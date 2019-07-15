vTv Therapeutics : to Present at 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes, today announced that it will make an oral presentation at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) held in Los Angeles, California, July 14 – 18, 2019.

The presentation will highlight data from the phase 3 STEADFAST Study and preceding phase 2b study of azeliragon to further support the biological hypothesis for the potential beneficial effects of azeliragon on the ADAS-cog and CDR-sb in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes.

Details of the presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Linking Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease through RAGE.

A Retrospective Analysis of Azeliragon Phase 2 and Phase 3 Studies

Session: O4-11 Clinical: Prevention (clinical) and Human Trials - Inflammation

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 5:00 – 5:15 pm PT

Location: Concourse Hall 152

The presentation slides will be made available on the Publications page of the Company website.

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon, also known as TTP488, is an orally active small-molecule antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, RAGE. vTv Therapeutics discovered and developed azeliragon using its proprietary drug discovery platform, TTP Translational Technology®. A broad range of human pathologic and experimental biologic investigation suggests that RAGE ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. vTv is screening patients for a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 6-month proof of concept study evaluating azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a public, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

