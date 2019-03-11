VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VTG Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 04, 2019 German: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html# Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 04, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 04, 2019 German: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html# English: https://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html

