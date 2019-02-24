Target company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Warwick Holding GmbH Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO SEC. 10 PARA. 1 AND PARA. 3 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT (WERTPAPIERERWERBS- UND ÜBERNAHMEGESETZ - WPÜG) IN CONJUNCTION WITH SEC. 39 PARA 2 SENT. 3 NO. 1 OF THE GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT (BÖRSENGESETZ - BÖRSG) Bidder: Warwick Holding GmbH Thurn- und Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main under HRB 106298 Target company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft Nagelsweg 34 20097 Hamburg Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Hamburg under HRB 98591 ISIN: DE000VTG9999 The offer document will be published on the Internet once such publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) at: http://www.warwickholding-angebot.de/delisting Information on the Bidder On February 24, 2019, Warwick Holding GmbH (the 'Bidder'), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, an indirect subsidiary of funds managed and advised by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA, decided to submit a public delisting tender offer pursuant to Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 No. 1 BörsG in the form of a cash offer to the shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft (the 'Company'), with its registered office in Hamburg, Germany, to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in the Company not already directly held by the Bidder, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (ISIN DE000VTG9999) (the 'VTG Shares'). The Bidder currently directly holds approximately 71.17% of the share capital of the Company. For each share of the Company tendered to the Bidder, the Bidder will offer EUR 53.00 in cash as consideration, subject to the final determination of the minimum price and the final determination in the offer document. The public tender offer will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer document. To the extent legally permissible, the Bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms of the offer document from the information described herein. The Company has undertaken towards the Bidder to apply for the revocation of the admission to trading of the VTG Shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called delisting) prior to the expiration of the acceptance period of the public delisting tender offer. Important Notice: This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of the Company. The final terms and further provisions regarding the public tender offer will be disclosed in the offer document after its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). To the extent legally permissible, the Bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms of the public tender offer from the basic information described herein. Investors and holders of securities of the Company are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the public tender offer as soon as they are published, since they contain or will contain important information. The offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, especially under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) and the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz), and certain provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicable to cross-border tender offers. The offer will not be executed according to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Thus, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the offer outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in the Company cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of investors in any jurisdiction other than the provisions of the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document as well as any exemptions that may be granted by the relevant regulators, a public tender offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, in jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction. The Bidder reserves the right, to the extent legally permitted, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares outside the offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions take place, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of shares acquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will be published without undue delay, if and to the extent required by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction. To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons acting together with the Bidder. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which the Bidder and the persons acting together with the Bidder have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2019 Warwick Holding GmbH Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

