VSE : Earnings Presentation Q2 2020 0 08/01/2020 | 11:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VSE Corporation Earnings Presentation Second Quarter 2020 30 July 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this document. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations. "Forward-looking" statements, as such term is defined by the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in its rules, regulations and releases, represent our expectations or beliefs, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, the impact of widespread health developments, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the health and economic impact thereof, and the governmental, commercial, consumer and other responses thereto, growth and acquisition strategies, investments and future operational plans. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "seek," "plan," "predict," "project," "could," "estimate," "might," "continue," "seeking" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the other factors identified in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and risk factors and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking-statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this document also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. We consider Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS (Diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net leverage ratio, trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as non-GAAP financial measures and important indicators of performance and useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate our business's ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Adjusted Net Income represents Net Income adjusted for discrete items. Adjusted EPS (Diluted) is computed by dividing net income, adjusted for the discrete items and the related tax impacts, by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation and other amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for discrete items, and free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total principal debt less cash) divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached. 2 UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES New business development, divestiture of non-core assets, targeted cost reductions and capital discipline Business Development Aviation Asset Divestitures Cost Reductions Capital Discipline Federal & Defense: 1H:20 awards totaled $116 million, up from $32 million in 1H:19

Federal & Defense: contract bidding activity +30% y/y in 1H:20, compared to the same period in 1H:19

Federal & Defense: $42 million in new bookings with the DoD and another federal agency in July 2020

Aviation: 2-year exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell in July 2020 to support B&GA market

2-year exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell in July 2020 to support B&GA market Fleet: Commercial business +67% in 2Q and +~100% on a TTM basis; Received non- recurring $26 million COVID-19 PPE order in 2Q20 In 2Q20, completed the sale of assets related to CT Aerospace, a business focused on engine acquisition and leasing, spare and insurable parts inventories

This divestiture follows VSE's sale of Prime Turbines in 1Q20

Focused on migrating up the value chain toward higher- margin distribution product and MRO service offerings

Integrating 7 Aviation VSE business units into 2 operating units (MRO and Distribution) under VSE Aviation brand As previously announced on April 30, VSE reduced approximately $13 million in annualized costs, mainly within the Aviation segment

Total cost reductions were $1 million in the second quarter and are expected to be approximately $6 million in the second half of 2020 Generated significant q/q free cash flow growth during the second quarter; Reduced debt outstanding by $13 million

In June 2020, secured increased financial covenant flexibility given recent volatility resulting from COVID-19

COVID-19 Currently we have sufficient liquidity on hand to support the ongoing growth of the business 3 2Q20 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE COVID-related softness in Aviation segment offset relative stability in government businesses Total Revenue Net Income Adjusted EBITDA Cash Flow Balance Sheet Total Revenue: $168.7 million (10.8% y/y); excluding Prime Turbines (6.8%)

Commercial Customer Revenue: $40.2 million (32% y/y)

Government Customer Revenue: $128.5 million (1% y/y)

GAAP net income: ($22.6) million or ($2.05) per share

GAAP net income includes $33.7 million goodwill & intangible asset impairment in Aviation segment

Adjusted net income: $6.6 million or $0.60 per share

Total adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million (27.1% y/y)

Aviation ($7.2) million y/y; Fleet ($0.7) million y/y; Federal Services +$1.7 million y/y

Operating cash flow: $16.0 million, up +$13.0 million y/y

Free cash flow: $14.9 million, up $17.6 million y/y

Total cash and availability +5% Q/Q to $184 million

Reduced total debt outstanding by $13 million q/q in 2Q20

Net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA as of 6/30/20 was 3.0x 4 GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q20 and TTM(1) - Y/Y Comparisons Performance Update Total revenue, less Prime Turbines, was $168.7 million 2Q20, versus $181.1 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 6.8% on a y/y basis Non-Recurring Items (Included in GAAP) Total Revenue ($MM) $709.0 $739.7 $189.1 $168.7 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Operating Income (Loss) ($MM) $57.0 $16.4 $19.1 ($21.9) 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 $33.7 million non-cash goodwill and intangible asset charge in Aviation segment

non-cash goodwill and intangible asset charge in Aviation segment $1.7 million earn-out adjustment benefit on 1 st Choice Aerospace

earn-out adjustment benefit on 1 Choice Aerospace $0.7 million severance cost

$0.7 million loss on sale of assets Net Income (Loss) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($MM) ($ Per Share) $35.8 $3.26 $9.9 $1.2 $0.89 ($22.6) ($2.05) $0.11 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 (1) TTM is defined as the trailing twelve (12) month period ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 5 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q20 and TTM - Y/Y Comparisons Non-GAAP Performance Update Adjusted Net Income (36%) y/y in 2Q10 and +7% on a TTM basis

Adjusted EBITDA (27%) y/y in 2Q20 and +5% on a TTM basis Adjusted Net Income ($MM) $36.1 $38.9 $10.3 $6.6 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ($ Per Share) $3.29 $3.51 $0.93 $0.60 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) $87.8 $83.5 $23.7 $17.2 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 12.5% 10.2% 11.8% 11.9% 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 6 2Q19 vs. 2Q20 PERFORMANCE BRIDGE Y/Y Comparisons Total Revenue Bridge Revenue Variance Analysis Aviation: Lower revenue passenger miles at major airline customers resulted in lower demand for aftermarket part supply and MRO support

Lower revenue passenger miles at major airline customers resulted in lower demand for aftermarket part supply and MRO support Federal & Defense: Impacted by a contract expiration with a DoD customer in January 2020

Fleet: Benefited from a large, non-recurring order for COVID- related PPE supplies from a government customer ($MM) $189.1 ($22.8) ($15.0) $17.4 $168.7 Total Adjusted EBITDA Bridge ($MM) $23.7($7.2) ($0.7) ($0.3) $1.7 $17.2 7 AVIATION Aviation Segment Revenue Declined 31% Y/Y Due to Impact of COVID-19 Segment Performance Update > Strategic Focus: Building scalable foundation for growth; Aviation Segment Revenue ($MM) Aviation Segment Revenue, as Reported Aviation Segment Revenue, Less Prime Turbines Aviation Segment Operating Income (Loss) ($MM) Aviation Operating Income, as Reported Aviation Operating Income, Less Prime Turbines new segment leader by year-end > Brand Alignment: Reducing go- to-market entities from 7 to 2; bifurcating the business into distribution and MRO sub- segments under one VSE Aviation $181.2 $210.4 $191.5 $155.0 $55.0 $47.0 $32.2 $32.2 $5.2 $4.3 $14.2 $13.7 ($34.4) ($34.4) ($26.7) ($28.2) ($34.4) ($34.4) brand > Site Closures: Exiting 3 of 7 Aviation operating sites > Cost Reductions: Reduction-in- force to align with the current demand environment > Business Development: New distribution product additions and MRO capabilities to support 2H20 and 2021 growth 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, as Reported Aviation Adjusted EBITDA, Less Prime Turbines $25.1 $23.9 $24.6 $22.6 $8.4 $7.4 $1.2 $1.2 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Aviation Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as Reported Aviation Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Less Prime Turbines 15.3% 15.7% 13.9% 15.4% 11.7% 11.8% 3.7% 3.7% 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 8 FLEET Commercial Sales +67% Y/Y in 2Q20 Segment Performance Update Strategic Focus: Commercial fleet and e-Commerce market expansion opportunity

Revenue of $19.5 million from non-recurring COVID- 19 PPE order from government customer had an adverse impact on margin; net profit from one-time order offset by higher allocated corporate costs

non-recurring COVID- 19 PPE order Commercial sales increased 67% y/y in 2Q20 and 91% in 1H20 vs 1H19 Fleet Segment Revenue ($MM) Fleet Segment Revenue, as Reported Fleet Segment Revenue, Less COVID PPE Order $210.2 $210.2 $233.4 $213.9 $53.8 $53.8 $71.2 $51.7 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as Reported Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation $40.9 $40.9 $40.0 $40.0 Fleet Segment Operating Income ($MM) Fleet Segment Op Income, as Reported Fleet Segment Op Income, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation $29.4 $29.4 $29.2 $29.2 $7.6 $7.6 $7.0 $7.0 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as Reported Fleet Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Less PPE Order & Corp Allocation 19.3% 19.3% 18.6% 19.4% 19.4% 17.1% 18.7% > Core USPS business remains stable, but not a growth engine $10.4 $10.4 $9.6 $9.6 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 13.5% 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 9 FEDERAL & DEFENSE 2Q20 and TTM - Y/Y Comparisons Segment Performance Update Federal & Defense Segment Revenue Federal & Defense Segment Operating Income ($MM) ($MM) > Strategic Focus: Segment is $317.5 $295.8 performing to internal forecast. "Shrink to Grow" and "Keep the $21.4 Core" focus in 2020, while $18.2 building the business $80.3 $65.3 $6.8 development pipeline in both $5.1 new and existing markets > Growing Sales Pipeline: 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Significant y/y growth in both new awards, recompete wins Federal & Defense Segment Adjusted EBITDA Federal & Defense Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin and bidding activity; bidding ($MM) $24.5 (%) activity is +30% y/y in 1H:20 $20.5 11.5% > Strong Operating Margin: 7.2% 6.5% 8.3% Increase in profit dollars as a result of favorable contract mix $5.8 $7.5 > Momentum into 3Q20: Announced $42 million in new 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 bookings during July 2020 10 MAINTAINING BALANCE SHEET OPTIONALITY $184 Million of Availability on Lending Facilities; 3.0x Net Leverage Ratio Balance Sheet Update (6/30/20) Free Cash Flow ($ MM) > Debt Reduction: Reduced debt $31.6 outstanding by $13 million q/q $19.0 in 2Q20 given strong free cash $14.9 generation > Increased Liquidity: Significant ($2.7) y/y increase in availability on credit facility 2Q19 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 TTM 2Q20 Total Net Debt ($ MM) $278.3 $259.9 2Q192Q20 > Flexible Debt Covenants: Ratio of Net Debt to TTM Recently negotiated increased Adjusted EBITDA(1) flexibility with bank group on key covenants as a proactive 3.3 x 3.0 x measure during COVID-19 2.5 x pandemic 2Q19 2Q20 Long-Term Target Unused Commitments on Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility ($ MM) $184.0 $94.9 2Q192Q20 (1) Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents; TTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve (12) calendar months 11 APPENDIX 12 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Diluted) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change Net Income ($22,624) $9,898 (329)% Adjustments to Net Income: Acquisition and CEO transition costs - 505 Earn-out adjustment (1,700) - Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets 678 - Severance 739 - Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 33,734 - Tax impact of adjusted items (1) (4,230) (126) Adjusted Net Income $6,597 $10,277 (36)% Diluted weighted average shares 11,041 11,073 Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.60 $0.93 (36)% Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments 13 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change Net Income ($22,624) $9,898 (329)% Interest expense 3,072 3,398 (10)% Income taxes (2,358) 3,120 (176)% Amortization of intangible assets 4,464 4,980 (10)% Depreciation and other amortization 1,231 1,752 (30)% EBITDA ($16,215) 23,148 (170)% Acquisition and CEO transition costs - 505 Earn-out adjustment (1,700) - Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets 678 - Severance 739 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 33,734 - Adjusted EBITDA $17,236 $23,653 (27)% 14 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change Aviation: Operating Income Depreciation and Amortization EBITDA Earn-out adjustment Loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets Severance Goodwill and intangible asset impairment Adjusted EBITDA Fleet: Operating Income Depreciation and Amortization EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Federal & Defense: Operating Income Depreciation and Amortization EBITDA Severance Adjusted EBITDA ($34,387) $5,204 (761)% 2,472 3,189 (23)% ($31,915) $8,393 (480)% (1,700) - 678 - 382 - 33,734 - $1,179 $8,393 (86)% $7,014 $7,557 (7)% 2,572 2,761 (7)% $9,586 $10,318 (7)% $6,772 $5,059 34% 649 780 (17)% $7,421 $5,839 27% 112 - $7,533 $5,839 29% 15 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Net Leverage Ratio (in thousands) June 30, 2020 2019 Principal amount of debt $263,075 $280,944 Less: Debt issuance costs (2,959) (1,868) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (213) (760) Net Debt $259,903 $278,316 TTM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $87,754 $83,452 Net Leverage Ratio 3.0x 3.3x TTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve (12) month period ending June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 16 CORPORATE OVERVIEW 17 CORPORATE PROFILE Pure-Play Aftermarket and MRO Services Company Providing 2019 2019 Aftermarket Revenue Adj. EBITDA Services $750+M $90+M since 1959 Public Company Active Worldwide Employees NASDAQ: Customers Facilities ~2,100 VSEC 6,200+ 55+ 18 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE MIX AVIATION Distribution & MRO Services Aftermarket repair and distribution services to commercial, cargo, general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally

repair and distribution services to commercial, cargo, general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally Supply chain and parts distribution

Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services

Component and engine accessory maintenance

Rotable exchanges and sales FLEET Distribution & Fleet Services Aftermarket support, parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment for medium- and heavy-duty truck/fleet owners

support, parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment for medium- and heavy-duty truck/fleet owners Customized fleet logistics

Parts distribution and warehousing

Just-in-Time supply chain management

supply chain management Kitting; alternative product sourcing

Engineering and technical support FEDERAL & DEFENSE Logistics & Sustainment Services Aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics for military vehicles, ships and aircraft for federal and defense agencies

maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics for military vehicles, ships and aircraft for federal and defense agencies Base operations support (BOS)

Procurement and supply chain management

Aircraft, vehicle and marine sustainment services

IT services and energy consulting 100% Aftermarket Services 76% Government + 24% Commercial Customer Mix in 2Q20 19 STRATEGIC OVERVIEW Our Unique Value Proposition Pure-Play Aftermarket Independent, focused parts and services provider Customer- & Supplier-Centric Ability to offer bespoke offerings to support customers and suppliers Experience 60+ year history of proven performance, aftermarket service excellence Technical Expertise Team of industry experts with technical and transportation asset repair experience Agile Lean operating model, empowered business units Transportation Asset Experience Support for land, sea and air transportation assets from new-generation to legacy and end-of-life assets 20 CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TEAM John Cuomo Robert Moore President, President and CEO Federal & Defense Services  More than 20 years of  More than 25 years of aerospace distribution experience in the and services market aerospace/defense industry experience industry  Appointed Chief  Joined VSE as Executive Officer and President of Federal & President of VSE Defense Services in Corporation April 2019 2019  Extensive leadership  Previously served as experience with DoD Vice President and and Federal Agencies General Manager of providing Engineering, Boeing Distribution Logistics, and Services Sustainment solutions worldwide Chad Wheeler President, COO, Wheeler Bros., Inc. More than 30 years of supply chain industry experience

President and COO of Wheeler Bros. since 2013

Executive management of operations, government contract administration, supply chain initiatives and business development Tom Loftus Elizabeth Huggins Chief Financial Officer VP of Strategy, Chief of Staff  More than 40 years of  More than 16 years aerospace, experience in federal/defense and aerospace supply chain manufacturing and distribution distribution for global experience organizations  CFO of VSE  Joined VSE as Chief of Corporation since Staff and Corporate March 2002 Vice President of  Manages the financial Strategy in 2019  Leads initiatives and accounting operations for the including strategic consolidated planning and business corporation development 21 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Diversified Aftermarket/MRO Play with Stable End-Market Exposure Experience Leadership Balance 60+ years of aftermarket experience CEO from KLX-Boeing, public- Stable, balanced customer mix; and service excellence supporting company experienced growth leader; ~60% government revenue 80% recompete success rate on Chairman is former Commander-in- balanced with ~40% higher-margin multi-year government contracts Chief, NORAD & U.S. Northern potential commercial customers Command Agile Focused Well-Capitalized Entrepreneurial and decentralized Shift toward leveraging core Efficient capital structure and organization aligned to support competencies to support customer, liquidity to support growth; customers, suppliers and product and service organic growth managing net leverage below 3x shareholders opportunities 22 GROWTH STRATEGY 23 STRATEGIC OVERVIEW Roadmap for Growth Organic Growth Factors Increase market penetration of new/existing accounts

Geographic expansion outside North America

Targeted growth of new product additions

Expand repair, logistic and capability service offering

Focus on select, higher margin offerings Inorganic Growth Requirements Focused, disciplined acquisition strategy targeting: Product, customer, service or geographic expansion

Full integration into existing business segment

Financially accretive approach and process

Net leverage neutral acquisitions 24 AVIATION SEGMENT OVERVIEW AVIATION Providing aftermarket MRO and distribution services to commercial, cargo, business and general aviation, military/defense and rotorcraft customers globally. Offerings include: Parts distribution and supply chain services Component and engine accessory maintenance Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services Rotable exchanges and sales Key Customers 25 AVIATION SEGMENT MRO CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT New MRO offerings to support broadest range of aircraft components and engine accessory repair; specifically in fuel and hydraulics, engine components and accessories, interiors, auxiliary power units (APU), avionics DISTRIBUTION PRODUCT EXPANSION New proprietary OEM product additions to support aftermarket airframe, engine and interior platforms INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION Expansion in core aerospace markets for MRO and distribution NEW CUSTOMERS Market share gain for existing MRO and distribution capabilities with new Commercial and B&GA customers, and new market expansion into aerospace defense markets GROWTH FACTORS 26 FLEET SEGMENT OVERVIEW FLEET (formerly Supply Chain Management Group) Providing parts, sourcing, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain management and other services to federal and commercial aftermarket truck and fleet owners. Offerings include: High-duty cycle, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle parts distribution Just-in-Time supply chain management Customized fleet logistics and IT solutions Technical support, engineering, sourcing, warehousing and kitting Key Customers 27 FLEET SEGMENT CUSTOMER DIVERSIFICATION Expansion of commercial customer base to support new medium to large, high-duty cycle fleet customers SHARE OF WALLET EXPANSION Product expansion to existing Just-in-Time clients MAINTAIN THE CORE Continue to support USPS fleet and DoD vehicle parts PRODUCT EXPANSION Addition of both new product offerings and growth in private label product GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION Geographic expansion beyond Northeast United States GROWTH FACTORS 28 FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT OVERVIEW FEDERAL & DEFENSE (formerly Federal Services Group) Providing aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics services to improve operational readiness and the useful life of military vehicles, marine vessels and aircraft for the U.S. armed forces, federal agencies and international defense customers. Offerings include: Equipment maintenance, repair and overhaul services Base operations support Transportation and freight services Logistics, procurement and supply chain support Engineering and technical solutions IT and Energy consulting services Key Customers 29 FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT INVESTMENT Expand core business development and contracting solutions to increase share of budget with current and new customers LEVERAGE CORE COMPETENCY Expand base operations support for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S Navy MARKET EXPANSION Increase military aviation services with product/supply chain and repair services; transition toward higher mix of fixed-price contracts CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT Broaden DoD logistics/supply chain offering to support market demand INTERNATIONAL GROWTH Utilize success in foreign markets to support foreign military sales opportunities CONSULTING EXPANSION IT and Energy consulting services growth GROWTH FACTORS 30 AVIATION SEGMENT INDEPENDENCE Niche single-source aftermarket focus with only repair and distribution capabilities AGILITY Organization structure provides rapid response, reliable support and bespoke support for customers and OEM supplier partners TECHNICAL EXPERTISE Distribution and MRO product knowledge to support OEM product lines with application focus and repair with in-house testing and technical expertise INVENTORY & PLANNING Right-sized inventory forecasting model to capture unplanned aftermarket demand for parts supply, rotables and repair WHY WE WIN 31 FLEET SEGMENT UNIQUE MARKET OFFERING Stocking Distributor + Technology Solutions + Consigned Parts Provider NICHE CUSTOMER FOCUS Medium to large, high-duty cycle, delivery and vocational fleets; 500,000 stocking SKUs and 700+ manufacturers represented PROPRIETARY INVENTORY MANAGEMENT Just-in-Time inventory and fleet management software and systems TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES Reverse engineering, design analysis, rapid prototyping, short-run production and in-house testing PRIVATE LABEL PARTS Customized engineered solutions, alternatives for out of service product, and quality sourced at tier one level WHY WE WIN 32 FEDERAL & DEFENSE SEGMENT PAST PERFORMANCE 60+ year history of program execution and past performance across all land, sea and air transportation platforms INDUSTRY EXPERTISE Technical, subject matter-experienced team with extensive repair knowledge to support difficult-to-maintain assets LEGACY ASSET SPECIALIST Product sourcing, supply chain and logistics for legacy and end of lifecycle assets EXTENSIVE CAPBILITIES Diverse capability offering to support programs from base operations support to supply chain and repair, IT and consulting CAPABLITIY CUSTOMIZATION Partnering with customers for tailor-made solutions aligned with their specific mission needs WHY WE WIN 33 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer VSE Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:26:10 UTC 0 Latest news on VSE CORPORATION 11:27a VSE : Earnings Presentation Q2 2020 PU 07/31 VSE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of.. AQ 07/30 VSE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07/30 VSE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a.. AQ 07/29 VSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07/29 VSE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results BU 07/29 VSE CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend BU 07/27 VSE CORPORATION : Announces $59 Million in New Contract Commitments BU 07/21 VSE : Aviation Announces Distribution Agreement with Honeywell Aerospace BU 07/16 VSE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date BU