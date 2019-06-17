Vtech : Issue of New Shares under General Mandate pursuant to Share Purchase Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VTech Holdings Limited

（Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability）

( Stock code : 303 )

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

PURSUANT TO SHARE PURCHASE SCHEME

The Board hereby announces that it has resolved to allot and issue 207,000 new Shares to the Trustee under the General Mandate granted by the shareholders at the AGM in order to grant awards to selected employees pursuant to the Share Purchase Scheme.

The Company shall cause to pay the Trustee an aggregate amount of USD10,350 from the Company's internal resources to fund the Trustee to subscribe for the Awarded Shares.

The number of the Awarded Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represents: (i) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment of the Awarded Shares.

Reference is made to the Share Purchase Scheme established by the Company for the purpose of incentivising officers and employees and attracting suitable personnel for the continuous development of the Group. Details of the Share Purchase Scheme were set out in the announcements of the Company dated 31 March 2011 and 19 May 2015 respectively. Terms defined in the said announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.

The Board hereby announces that it has resolved to allot and issue 207,000 new Shares (subject to the Stock Exchange granting its approval for the listing of, and permission to deal, in such new Shares on the Stock Exchange) to the Trustee under the General Mandate granted by the shareholders at the AGM in order to grant awards to the selected employees (excluding Directors and connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules) pursuant to the Share Purchase Scheme. Pursuant to the General Mandate, the maximum number of Shares that can be allotted and issued by the Directors is 25,157,213 Shares.

- 1 -