as Reported
Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, Less Prime Turbines
$25.1
$23.9
$24.6
$22.6
$8.4 $7.4
$1.2 $1.2
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
TTM 2Q19
TTM 2Q20
Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(%)
Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as Reported Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Less Prime Turbines
Product, customer, service or geographic expansion
Full integration into existing business segment
Financially accretive approach and process
Net leverage neutral acquisitions
24
AVIATION SEGMENT OVERVIEW
AVIATION
Providing aftermarket MRO and distribution services to commercial, cargo, business and general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally.
Offerings include:
Parts distribution and supply chain services
Component and engine accessory maintenance
Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services
Rotable exchanges and sales
Key Customers
25
AVIATION SEGMENT
MRO CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT
New MRO offerings to support broadest range of aircraft components and engine accessory repair; specifically in fuel and hydraulics, engine components and accessories, interiors, auxiliary power units (APU), avionics
DISTRIBUTION PRODUCT EXPANSION
New proprietary OEM product additions to support aftermarket airframe, engine and interior platforms
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
Expansion in core aerospace markets for MRO and distribution
NEW CUSTOMERS
Market share gain for existing MRO and distribution capabilities with new Commercial and B&GA customers, and new market expansion into aerospace defense markets
GROWTH
FACTORS
26
FLEET SEGMENT OVERVIEW
FLEET (formerly Supply Chain Management Group)
Providing parts, sourcing, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain management and other services to federal and commercial aftermarket truck and fleet owners.
Offerings include:
High-dutycycle, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle parts distribution
Just-in-Timesupply chain management
Customized fleet logistics and IT solutions
Technical support, engineering, sourcing, warehousing and kitting
Key Customers
27
FLEET SEGMENT
CUSTOMER DIVERSIFICATION
Expansion of commercial customer base to support new medium to large, high-duty cycle fleet customers
SHARE OF WALLET EXPANSION
Product expansion to existing Just-in-Time clients
MAINTAIN THE CORE
Continue to support USPS fleet and DoD vehicle parts
PRODUCT EXPANSION
Addition of both new product offerings and growth in private label product
GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION
Geographic expansion beyond Northeast United States
GROWTH
FACTORS
28
FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT OVERVIEW
FEDERAL & DEFENSE (formerly Federal Services Group)
Providing aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics services to improve operational readiness and the useful life of military vehicles, marine vessels and aircraft for the U.S. armed forces, federal agencies and international defense customers.
Offerings include:
Equipment maintenance, repair and overhaul services
Base operations support
Transportation and freight services
Logistics, procurement and supply chain support
Engineering and technical solutions
IT and Energy consulting services
Key Customers
29
FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT
INVESTMENT
Expand core business development and contracting solutions to increase share of budget with current and new customers
LEVERAGE CORE COMPETENCY
Expand base operations support for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S Navy
MARKET EXPANSION
Increase military aviation services with product/supply chain and repair services; transition toward higher mix of fixed-price contracts
CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT
Broaden DoD logistics/supply chain offering to support market demand
INTERNATIONAL GROWTH
Utilize success in foreign markets to support foreign military sales opportunities
CONSULTING EXPANSION
IT and Energy consulting services growth
GROWTH
FACTORS
30
AVIATION SEGMENT
INDEPENDENCE
Niche single-source aftermarket focus with only repair and distribution capabilities
AGILITY
Organization structure provides rapid response, reliable support and bespoke support for customers and OEM supplier partners
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE
Distribution and MRO product knowledge to support OEM product lines with application focus and repair with in-house testing and technical expertise
INVENTORY & PLANNING
Right-sized inventory forecasting model to capture unplanned aftermarket demand for parts supply, rotables and repair
WHY WE
WIN
31
FLEET SEGMENT
UNIQUE MARKET OFFERING
Stocking Distributor + Technology Solutions + Consigned Parts Provider
NICHE CUSTOMER FOCUS
Medium to large, high-duty cycle, delivery and vocational fleets; 500,000 stocking SKUs and 700+ manufacturers represented
PROPRIETARY INVENTORY MANAGEMENT
Just-in-Time inventory and fleet management software and systems
TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES
Reverse engineering, design analysis, rapid prototyping, short-run production and in-house testing
PRIVATE LABEL PARTS
Customized engineered solutions, alternatives for out of service product, and quality sourced at tier one level
WHY WE
WIN
32
FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT
PAST PERFORMANCE
60+ year history of program execution and past performance across all land, sea and air transportation platforms
INDUSTRY EXPERTISE
Technical, subject matter-experienced team with extensive repair knowledge to support difficult-to-maintain assets
LEGACY ASSET SPECIALIST
Product sourcing, supply chain and logistics for legacy and end of lifecycle assets
EXTENSIVE CAPBILITIES
Diverse capability offering to support programs from base operations support to supply chain and repair, IT and consulting
CAPABLITIY CUSTOMIZATION
Partnering with customers for tailor-made solutions aligned with their specific mission needs