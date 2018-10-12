Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vulcan Materials Company    VMC

VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY (VMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/12 10:00:00 pm
101.09 USD   +0.72%
10:42pVULCAN MATERIAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
PR
09/05VULCAN MATERIAL : Report
CO
08/21VULCAN MATERIAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vulcan Materials : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents (28¢) per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2018.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials.  For additional information see www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-300730389.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
10:42pVULCAN MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
PR
09/05VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Report
CO
08/21VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/01VULCAN MATERIALS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition a..
AQ
07/31VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/31VULCAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/31VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Half-year results
CO
07/18VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Playing a split Congress 
09/27Vulcan Minerals +2% as Jefferies says voters support gas tax 
09/17Cemex Still Undervalued - And Somewhat Underwhelming 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.