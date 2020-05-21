Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)    VTBR

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VTB Bank public joint stock : Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:50am EDT

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R

21-May-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

21 May 2020, Moscow, Russia

 

PJSC VTB Bank ("VTB")

 

Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter

 

PJSC VTB Bank (LSE and MOEX trading symbol: VTBR), one of the largest Russian banks and a global provider of financial services announces that, in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R, VTB has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of the Prospectus dated 11 May 2007, the Prospectus dated 14 February 2011, VTB Charter (translated in English) and its Amendment which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued.

 

Copies of the documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Tel.: +7 (495) 775-71-39

E-mail: InvestorRelations@vtb.ru

 

 
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 65373
EQS News ID: 1053081

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STO
11:50aVTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment t..
EQ
05/14VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Constitutional Council Rules Secret Debt Null and ..
AQ
05/08VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Svyatoslav Ostrovsky elected to VTB Management Boa..
EQ
05/08VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group announces IFRS results for 1Q 2020
EQ
05/01VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Secret Debt Guarantee 'Criminal', 'Illegal' Says G..
AQ
04/22VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Management Board forgoes 2019 bonus payment in Apr..
EQ
04/14VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
03/30VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group announces IFRS financial results for 2 month..
EQ
03/30BANK VTB : VTB Capital has adapted the work of offices in Russia and abroad unde..
AQ
03/18BANK VTB : First Ex-Ematum Interest Payment Under New Deal
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 625 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 15 424 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 440 B
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 96,28 RUB
Last Close Price 67,97 RUB
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Anatoly Yuryevich Pechatnikov Chairman & Deputy President
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group