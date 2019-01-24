VSE : Wheeler Bros., Inc. Becomes a VIPAR Heavy Duty Network Stockholder

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) subsidiary, Wheeler Bros., Inc. (WBI) has
become a commercial vehicle parts stockholder/distributor for VIPAR
Heavy Duty, North America’s Leading Truck Parts Network®.
“Wheeler Bros., Inc. prides itself on the quality of their product
offering and providing customers with a knowledgeable, efficient and
helpful staff,” said Jim Pennig, Vice President of Business Development,
VIPAR Heavy Duty. “Their values are in alignment with the VIPAR Heavy
Duty network and we look forward to supporting their business objectives
as they continue to keep the working fleets that serve critical
industries on the road.”
“We are pleased that WBI was selected to join the nation’s premier
commercial vehicle parts network,” said WBI President Chad Wheeler.
“Their presence across North America gives us the opportunity to
showcase our first tier supply chain solutions as part of the VIPAR
Heavy Duty network and beyond.”
About Wheeler Bros., Inc.
WBI is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Supply Chain Management Company that
specializes in the procurement and distribution of fleet vehicle
maintenance and defense components. WBI has a 50 year legacy of
providing high quality vehicle parts to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS)
and the Department of Defense. WBI's core expertise lies in its global
capabilities for sourcing, engineering, warehousing and distribution of
vehicle parts. Wheeler Bros., Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, PA. For
more information on visit www.teamwbi.com
or www.wheelerfleet.com.
About VIPAR Heavy Duty
VIPAR Heavy Duty is North America’s leading network of independent
aftermarket truck parts distributors. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors
serve the needs of their customers from more than 630 locations across
the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. VIPAR Heavy Duty
distributors are specialists who understand the demands of their local,
regional, and national customers for quality parts and exceptional
service. VIPAR Heavy Duty also operates two wholly owned subsidiaries,
Global Parts Network, LLC and Power Heavy Duty LLC, as part of the VIPAR
Heavy Duty Family of Companies. For more information, visit www.vipar.com.
About VSE
VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a diversified products and services company
providing logistics solutions with integrity, agility, and value. VSE is
dedicated to making our federal and commercial clients successful by
delivering innovative solutions for vehicle, ship, and aircraft
sustainment, supply chain management, platform modernization, mission
enhancement, and program management, and providing energy, IT, and
consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE services
and products visit www.vsecorp.com
or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Investor Relations, at +1 (703)
329-3263.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005159/en/