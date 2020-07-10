Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vulcan Materials Company    VMC

VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY

(VMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vulcan Materials : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2020. 

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301091760.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
04:54pVULCAN MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
PR
07/09VULCAN MATERIALS : Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
PR
05/21VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11VULCAN MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
AQ
05/08VULCAN MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
PR
05/08VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY : Dividends
CO
05/06VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/06VULCAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06VULCAN MATERIALS : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group