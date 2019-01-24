VSE : Wheeler Bros., Inc. Becomes a VIPAR Heavy Duty Network Stockholder

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) subsidiary, Wheeler Bros., Inc. (WBI) has become a commercial vehicle parts stockholder/distributor for VIPAR Heavy Duty, North America’s Leading Truck Parts Network®.

“Wheeler Bros., Inc. prides itself on the quality of their product offering and providing customers with a knowledgeable, efficient and helpful staff,” said Jim Pennig, Vice President of Business Development, VIPAR Heavy Duty. “Their values are in alignment with the VIPAR Heavy Duty network and we look forward to supporting their business objectives as they continue to keep the working fleets that serve critical industries on the road.”

“We are pleased that WBI was selected to join the nation’s premier commercial vehicle parts network,” said WBI President Chad Wheeler. “Their presence across North America gives us the opportunity to showcase our first tier supply chain solutions as part of the VIPAR Heavy Duty network and beyond.”

About Wheeler Bros., Inc.

WBI is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Supply Chain Management Company that specializes in the procurement and distribution of fleet vehicle maintenance and defense components. WBI has a 50 year legacy of providing high quality vehicle parts to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and the Department of Defense. WBI's core expertise lies in its global capabilities for sourcing, engineering, warehousing and distribution of vehicle parts. Wheeler Bros., Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, PA. For more information on visit www.teamwbi.com or www.wheelerfleet.com.

About VIPAR Heavy Duty

VIPAR Heavy Duty is North America’s leading network of independent aftermarket truck parts distributors. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors serve the needs of their customers from more than 630 locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors are specialists who understand the demands of their local, regional, and national customers for quality parts and exceptional service. VIPAR Heavy Duty also operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Parts Network, LLC and Power Heavy Duty LLC, as part of the VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies. For more information, visit www.vipar.com.

About VSE

VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a diversified products and services company providing logistics solutions with integrity, agility, and value. VSE is dedicated to making our federal and commercial clients successful by delivering innovative solutions for vehicle, ship, and aircraft sustainment, supply chain management, platform modernization, mission enhancement, and program management, and providing energy, IT, and consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE services and products visit www.vsecorp.com or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Investor Relations, at +1 (703) 329-3263.

