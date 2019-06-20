Vulcan Materials : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) announced today that it has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, furthering the Company's efforts to advance its ongoing Diversity and Inclusion initiative.

Tom Hill, Vulcan Chairman, CEO and President, signed the "CEO Pledge to Act on Supporting More Inclusive Workplaces," a commitment to cultivate an environment where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

"Diversity and inclusion is important to Vulcan's future. Our vision is a diverse and inclusive culture that fosters a positive work environment that enables us to attract, grow and retain the best talent," said Tom Hill. "Vulcan is proud to join over 700 leading companies and business organizations in committing to change starting at the executive level. We look forward to sharing our best practices as well as building on our initiative and adopting new strategies to achieve our goals as we learn from the experiences of other companies."

Vulcan's Diversity and Inclusion initiative was formally launched in 2015 to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone, regardless of background, race, or other factors can help contribute their best efforts to make Vulcan a preferred employer. The Initiative's overarching goals are to:

Increase diverse representation of women and people of color throughout the organization. Actively involve differences of opinions and backgrounds in the problem resolution process.

The initiative is led by a Diversity and Inclusion Council, which developed a strategic plan to include Company-wide diversity and inclusion awareness training while focusing on diversity and inclusion as part of its efforts to attract and retain the best talent. Recently, Vulcan announced a new partnership with select Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which includes a $500,000 Vulcan Materials Company Foundation Grant to support academic excellence programs and provide scholarships and internships, further building on its workforce development and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Vulcan is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

Vulcan values the unique backgrounds and experiences of each of our employees. We treat people fairly and with respect. We strive to maintain an environment that encourages our people to develop their talents, exercise creativity and achieve superior performance. We create an environment that leverages different styles, ideas and perspectives for efficiency, productivity and innovation.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 600 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Instagram: @CEO_Action and Twitter: @CEOAction.

