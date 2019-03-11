Log in
VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VTG Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.03.2019 / 17:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 04, 2019 German: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 04, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 04, 2019 German: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html# English: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Nagelsweg 34
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.vtg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786231  11.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
