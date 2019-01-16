vTv Therapeutics : Announces Publication of Comprehensive Data in Science Translational Medicine Detailing the Discovery and Clinical Development of TTP399, including Results of Phase 2 AGATA Study

Results Found TTP399 Demonstrated a Statistically Significant Improvement in HbA1c Compared to Placebo without Hypoglycemia or Hyperlipidemia

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced the publication of a paper in Science Translational Medicine showcasing the discovery and development of TTP399, an investigational, oral, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase (GK) activator, as a potential treatment for diabetes. The paper reviews the scientific rationale underpinning the development of TTP399 and its progression from preclinical to clinical development concluding with the positive results of the AGATA study, a phase 2 study of TTP399 in patients with type 2 diabetes.

In this 6-month study, TTP399 (800 mg/day) was associated with a statistically significant and sustained reduction in glycated hemoglobin, with a placebo-subtracted least squares mean HbA1c change from baseline of −0.9% (p< 0.01). Compared to placebo, TTP399 (800 mg/day) also increased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (3.2 mg/dl; p< 0.05), decreased fasting plasma glucagon (−20 pg/ml; p< 0.05). Moreover, in patients weighing ≥100 kg, TTP399 decreased weight (−3.4 kg; p< 0.05) compared to placebo. No hypoglycemia, no detrimental effects on plasma lipids or liver enzymes, and no increased blood pressure were observed with TTP399 relative to placebo, highlighting the importance of tissue selectivity and preservation of physiological regulation when targeting key metabolic regulators such as GK.

“We are very pleased with the positive results of the AGATA study. Building on the success seen in type 2 diabetes, we are also currently conducting an adaptive phase 2 study in collaboration with the JDRF in subjects with type 1 diabetes and expect to release results from part 1 of the study later this year. This paper is a testament to the excellent pre-clinical and clinical capabilities of our researchers who were able to translate their deep understanding of GK biology into a promising clinical drug candidate,” commented Steve Holcombe, president and CEO of vTv Therapeutics.

“Due to its unique properties, TTP399 has overcome a significant historical challenge in the development of GK activation,” said Dr. Adrian Vella, Principle Investigator for the AGATA study and Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. “For the first time, a GK activator has demonstrated sustained meaningful efficacy in a 6-month clinical trial in type 2 diabetes without increasing hypoglycemia or hyperlipidemia.”

The publication, titled “Targeting Hepatic Glucokinase to Treat Diabetes with TTP399, a Hepatoselective Glucokinase Activator”, is published in the latest edition of the peer-reviewed journal Science Translational Medicine and can be found at http://stm.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aau3441.

GK is a genetically validated target in the development of diabetes, making it an attractive therapeutic target. However, the use of GK as a therapeutic target for the treatment of type 2 diabetes has been historically limited by hypoglycemia, steatohepatitis, and loss of efficacy over time.

The clinical characteristics of patients with GK-activating mutations or GK regulatory protein (GKRP) loss-of-function indicated that a hepatoselective GK activator (GKA) that does not activate GK in beta cells or affect the GK-GKRP interaction may reduce hyperglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes, while limiting hypoglycemia and liver-associated adverse effects.

Using its proprietary drug discovery platform, vTv identified and characterized small-molecule compounds, including TTP399, with the ability to increase GK activity in the liver without affecting the physiological role of GK.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes as well as treatment of inflammatory disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

