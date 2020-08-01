Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VSE Corporation    VSEC

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSE : Earnings Presentation Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 11:27am EDT

VSE Corporation Earnings Presentation

Second Quarter 2020

30 July 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this document. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations. "Forward-looking" statements, as such term is defined by the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in its rules, regulations and releases, represent our expectations or beliefs, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, the impact of widespread health developments, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the health and economic impact thereof, and the governmental, commercial, consumer and other responses thereto, growth and acquisition strategies, investments and future operational plans. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "seek," "plan," "predict," "project," "could," "estimate," "might," "continue," "seeking" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the other factors identified in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and risk factors and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking-statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this document also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. We consider Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS (Diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net leverage ratio, trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as non-GAAP financial measures and important indicators of performance and useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate our business's ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Adjusted Net Income represents Net Income adjusted for discrete items. Adjusted EPS (Diluted) is computed by dividing net income, adjusted for the discrete items and the related tax impacts, by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation and other amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for discrete items, and free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total principal debt less cash) divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

2

UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

New business development, divestiture of non-core assets, targeted cost reductions and capital discipline

Business Development

Aviation Asset Divestitures

Cost Reductions

Capital Discipline

  • Federal & Defense: 1H:20 awards totaled $116 million, up from $32 million in 1H:19
  • Federal & Defense: contract bidding activity +30% y/y in 1H:20, compared to the same period in 1H:19
  • Federal & Defense: $42 million in new bookings with the DoD and another federal agency in July 2020
  • Aviation: 2-year exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell in July 2020 to support B&GA market
  • Fleet: Commercial business +67% in 2Q and +~100% on a TTM basis; Received non- recurring $26 million COVID-19 PPE order in 2Q20
  • In 2Q20, completed the sale of assets related to CT Aerospace, a business focused on engine acquisition and leasing, spare and insurable parts inventories
  • This divestiture follows VSE's sale of Prime Turbines in 1Q20
  • Focused on migrating up the value chain toward higher- margin distribution product and MRO service offerings
  • Integrating 7 Aviation VSE business units into 2 operating units (MRO and Distribution) under VSE Aviation brand
  • As previously announced on April 30, VSE reduced approximately $13 million in annualized costs, mainly within the Aviation segment
  • Total cost reductions were $1 million in the second quarter and are expected to be approximately $6 million in the second half of 2020
  • Generated significant q/q free cash flow growth during the second quarter; Reduced debt outstanding by $13 million
  • In June 2020, secured increased financial covenant flexibility given recent volatility resulting from COVID-19
  • Currently we have sufficient liquidity on hand to support the ongoing growth of the business

3

2Q20 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

COVID-related softness in Aviation segment offset relative stability in government businesses

Total Revenue

Net Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Cash Flow

Balance Sheet

  • Total Revenue: $168.7 million (10.8% y/y); excluding Prime Turbines (6.8%)
  • Commercial Customer Revenue: $40.2 million (32% y/y)
  • Government Customer Revenue: $128.5 million (1% y/y)
  • GAAP net income: ($22.6) million or ($2.05) per share
  • GAAP net income includes $33.7 million goodwill & intangible asset impairment in Aviation segment
  • Adjusted net income: $6.6 million or $0.60 per share
  • Total adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million (27.1% y/y)
  • Aviation ($7.2) million y/y; Fleet ($0.7) million y/y; Federal Services +$1.7 million y/y
  • Operating cash flow: $16.0 million, up +$13.0 million y/y
  • Free cash flow: $14.9 million, up $17.6 million y/y
  • Total cash and availability +5% Q/Q to $184 million
  • Reduced total debt outstanding by $13 million q/q in 2Q20
  • Net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA as of 6/30/20 was 3.0x

4

GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

2Q20 and TTM(1) - Y/Y Comparisons

Performance Update

  • Total revenue, less Prime Turbines, was $168.7 million 2Q20, versus $181.1 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 6.8% on a y/y basis

Non-Recurring Items (Included in GAAP)

Total Revenue

($MM)

$709.0

$739.7

$189.1

$168.7

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Operating Income (Loss)

($MM)

$57.0

$16.4

$19.1

($21.9)

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20

  • $33.7 million non-cash goodwill and intangible asset charge in Aviation segment
  • $1.7 million earn-out adjustment benefit on 1st Choice Aerospace
  • $0.7 million severance cost
  • $0.7 million loss on sale of assets

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

($MM)

($ Per Share)

$35.8

$3.26

$9.9

$1.2

$0.89

($22.6)

($2.05)

$0.11

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20

(1) TTM is defined as the trailing twelve (12) month period ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively

5

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

2Q20 and TTM - Y/Y Comparisons

Non-GAAP Performance Update

  • Adjusted Net Income (36%) y/y in 2Q10 and +7% on a TTM basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA (27%) y/y in 2Q20 and +5% on a TTM basis

Adjusted Net Income

($MM)

$36.1

$38.9

$10.3

$6.6

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

($ Per Share)

$3.29

$3.51

$0.93

$0.60

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Adjusted EBITDA

($MM)

$87.8

$83.5

$23.7

$17.2

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(%)

12.5%

10.2%

11.8%

11.9%

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

6

2Q19 vs. 2Q20 PERFORMANCE BRIDGE

Y/Y Comparisons

Total Revenue Bridge

Revenue Variance Analysis

  • Aviation: Lower revenue passenger miles at major airline customers resulted in lower demand for aftermarket part supply and MRO support
  • Federal & Defense: Impacted by a contract expiration with a DoD customer in January 2020
  • Fleet: Benefited from a large, non-recurring order for COVID- related PPE supplies from a government customer

($MM)

$189.1

($22.8)

($15.0)

$17.4

$168.7

Total Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

($MM)

$23.7($7.2)

($0.7)

($0.3)

$1.7

$17.2

7

AVIATION

Aviation Segment Revenue Declined 31% Y/Y Due to Impact of COVID-19

Segment Performance Update

> Strategic Focus: Building

scalable foundation for growth;

Aviation Segment Revenue

($MM)

Aviation Segment Revenue, as Reported Aviation Segment Revenue, Less Prime Turbines

Aviation Segment Operating Income (Loss)

($MM)

Aviation Operating Income, as Reported Aviation Operating Income, Less Prime Turbines

new segment leader by year-end

> Brand Alignment: Reducing go-

to-market entities from 7 to 2;

bifurcating the business into

distribution and MRO sub-

segments under one VSE Aviation

$181.2

$210.4

$191.5

$155.0

$55.0

$47.0

$32.2

$32.2

$5.2 $4.3

$14.2 $13.7

($34.4) ($34.4)($26.7) ($28.2)

brand

> Site Closures: Exiting 3 of 7

Aviation operating sites

> Cost Reductions: Reduction-in-

force to align with the current

demand environment

> Business Development: New

distribution product additions and

MRO capabilities to support 2H20

and 2021 growth

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA

($MM)

Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, as Reported

Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, Less Prime Turbines

$25.1

$23.9

$24.6

$22.6

$8.4 $7.4

$1.2 $1.2

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(%)

Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as Reported Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Less Prime Turbines

15.3% 15.7%

13.9%

15.4%

11.7% 11.8%

3.7%

3.7%

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

8

FLEET

Commercial Sales +67% Y/Y in 2Q20

Segment Performance Update

  • Strategic Focus: Commercial fleet and e-Commercemarket expansion opportunity
  • Revenue of $19.5 million from non-recurring COVID- 19 PPE order from government customer had an adverse impact on margin; net profit from one-timeorder offset by higher allocated corporate costs
  • Commercial sales increased 67% y/y in 2Q20 and 91% in 1H20 vs 1H19

Fleet Segment Revenue

($MM)

Fleet Segment Revenue, as Reported

Fleet Segment Revenue, Less COVID PPE Order

$210.2 $210.2

$233.4 $213.9

$53.8 $53.8

$71.2 $51.7

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA

($MM)

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as Reported

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation

$40.9

$40.9

$40.0

$40.0

Fleet Segment Operating Income

($MM)

Fleet Segment Op Income, as Reported

Fleet Segment Op Income, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation

$29.4

$29.4

$29.2

$29.2

$7.6

$7.6

$7.0

$7.0

2Q19

2Q20

TTM

2Q19

TTM

2Q20

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(%)

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as Reported

Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation

19.3%

19.3%

18.6%

19.4%

19.4%

17.1%

18.7%

> Core USPS business remains

stable, but not a growth engine

$10.4

$10.4

$9.6

$9.6

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

13.5%

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

9

FEDERAL & DEFENSE

2Q20 and TTM - Y/Y Comparisons

Segment Performance Update

Federal & Defense Segment Revenue

Federal & Defense Segment Operating Income

($MM)

($MM)

>

Strategic Focus: Segment is

$317.5

$295.8

performing to internal forecast.

"Shrink to Grow" and "Keep the

$21.4

Core" focus in 2020, while

$18.2

building the business

$80.3

$65.3

$6.8

development pipeline in both

$5.1

new and existing markets

>

Growing Sales Pipeline:

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

Significant y/y growth in both

new awards, recompete wins

Federal & Defense Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Federal & Defense Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

and bidding activity; bidding

($MM)

$24.5

(%)

activity is +30% y/y in 1H:20

$20.5

11.5%

>

Strong Operating Margin:

7.2%

6.5%

8.3%

Increase in profit dollars as a

result of favorable contract mix

$5.8

$7.5

>

Momentum into 3Q20:

Announced $42 million in new

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19

TTM 2Q20

bookings during July 2020

10

MAINTAINING BALANCE SHEET OPTIONALITY

$184 Million of Availability on Lending Facilities; 3.0x Net Leverage Ratio

Balance Sheet Update (6/30/20)

Free Cash Flow

($ MM)

> Debt Reduction: Reduced debt

$31.6

outstanding by $13 million q/q

$19.0

in 2Q20 given strong free cash

$14.9

generation

> Increased Liquidity: Significant

($2.7)

y/y increase in availability on

credit facility

2Q19

2Q20

TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20

Total Net Debt

($ MM)

$278.3

$259.9

2Q192Q20

> Flexible Debt Covenants:

Ratio of Net Debt to TTM

Recently negotiated increased

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

flexibility with bank group on key

covenants as a proactive

3.3 x

3.0 x

measure during COVID-19

2.5 x

pandemic

2Q19

2Q20

Long-Term

Target

Unused Commitments on Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility ($ MM)

$184.0

$94.9

2Q192Q20

(1) Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents; TTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve (12) calendar months

11

APPENDIX

12

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Diluted)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Net Income

($22,624)

$9,898

(329)%

Adjustments to Net Income:

Acquisition and CEO transition costs

-

505

Earn-out adjustment

(1,700)

-

Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets

678

-

Severance

739

-

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment

33,734

-

Tax impact of adjusted items (1)

(4,230)

(126)

Adjusted Net Income

$6,597

$10,277

(36)%

Diluted weighted average shares

11,041

11,073

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)

$0.60

$0.93

(36)%

  1. Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments

13

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Net Income

($22,624)

$9,898

(329)%

Interest expense

3,072

3,398

(10)%

Income taxes

(2,358)

3,120

(176)%

Amortization of intangible assets

4,464

4,980

(10)%

Depreciation and other amortization

1,231

1,752

(30)%

EBITDA

($16,215)

23,148

(170)%

Acquisition and CEO transition costs

-

505

Earn-out adjustment

(1,700)

-

Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets

678

-

Severance

739

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment

33,734

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$17,236

$23,653

(27)%

14

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Aviation:

Operating Income

Depreciation and Amortization

EBITDA

Earn-out adjustment

Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets Severance

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment

Adjusted EBITDA

Fleet:

Operating Income

Depreciation and Amortization

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Federal & Defense:

Operating Income

Depreciation and Amortization

EBITDA

Severance

Adjusted EBITDA

($34,387)

$5,204

(761)%

2,472

3,189

(23)%

($31,915)

$8,393

(480)%

(1,700)

-

678

-

382

-

33,734

-

$1,179

$8,393

(86)%

$7,014

$7,557

(7)%

2,572

2,761

(7)%

$9,586

$10,318

(7)%

$6,772

$5,059

34%

649

780

(17)%

$7,421

$5,839

27%

112

-

$7,533

$5,839

29%

15

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Net Leverage Ratio

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020 2019

Principal amount of debt

$263,075

$280,944

Less: Debt issuance costs

(2,959)

(1,868)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(213)

(760)

Net Debt

$259,903

$278,316

TTM Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$87,754

$83,452

Net Leverage Ratio

3.0x

3.3x

  1. TTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve (12) month period ending June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively

16

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

17

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pure-Play Aftermarket and MRO Services Company

Providing

2019

2019

Aftermarket

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

Services

$750+M

$90+M

since 1959

Public Company

Active

Worldwide

Employees

NASDAQ:

Customers

Facilities

~2,100

VSEC

6,200+

55+

18

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE MIX

AVIATION

Distribution & MRO Services

  • Aftermarket repair and distribution services to commercial, cargo, general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally
  • Supply chain and parts distribution
  • Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services
  • Component and engine accessory maintenance
  • Rotable exchanges and sales

FLEET

Distribution & Fleet Services

  • Aftermarket support, parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment for medium- and heavy-duty truck/fleet owners
  • Customized fleet logistics
  • Parts distribution and warehousing
  • Just-in-Timesupply chain management
  • Kitting; alternative product sourcing
  • Engineering and technical support

FEDERAL & DEFENSE

Logistics & Sustainment Services

  • Aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics for military vehicles, ships and aircraft for federal and defense agencies
  • Base operations support (BOS)
  • Procurement and supply chain management
  • Aircraft, vehicle and marine sustainment services
  • IT services and energy consulting

100% Aftermarket Services

76% Government + 24% Commercial Customer Mix in 2Q20

19

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Our Unique Value Proposition

Pure-Play Aftermarket

Independent, focused parts and services provider

Customer- & Supplier-Centric

Ability to offer bespoke offerings to support customers and suppliers

Experience

60+ year history of proven performance, aftermarket service excellence

Technical Expertise

Team of industry experts with technical and transportation asset repair experience

Agile

Lean operating model, empowered business units

Transportation Asset Experience

Support for land, sea and air transportation assets from new-generation to legacy and end-of-life assets

20

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TEAM

John Cuomo

Robert Moore

President,

President and CEO

Federal & Defense

Services

More than 20 years of

More than 25 years of

aerospace distribution

experience in the

and services market

aerospace/defense

industry experience

industry

Appointed Chief

Joined VSE as

Executive Officer and

President of Federal &

President of VSE

Defense Services in

Corporation April

2019

2019

Extensive leadership

Previously served as

experience with DoD

Vice President and

and Federal Agencies

General Manager of

providing Engineering,

Boeing Distribution

Logistics, and

Services

Sustainment solutions

worldwide

Chad Wheeler

President, COO,

Wheeler Bros., Inc.

  • More than 30 years of supply chain industry experience
  • President and COO of Wheeler Bros. since 2013
  • Executive management of operations, government contract administration, supply chain initiatives and business development

Tom Loftus

Elizabeth Huggins

Chief Financial Officer

VP of Strategy, Chief of

Staff

More than 40 years of

More than 16 years

aerospace,

experience in

federal/defense and

aerospace

supply chain

manufacturing and

distribution

distribution for global

experience

organizations

CFO of VSE

Joined VSE as Chief of

Corporation since

Staff and Corporate

March 2002

Vice President of

Manages the financial

Strategy in 2019

Leads initiatives

and accounting

operations for the

including strategic

consolidated

planning and business

corporation

development

21

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Diversified Aftermarket/MRO Play with Stable End-Market Exposure

Experience

Leadership

Balance

60+ years of aftermarket experience

CEO from KLX-Boeing, public-

Stable, balanced customer mix;

and service excellence supporting

company experienced growth leader;

~60% government revenue

80% recompete success rate on

Chairman is former Commander-in-

balanced with ~40% higher-margin

multi-year government contracts

Chief, NORAD & U.S. Northern

potential commercial customers

Command

Agile

Focused

Well-Capitalized

Entrepreneurial and decentralized

Shift toward leveraging core

Efficient capital structure and

organization aligned to support

competencies to support customer,

liquidity to support growth;

customers, suppliers and

product and service organic growth

managing net leverage below 3x

shareholders

opportunities

22

GROWTH STRATEGY

23

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Roadmap for Growth

Organic Growth Factors

  • Increase market penetration of new/existing accounts
  • Geographic expansion outside North America
  • Targeted growth of new product additions
  • Expand repair, logistic and capability service offering
  • Focus on select, higher margin offerings

Inorganic Growth Requirements

Focused, disciplined acquisition strategy targeting:

  • Product, customer, service or geographic expansion
  • Full integration into existing business segment
  • Financially accretive approach and process
  • Net leverage neutral acquisitions

24

AVIATION SEGMENT OVERVIEW

AVIATION

Providing aftermarket MRO and distribution services to commercial, cargo, business and general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally.

Offerings include:

  1. Parts distribution and supply chain services
  2. Component and engine accessory maintenance
  3. Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services
  4. Rotable exchanges and sales

Key Customers

25

AVIATION SEGMENT

  • MRO CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT

New MRO offerings to support broadest range of aircraft components and engine accessory repair; specifically in fuel and hydraulics, engine components and accessories, interiors, auxiliary power units (APU), avionics

  • DISTRIBUTION PRODUCT EXPANSION

New proprietary OEM product additions to support aftermarket airframe, engine and interior platforms

  • INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Expansion in core aerospace markets for MRO and distribution

  • NEW CUSTOMERS

Market share gain for existing MRO and distribution capabilities with new Commercial and B&GA customers, and new market expansion into aerospace defense markets

GROWTH

FACTORS

26

FLEET SEGMENT OVERVIEW

FLEET (formerly Supply Chain Management Group)

Providing parts, sourcing, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain management and other services to federal and commercial aftermarket truck and fleet owners.

Offerings include:

  1. High-dutycycle, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle parts distribution
  2. Just-in-Timesupply chain management
  3. Customized fleet logistics and IT solutions
  4. Technical support, engineering, sourcing, warehousing and kitting

Key Customers

27

FLEET SEGMENT

  • CUSTOMER DIVERSIFICATION

Expansion of commercial customer base to support new medium to large, high-duty cycle fleet customers

  • SHARE OF WALLET EXPANSION

Product expansion to existing Just-in-Time clients

  • MAINTAIN THE CORE

Continue to support USPS fleet and DoD vehicle parts

  • PRODUCT EXPANSION

Addition of both new product offerings and growth in private label product

  • GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION

Geographic expansion beyond Northeast United States

GROWTH

FACTORS

28

FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT OVERVIEW

FEDERAL & DEFENSE (formerly Federal Services Group)

Providing aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics services to improve operational readiness and the useful life of military vehicles, marine vessels and aircraft for the U.S. armed forces, federal agencies and international defense customers.

Offerings include:

  1. Equipment maintenance, repair and overhaul services
  2. Base operations support
  3. Transportation and freight services
  4. Logistics, procurement and supply chain support
  5. Engineering and technical solutions
  6. IT and Energy consulting services

Key Customers

29

FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT

  • INVESTMENT

Expand core business development and contracting solutions to increase share of budget with current and new customers

  • LEVERAGE CORE COMPETENCY

Expand base operations support for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S Navy

  • MARKET EXPANSION

Increase military aviation services with product/supply chain and repair services; transition toward higher mix of fixed-price contracts

  • CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT

Broaden DoD logistics/supply chain offering to support market demand

  • INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

Utilize success in foreign markets to support foreign military sales opportunities

  • CONSULTING EXPANSION

IT and Energy consulting services growth

GROWTH

FACTORS

30

AVIATION SEGMENT

  • INDEPENDENCE

Niche single-source aftermarket focus with only repair and distribution capabilities

  • AGILITY

Organization structure provides rapid response, reliable support and bespoke support for customers and OEM supplier partners

  • TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Distribution and MRO product knowledge to support OEM product lines with application focus and repair with in-house testing and technical expertise

  • INVENTORY & PLANNING

Right-sized inventory forecasting model to capture unplanned aftermarket demand for parts supply, rotables and repair

WHY WE

WIN

31

FLEET SEGMENT

  • UNIQUE MARKET OFFERING

Stocking Distributor + Technology Solutions + Consigned Parts Provider

  • NICHE CUSTOMER FOCUS

Medium to large, high-duty cycle, delivery and vocational fleets; 500,000 stocking SKUs and 700+ manufacturers represented

  • PROPRIETARY INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

Just-in-Time inventory and fleet management software and systems

  • TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES

Reverse engineering, design analysis, rapid prototyping, short-run production and in-house testing

  • PRIVATE LABEL PARTS

Customized engineered solutions, alternatives for out of service product, and quality sourced at tier one level

WHY WE

WIN

32

FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT

  • PAST PERFORMANCE

60+ year history of program execution and past performance across all land, sea and air transportation platforms

  • INDUSTRY EXPERTISE

Technical, subject matter-experienced team with extensive repair knowledge to support difficult-to-maintain assets

  • LEGACY ASSET SPECIALIST

Product sourcing, supply chain and logistics for legacy and end of lifecycle assets

  • EXTENSIVE CAPBILITIES

Diverse capability offering to support programs from base operations support to supply chain and repair, IT and consulting

  • CAPABLITIY CUSTOMIZATION

Partnering with customers for tailor-made solutions aligned with their specific mission needs

WHY WE

WIN

33

Disclaimer

VSE Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VSE CORPORATION
11:27aVSE : Earnings Presentation Q2 2020
PU
07/31VSE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/30VSE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30VSE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/29VSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29VSE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/29VSE CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/27VSE CORPORATION : Announces $59 Million in New Contract Commitments
BU
07/21VSE : Aviation Announces Distribution Agreement with Honeywell Aerospace
BU
07/16VSE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 643 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -44,7x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 776
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart VSE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 28,13 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas R. Loftus Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Matthew Mullenix Chief Information Officer
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VSE CORPORATION-26.05%311
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.97%105 938
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.83%85 494
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.22%54 184
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.79%42 008
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.93%36 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group