VTB Bank public joint stock : Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R

21 May 2020, Moscow, Russia

PJSC VTB Bank ("VTB")

Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter

PJSC VTB Bank (LSE and MOEX trading symbol: VTBR), one of the largest Russian banks and a global provider of financial services announces that, in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R, VTB has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of the Prospectus dated 11 May 2007, the Prospectus dated 14 February 2011, VTB Charter (translated in English) and its Amendment which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued.

Copies of the documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel.: +7 (495) 775-71-39

E-mail: InvestorRelations@vtb.ru