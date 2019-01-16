vTv Therapeutics : Announces Publication of Comprehensive Data in Science Translational Medicine Detailing the Discovery and Clinical Development of TTP399, including Results of Phase 2 AGATA Study

vTv
Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced the publication of
a paper in Science Translational Medicine showcasing the
discovery and development of TTP399, an investigational, oral, small
molecule, liver-selective glucokinase (GK) activator, as a potential
treatment for diabetes. The paper reviews the scientific rationale
underpinning the development of TTP399 and its progression from
preclinical to clinical development concluding with the positive results
of the AGATA study, a phase 2 study of TTP399 in patients with type 2
diabetes.
In this 6-month study, TTP399 (800 mg/day) was associated with a
statistically significant and sustained reduction in glycated
hemoglobin, with a placebo-subtracted least squares mean HbA1c change
from baseline of −0.9% (p< 0.01). Compared to placebo, TTP399 (800
mg/day) also increased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (3.2 mg/dl;
p< 0.05), decreased fasting plasma glucagon (−20 pg/ml; p< 0.05).
Moreover, in patients weighing ≥100 kg, TTP399 decreased weight (−3.4
kg; p< 0.05) compared to placebo. No hypoglycemia, no detrimental
effects on plasma lipids or liver enzymes, and no increased blood
pressure were observed with TTP399 relative to placebo, highlighting the
importance of tissue selectivity and preservation of physiological
regulation when targeting key metabolic regulators such as GK.
“We are very pleased with the positive results of the AGATA study.
Building on the success seen in type 2 diabetes, we are also currently
conducting an adaptive phase 2 study in collaboration with the JDRF in
subjects with type 1 diabetes and expect to release results from part 1
of the study later this year. This paper is a testament to the excellent
pre-clinical and clinical capabilities of our researchers who were able
to translate their deep understanding of GK biology into a promising
clinical drug candidate,” commented Steve Holcombe, president and CEO
of vTv Therapeutics.
“Due to its unique properties, TTP399 has overcome a significant
historical challenge in the development of GK activation,” said Dr.
Adrian Vella, Principle Investigator for the AGATA study and Professor
of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. “For the first time, a GK activator has
demonstrated sustained meaningful efficacy in a 6-month clinical trial
in type 2 diabetes without increasing hypoglycemia or hyperlipidemia.”
The publication, titled “Targeting Hepatic Glucokinase to Treat Diabetes
with TTP399, a Hepatoselective Glucokinase Activator”, is published in
the latest edition of the peer-reviewed journal Science Translational
Medicine and can be found at http://stm.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aau3441.
GK is a genetically validated target in the development of diabetes,
making it an attractive therapeutic target. However, the use of GK as a
therapeutic target for the treatment of type 2 diabetes has been
historically limited by hypoglycemia, steatohepatitis, and loss of
efficacy over time.
The clinical characteristics of patients with GK-activating mutations or
GK regulatory protein (GKRP) loss-of-function indicated that a
hepatoselective GK activator (GKA) that does not activate GK in beta
cells or affect the GK-GKRP interaction may reduce hyperglycemia in
patients with type 2 diabetes, while limiting hypoglycemia and
liver-associated adverse effects.
Using its proprietary drug discovery platform, vTv identified and
characterized small-molecule compounds, including TTP399, with the
ability to increase GK activity in the liver without affecting the
physiological role of GK.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small
molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv
has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the
treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes as well as treatment of
inflammatory disorders.
