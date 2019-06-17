Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Vtech Holdings Ltd    0303   BMG9400S1329

VTECH HOLDINGS LTD

(0303)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/14
69.1 HKD   +0.44%
09:09aVTECH : Issue of New Shares under General Mandate pursuant to Share Purchase Scheme
PU
06/06VTECH : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20VTECH : Announces FY2019 Annual Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vtech : Issue of New Shares under General Mandate pursuant to Share Purchase Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VTech Holdings Limited

（Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability）

( Stock code : 303 )

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

PURSUANT TO SHARE PURCHASE SCHEME

The Board hereby announces that it has resolved to allot and issue 207,000 new Shares to the Trustee under the General Mandate granted by the shareholders at the AGM in order to grant awards to selected employees pursuant to the Share Purchase Scheme.

The Company shall cause to pay the Trustee an aggregate amount of USD10,350 from the Company's internal resources to fund the Trustee to subscribe for the Awarded Shares.

The number of the Awarded Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represents: (i) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment of the Awarded Shares.

Reference is made to the Share Purchase Scheme established by the Company for the purpose of incentivising officers and employees and attracting suitable personnel for the continuous development of the Group. Details of the Share Purchase Scheme were set out in the announcements of the Company dated 31 March 2011 and 19 May 2015 respectively. Terms defined in the said announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.

The Board hereby announces that it has resolved to allot and issue 207,000 new Shares (subject to the Stock Exchange granting its approval for the listing of, and permission to deal, in such new Shares on the Stock Exchange) to the Trustee under the General Mandate granted by the shareholders at the AGM in order to grant awards to the selected employees (excluding Directors and connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules) pursuant to the Share Purchase Scheme. Pursuant to the General Mandate, the maximum number of Shares that can be allotted and issued by the Directors is 25,157,213 Shares.

- 1 -

The new Shares shall be allotted and issued at par value and the Company shall cause to be paid to the Trustee an aggregate amount of USD10,350 from the Company's internal resources to fund the Trustee's subscription of the Awarded Shares, and the Trustee shall hold such the Awarded Shares on trust for the relevant selected employees, which shall be transferred to those selected employees at no cost, upon satisfaction of all vesting conditions specified by the Board at the time of making the Awards. The number of selected employees to whom the Awards will be granted is over 200. The Trustee is not a connected person of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules) and is a third party independent of the Company.

The number of the Awarded Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represents: (i) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and (ii) approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment of the Awarded Shares.

The Awarded Shares, when allotted and issued, shall rank pari passu among themselves and with the other Shares in issue, with the right to receive all dividends and other distributions which is on or after the date of allotment of the new Shares. While the Trustee holds the new Shares on trust for the selected employees, it may exercise at its discretion the voting rights attached to such Shares (and the Company has no power to influence whether and how the Trustee should exercise such discretion).

Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Awarded Shares. Other than such approval to be granted by the Stock Exchange, the allotment of the Awarded Shares is not subject to any condition or approval by the shareholders.

Further information relating to the Awarded Shares is set out below:

Securities to be issued:

207,000 new Shares

Fund to be raised:

Nil

Note: USD10,350, being an aggregate of the total nominal value

of the Shares to be issued, shall be paid by the Company (from

its internal resources) to the Trustee

Reasons for the issue:

For the purpose of incentivising officers and employees and

attracting suitable personnel for the continuous development of

the Group

Identity of the allottee:

Bank of East Asia (Trustees) Limited, being the trustee

appointed by the Company for the administration of the Share

Purchase Scheme

Market price of the Shares:

HK$69.8 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares as at

17 June 2019

Fund raising activity(ies) in

The Company has not engaged in any fund raising activities by

the last 12 months:

any issue of Shares in the 12 months immediately preceding the

date of this announcement

- 2 -

Definitions

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company held on

11 July 2018

"Award(s)"

award(s) of a certain number of the Awarded Shares by the

Board to the selected employees

"Awarded Shares"

the 207,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued to the Trustee

under the General Mandate for the purpose of the Share

Purchase Scheme

"General Mandate"

the general unconditional mandate granted to the Directors at

the AGM to allot, issue and deal with the Shares in the capital

of the Company of up to 10% of the aggregate nominal amount

of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the

AGM

"Listing Rules"

Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited

By Order of the Board

VTech Holdings Limited

Allan WONG Chi Yun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Allan WONG Chi Yun (Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer), Dr. PANG King Fai and Mr. Andy LEUNG Hon Kwong. The Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. William FUNG Kwok Lun, Professor KO Ping Keung, Dr. Patrick WANG Shui Chung and Mr. WONG Kai Man.

www.vtech.com/en/investors/

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Vtech Holdings Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 13:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VTECH HOLDINGS LTD
09:09aVTECH : Issue of New Shares under General Mandate pursuant to Share Purchase Sch..
PU
06/06VTECH : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20VTECH : Announces FY2019 Annual Results
PU
05/20VTECH : 2018/19 Annual Results
PU
05/15VTECH HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
04/30VTECH : Change in Senior Management
PU
04/04VTECH : Business Performance Update
PU
2018VTECH : Payment of 2018/2019 Interim Dividend in Hong Kong Dollars
PU
2018VTECH HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018VTECH : Announces 2018/2019 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 2 228 M
EBIT 2020 209 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Finance 2020 237 M
Yield 2020 7,86%
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
P/E ratio 2021 10,62
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 193 M
Chart VTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Vtech Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Yun Wong Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
King Fai Pang Group President & Executive Director
Hoi Cheung Group General Manager-Operations
Ka Hung Tong Group Chief Financial Officer
Chorng Yeong Chu Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VTECH HOLDINGS LTD5.02%2 057
CISCO SYSTEMS26.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD1.90%39 307
ERICSSON AB14.58%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-12.80%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.39%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About