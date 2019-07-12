Log in
Vulcan Materials : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

0
07/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one cents per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials.  For additional information see www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-300884290.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company


© PRNewswire 2019
