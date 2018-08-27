VTech : Puts Kids in the Spotlight with New Kidi Star Karaoke Machine™

Chicago - Today VTech announces the availability of the Kidi Star Karaoke Machine™, an exciting new toy that lets kids rock out to their favorite songs with its unique, innovative Music Magic feature. The Kidi Star Karaoke Machine is part of VTech's Kidi line of electronics, which also includes the portable Kidi Star Music Magic Microphone™ and Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal™, encouraging self-expression and creativity.

'Most parents already think their kids are stars, but the all-in-one Kidi Star Karaoke Machine lets kids take center stage and creatively express themselves, allowing their confidence to shine like true super stars,' said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. 'VTech has had continued success with electronics created just for kids, from our KidiBuzz™ hand-held smart device to our Kidizoom® Smartwatch, and we expect the new additions to the Kidi line of electronics to be no exception.'

Kids can sing along to their favorite songs with the new Kidi Star Karaoke Machine or Kidi Star Music Magic Microphone. Featuring the innovative Music Magic feature that turns down the main vocal track of songs so kids can be the star, the products work with existing music collections such as MP3 files, streaming music services and karaoke videos, so no additional purchase is required. They come packed with engaging content and play value including games, sound effects and voice effects for even more fun musical expression.

VTech is also introducing the Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal. Much more than a diary, techie kids will love the extensive features, including facial recognition that unlocks the journal only when it recognizes the user's face, front and back cameras, photo and video filters, a music player, games and more.

The new products are available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

VTech Kidi Star Karaoke Machine™: Take center stage and sing like a star with the all-in-one Kidi Star Karaoke Machine. Grab the microphone and use Music Magic mode to turn down the main vocal track of your favorite songs so you can be the star! Easily connect your MP3 player or mobile devices with the included audio cable and play favorite tunes from your own collection or sing along to the eight original songs. Twist the disco light 180 degrees for colorful light effects that create a great atmosphere for singing and dancing. Add audience sounds like applause, cheering and laughter so it really feels like you're onstage at a concert! Record yourself for up to five minutes and add fun voice-changing effects, then listen to and enjoy your performance. It's your time to shine! Available in pink/purple and red/black. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: US$49.99)

VTech Kidi Star Music Magic Microphone™: Set out on the path to stardom with the portable Kidi Star Music Magic Microphone™. Be the lead singer with this interactive microphone that features Music Magic mode, which reduces the main vocal track of your favorite songs so your own voice is center stage! Easily connect your MP3 player or mobile device and sing along to favorite tunes from your collection. The microphone is packed with exciting features like four games, four original songs, a voice changer with four effects and an applause button. Record yourself for up to two minutes and enjoy your performance again and again! (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: US$29.99)

Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal™: Protect your thoughts and dreams with the Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal. Make a photo journal, write diary entries or record messages and keep them safe. Facial recognition software unlocks the journal only when it recognizes your face. The journal features front and rear cameras so you can take selfies and pictures of your friends. A full suite of mini-apps includes games, music, photo and video filters and utilities that give you a variety of activities to play. Create new looks for yourself and your friends, care for a virtual pet, decorate photos and videos, play learning games and more! You're the key to this diary! (Ages 6+ years; MSRP: US$49.99)

About VTech

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.