Vulcan Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results 0 02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Net earnings were $124 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $286 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, net earnings were $516 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $1.132 billion (an increase of 15 percent) despite significantly higher energy costs. Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fourth quarter results reflect a strong finish to the year. Solid shipment growth, compounding price improvements and strong operating efficiencies in our aggregates business contributed to double-digit growth in revenues and operating earnings. Aggregates pricing continued its upward momentum, and unit profitability expanded further despite higher costs for diesel fuel. This demonstrates the resiliency of our aggregates-centric business model. Our conversion of incremental aggregates sales into aggregates earnings was strong again in the fourth quarter – contributing to a same-store segment gross profit flow-through rate of 64 percent for the year. "Our aggregates-focused business is well positioned for further gains in our industry-leading unit profitability in aggregates. Since the recovery began in the second half of 2013, our core operating and sales disciplines have contributed to 13 percent average annual growth in aggregates gross profit per ton. We expect double-digit earnings growth again in 2019, given the strength of our operational performance and continuing growth in public sector demand. Aggregates pricing momentum continues to improve. Mix-adjusted pricing in the fourth quarter increased 5 percent, and we expect price growth in 2019 at a similar rate. "In our key markets across the United States, we are benefitting disproportionally from both strong growth in public construction demand and continued solid growth in private demand. For 2019, we expect reported earnings from continuing operations of between $4.55 and $5.05 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.250 and $1.330 billion." Fourth quarter and full-year highlights include the following:

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2018 2017

2018 2017 Total revenues $1,088.0 $ 977.5

$ 4,382.9 $ 3,890.3 Gross profit $ 275.3 $ 241.5

$ 1,100.9 $ 993.5 Aggregates segment









Segment sales $ 874.0 $ 769.5

$ 3,513.6 $ 3,096.1 Freight-adjusted revenue $ 657.6 $ 596.0

$ 2,667.3 $ 2,392.7 Gross profit $ 256.4 $ 206.6

$ 991.9 $ 854.5 Shipments (tons) 49.7 46.0

201.4 183.2 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 13.23 $ 12.95

$ 13.25 $ 13.06 Gross profit per ton $ 5.16 $ 4.49

$ 4.93 $ 4.66 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 18.9 $ 35.0

$ 109.1 $ 139.0 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 84.4 $ 85.9

$ 333.4 $ 325.0 SAG as % of Total revenues 7.8% 8.8%

7.6% 8.4% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 153.9 $ 14.3

$ 623.3 $ 361.3 Net earnings (1) $ 124.0 $ 327.5

$ 515.8 $ 601.2 Adjusted EBIT $ 195.8 $ 155.2

$ 785.5 $ 676.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 285.6 $ 233.2

$ 1,131.7 $ 981.9 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 2.43

$ 3.87 $ 4.40 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.99 $ 0.74

$ 4.05 $ 3.04 (1)Fourth quarter and full year 2017 results include a one-time, non-cash benefit of $268 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.









Segment Results Aggregates

Fourth quarter segment gross profit increased 24 percent to $256 million, or $5.16 per ton. As a percentage of segment sales, gross profit margin expanded from 26.8 percent in the prior year to 29.3 percent due to solid growth in shipments, compounding price improvements and cost control. For the full year, segment gross profit increased 16 percent to $992 million, or $4.93 per ton. Full year, same-store incremental gross profit was 64 percent of incremental segment sales excluding freight and delivery, in-line with longer-term expectations of 60 percent. As a reminder, quarterly gross profit flow-through rates can vary widely from quarter to quarter; therefore, the Company evaluates this metric on a trailing-twelve month basis. Fourth quarter aggregates shipments increased 8 percent (4 percent on a same-store basis) versus the prior year quarter. Daily shipping rates in October and November were slowed by Hurricane Michael and wet weather in Texas and a number of Southeastern markets. Strong shipment growth continued in Alabama, Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Shipment growth in Texas and Virginia rebounded after weather-related interruptions in September and October. Full year aggregates shipments increased 10 percent (6 percent on a same-store basis) led by double-digit growth in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas. Most other key markets realized flat-to-modest growth in full year shipments as compared to the prior year. In Virginia, volumes declined 9 percent due mostly to wet weather experienced throughout the first half of the year. For the quarter, freight-adjusted average sales price for aggregates increased 2 percent versus the prior year's quarter, with the growth rate negatively affected by strong shipment growth in relatively lower-priced markets such as Alabama, Arizona and Illinois. Excluding mix impact, aggregates price increased 5 percent versus the prior year's fourth quarter. Throughout 2018, pricing momentum continued to improve as the year-over-year growth rate in average sales price increased each quarter. For the year, freight-adjusted aggregates pricing increased 1.4 percent. On a mix-adjusted basis, pricing increased 3.5 percent versus the prior year. Positive trends in backlogged project work along with demand visibility, customer confidence, and logistics constraints support continued upward pricing movements in 2019. Fourth quarter same-store unit cost of sales (freight-adjusted) decreased compared to the prior year quarter as fixed cost leverage and other operating efficiencies more than offset a 17 percent increase in the unit cost for diesel fuel. For the year, same-store unit cost of sales (freight-adjusted) decreased 2 percent, more than offsetting a 25 percent increase in the unit cost for diesel fuel. The Company remains focused on compounding improvements in unit margins throughout the cycle through fixed cost leverage, price growth and operating efficiencies. Since the recovery began in the second half of 2013, gross profit per ton in aggregates has compounded at an average annual growth rate of 13 percent. Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit of $7 million for the fourth quarter was $16 million lower than the prior year's quarter due to lower material margins. Although asphalt mix selling prices increased 7 percent in the fourth quarter, or $3.74 per ton, a 54 percent increase in unit costs for liquid asphalt more than offset the price improvement. Full year segment gross profit was $56 million versus $91 million in the prior year. For the full year, higher liquid asphalt costs negatively affected segment earnings by $54 million. Pricing gains are beginning to offset higher liquid asphalt costs, but their impact will be gradual during 2019. Concrete segment gross profit improved slightly for the quarter versus the prior year's fourth quarter. Same-store shipments decreased 7 percent year-over-year. Shipment growth in California partially offset lower shipments in Virginia (the Company's largest concrete market) and Texas due in part to wet weather. Same-store average price increases of 3 percent led to a 5 percent gain in same-store material margins. Full year segment gross profit increased 10 percent to $50 million. Calcium segment gross profit was $0.5 million approximating the prior year's fourth quarter. Full year segment gross profit increased 10 percent to $2.7 million. Capital Allocation and Financial Position For the full year, capital expenditures were $469 million. This amount included $222 million of core operating and maintenance capital investments to improve or replace existing property, plant and equipment. In addition, the Company invested $247 million in internal growth projects to secure new aggregates reserves, develop new production sites, enhance the Company's distribution capabilities, and support the targeted growth of its asphalt and concrete operations. During 2019, the Company expects to spend approximately $250 million on maintenance capital and $200 million for internal growth projects that are largely underway. The Company remains active in the pursuit of bolt-on acquisitions and other value-creating growth investments. The Company closed four acquisitions during 2018 for cash consideration of $221 million. These acquisitions complement our existing positions and expand our capabilities in Alabama, California, and Texas markets. Full year pretax interest expense, net was $137 million versus $291 million in the prior year. The prior year included pretax charges of $153 million associated with debt refinancing activity. During the year, the Company returned $282 million to shareholders, compared to $193 million in the prior year, through dividends and share repurchases. At year end, total debt was $2.9 billion, or 2.6 times full year Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2.9 times at the prior year end. For 2018, net earnings were $516 million, and the business generated approximately $925 million of after-tax cash flows from earnings (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less working capital change (excluding cash and debt), operating and maintenance capital, and cash taxes). The Company's capital allocation and investment-grade rating priorities remain unchanged. Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) Expenses and Taxes SAG expenses in the quarter were $84 million, slightly lower than the prior year. For the full year, SAG expense was $333 million, or 7.6 percent as a percentage of total revenues, down from 8.4 percent in 2017. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure. Tax expense for the year was $105 million (effective tax rate of 16.9 percent) compared to the prior year tax benefit of $232 million. The prior year's fourth quarter tax benefit included $268 million of net benefit associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 and $29 million of benefit tied to state-level net operating loss carryforwards. Demand and Earnings Outlook Regarding the Company's outlook Mr. Hill stated, "We delivered strong incremental earnings in 2018 and are well positioned to carry that momentum forward this year. We expect solid growth in private demand and strong growth in public demand. Above-average demand growth in Vulcan markets compared to the rest of the U.S. further supports our positive outlook for shipment growth. The underlying direction of unit profitability remains clear, strongly supported by our strategic and tactical focus on compounding pricing improvements. We expect double-digit earnings growth in 2019." Management expectations for 2019 include: Aggregates shipments growth of 3 to 5 percent

Aggregates freight-adjusted price increase of 5 to 7 percent

Fifteen to twenty percent growth in Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium gross profit, collectively

SAG expenses of approximately $355 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.250 to $1.330 billion

to Interest expense of approximately $130 million

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense of approximately $360 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 20 percent

Earnings from continuing operations of $4.55 to $5.05 per diluted share Conference Call Vulcan will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 14, 2019. A webcast will be available via the Company's website at www.vulcanmaterials.com. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 800-347-6311, or 720-543-0197 if outside the U.S. approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The conference ID is 7323197. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call. Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: those associated with general economic and business conditions; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure for Vulcan's ticketing, procurement, financial statements and other processes could adversely affect operations in the event that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; the highly competitive nature of the construction materials industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way we do business and how our products are distributed; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, including those related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted in December 2017; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.













Table A Vulcan Materials Company













and Subsidiary Companies















(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings December 31

December 31 (Condensed and unaudited) 2018

2017

2018

2017















Total revenues $1,088,047

$977,490

$4,382,869

$3,890,296 Cost of revenues 812,763

735,973

3,281,924

2,896,783 Gross profit 275,284

241,517

1,100,945

993,513 Selling, administrative and general expenses 84,382

85,920

333,371

324,972 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment













and businesses 6,570

13,197

14,944

17,827 Other operating expense, net (10,983)

(19,590)

(34,805)

(47,324) Operating earnings 186,489

149,204

747,713

639,044 Other nonoperating income, net 292

1,646

13,000

13,357 Interest expense, net 32,857

136,513

137,423

291,085 Earnings from continuing operations













before income taxes 153,924

14,337

623,290

361,316 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,645

(313,632)

105,449

(232,075) Earnings from continuing operations 124,279

327,969

517,841

593,391 Earnings (loss) on discontinued operations, net of tax (256)

(423)

(2,036)

7,794 Net earnings $124,023

$327,546

$515,805

$601,185















Basic earnings (loss) per share













Continuing operations $0.94

$2.47

$3.91

$4.48 Discontinued operations $0.00

$0.00

($0.01)

$0.06 Net earnings $0.94

$2.47

$3.90

$4.54















Diluted earnings (loss) per share













Continuing operations $0.93

$2.43

$3.87

$4.40 Discontinued operations $0.00

$0.00

($0.02)

$0.06 Net earnings $0.93

$2.43

$3.85

$4.46































Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 132,060

132,519

132,393

132,513 Assuming dilution 133,369

134,815

133,926

134,878 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization $89,783

$77,991

$346,246

$305,965 Effective tax rate from continuing operations 19.3%

nm

16.9%

-64.2%







Table B Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies













(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31



December 31 (Condensed and unaudited) 2018



2017 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $40,037



$141,646 Restricted cash 4,367



5,000 Accounts and notes receivable







Accounts and notes receivable, gross 542,868



590,986 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts (2,090)



(2,649) Accounts and notes receivable, net 540,778



588,337 Inventories







Finished products 372,604



327,711 Raw materials 27,942



27,152 Products in process 3,064



1,827 Operating supplies and other 25,720



27,648 Inventories 429,330



384,338 Other current assets 64,633



60,780 Total current assets 1,079,145



1,180,101 Investments and long-term receivables 44,615



35,115 Property, plant & equipment







Property, plant & equipment, cost 8,457,619



7,969,312 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization (4,220,312)



(4,050,381) Property, plant & equipment, net 4,237,307



3,918,931 Goodwill 3,165,396



3,122,321 Other intangible assets, net 1,095,378



1,063,630 Other noncurrent assets 210,289



184,793 Total assets $9,832,130



$9,504,891 Liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt 23



41,383 Short-term debt 133,000



0 Trade payables and accruals 216,473



197,335 Other current liabilities 253,054



204,154 Total current liabilities 602,550



442,872 Long-term debt 2,779,357



2,813,482 Deferred income taxes, net 567,283



464,081 Deferred revenue 186,397



191,476 Other noncurrent liabilities 493,640



624,087 Total liabilities $4,629,227



$4,535,998 Equity







Common stock, $1 par value 131,762



132,324 Capital in excess of par value 2,798,486



2,805,587 Retained earnings 2,444,870



2,180,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,215)



(149,466) Total equity $5,202,903



$4,968,893 Total liabilities and equity $9,832,130



$9,504,891





Table C Vulcan Materials Company





and Subsidiary Companies







(in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows December 31 (Condensed and unaudited) 2018

2017 Operating Activities





Net earnings $515,805

$601,185 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 346,246

305,965 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses (14,944)

(17,827) Contributions to pension plans (109,631)

(20,023) Share-based compensation expense 25,215

26,635 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 64,639

(235,697) Cost of debt purchase 6,922

140,772 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial





effects of business acquisitions and dispositions (6,974)

(169,352) Other, net 5,499

13,020 Net cash provided by operating activities $832,777

$644,678 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant & equipment (469,088)

(459,566) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment 22,210

15,756 Proceeds from sale of businesses 11,256

287,292 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash (221,419)

(1,109,725) Other, net (12,850)

(3,248) Net cash used for investing activities ($669,891)

($1,269,491) Financing Activities





Proceeds from short-term debt 739,900

5,000 Payment of short-term debt (606,900)

(5,000) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt (892,055)

(1,463,308) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 850,000

2,200,000 Debt issuance and exchange costs (45,513)

(15,291) Settlements of interest rate derivatives 3,378

0 Purchases of common stock (133,983)

(60,303) Dividends paid (148,109)

(132,335) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes (31,846)

(25,323) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ($265,128)

$503,440 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (102,242)

(121,373) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 146,646

268,019 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $44,404

$146,646















Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments

















(in thousands, except per unit data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2018

2017

2018

2017 Total Revenues













Aggregates 1 $873,996

$769,509

$3,513,649

$3,096,094 Asphalt 2 185,819

160,600

733,182

622,074 Concrete 92,595

108,297

401,999

417,745 Calcium 1,974

1,918

8,110

7,740 Segment sales $1,154,384

$1,040,324

$4,656,940

$4,143,653 Aggregates intersegment sales (66,337)

(62,834)

(274,071)

(253,357) Total revenues $1,088,047

$977,490

$4,382,869

$3,890,296 Gross Profit













Aggregates $256,374

$206,562

$991,858

$854,524 Asphalt 6,627

22,866

56,480

91,313 Concrete 11,795

11,585

49,893

45,201 Calcium

488

504

2,714

2,475 Total $275,284

$241,517

$1,100,945

$993,513 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization





Aggregates $73,221

$62,592

$281,641

$245,151 Asphalt 8,562

6,559

31,290

25,400 Concrete 3,035

3,536

12,539

13,822 Calcium 65

110

272

677 Other 4,900

5,194

20,504

20,915 Total $89,783

$77,991

$346,246

$305,965 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments





Aggregates













Freight-adjusted revenues 3 $657,580

$595,952

$2,667,291

$2,392,686 Aggregates - tons 49,716

46,021

201,375

183,179 Freight-adjusted sales price 4 $13.23

$12.95

$13.25

$13.06

















Other Products













Asphalt Mix - tons 2,769

2,778

11,318

10,892 Asphalt Mix - sales price $56.03

$52.29

$55.13

$52.23

















Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards 737

897

3,223

3,568 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price $124.34

$119.52

$123.35

$116.45

















Calcium - tons 69

69

285

273 Calcium - sales price $28.48

$27.86

$28.44

$28.26

















1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery costs that we pass along to our customers, and immaterial service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as immaterial service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues, and other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.





















Appendix 1 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures























Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:























Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues

















(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Aggregates segment















Segment sales

$873,996

$769,509

$3,513,649

$3,096,094 Less: Freight & delivery revenues 1

203,518

165,101

796,929

670,676 Other revenues

12,898

8,456

49,429

32,732 Freight-adjusted revenues

$657,580

$595,952

$2,667,291

$2,392,686 Unit shipment - tons

49,716

46,021

201,375

183,179 Freight-adjusted sales price

$13.23

$12.95

$13.25

$13.06























1At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.























Aggregates segment gross profit margin as a percentage of segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs) is not a GAAP measure. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities (we do not generate a profit associated with the transportation component of the selling price of the product). Incremental gross profit as a percentage of segment sales excluding freight & delivery represents the year-over-year change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery. Reconciliations of these metrics to their nearest GAAP measures are presented below:























Aggregates Segment Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP

















(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$256,374

$206,562

$991,858

$854,524 Segment sales

$873,996

$769,509

$3,513,649

$3,096,094 Gross profit margin

29.3%

26.8%

28.2%

27.6% Incremental gross profit margin

47.7%





32.9%



























Aggregates Segment Gross Profit as a Percentage of Segment Sales Excluding Freight & Delivery

















(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$256,374

$206,562

$991,858

$854,524 Segment sales

$873,996

$769,509

$3,513,649

$3,096,094 Less: Freight & delivery revenues 1

203,518

165,101

796,929

670,676 Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$670,478

$604,408

$2,716,720

$2,425,418 Gross profit as a percentage of segment sales















excluding freight & delivery

38.2%

34.2%

36.5%

35.2% Incremental gross profit as a percentage of















segment sales excluding freight & delivery

75.4%





47.1%



























1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.























GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:























Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit

















(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$256,374

$206,562

$991,858

$854,524 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

73,221

62,592

281,641

245,151 Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$329,595

$269,154

$1,273,499

$1,099,675 Unit shipments - tons

49,716

46,021

201,375

183,179 Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$6.63

$5.85

$6.32

$6.00





















Appendix 2 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)























GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Additionally, we present the metric After Tax Cash Flow from Earnings to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. Reconciliation of these metrics to their nearest GAAP measure are presented below:























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

































(in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Net earnings

$124,023

$327,546

$515,805

$601,185 Income tax expense (benefit)

29,645

(313,632)

105,449

(232,075) Interest expense, net

32,857

136,513

137,423

291,085 (Earnings) loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

256

423

2,036

(7,794) EBIT





$186,781

$150,850

$760,713

$652,401 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

89,783

77,991

346,246

305,965 EBITDA



$276,564

$228,841

$1,106,959

$958,366 Gain on sale of businesses

0

(10,508)

(2,929)

(10,508) Property donation

0

4,290

0

4,290 Business interruption claims recovery, net of incentives 0

0

(2,253)

0 Charges associated with divested operations

8,497

1,547

18,545

18,062 Business development, net of termination fee 1

0

2,280

5,202

3,064 One-time employee bonuses

0

6,716

0

6,716 Restructuring charges

513

0

6,219

1,942 Adjusted EBITDA

$285,574

$233,166

$1,131,743

$981,932 Less:



















Working capital change excluding cash & debt









(66,752)



Operating & maintenance capital expenditures









221,684



Cash taxes









51,183



After-tax cash flow from earnings









$925,628



1 Represents non-routine charges associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.























Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted EPS to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period.















































Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31

December 31









2018

2017

2018

2017 Diluted EPS

$0.93

$2.43

$3.87

$4.40 Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.06

0.02

0.14

0.11 Interest charges associated with debt purchase

0.00

0.49

0.00

0.73 Debt refinancing costs

0.00

0.00

0.04

0.00 Tax reform income tax savings

0.00

(1.99)

0.00

(1.99) Alabama NOL carryforward valuation allowance

0.00

(0.21)

0.00

(0.21) Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.99

$0.74

$4.05

$3.04























The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2019 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted in Adjusted EBITDA above) as they are difficult to forecast (timing or amount). Due to the difficulty in forecasting such adjustments, we are unable to estimate their significance. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:























2019 Projected EBITDA

































(in millions)





















Mid-point Net earnings













$640 Income tax expense













160 Interest expense, net













130 Discontinued operations, net of tax













0 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization













360 Projected EBITDA













$1,290 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-results-300795465.html SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 08:19a VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S.. AQ 08:01a VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results PR 02/11 VULCAN MATERIALS : Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock AQ 02/08 VULCAN MATERIALS : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock PR 01/30 VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call PR 2018 VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 2018 VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer For 4.70% Note.. PR 2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Vulcan Materials, Cimpress N.V, Asterias Bio.. AQ 2018 VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for FA 2018 U.S. political gridlock may create investment opportunity RE