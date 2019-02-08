Log in
Vulcan Materials : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

02/08/2019 | 04:46pm EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one cents per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019.  The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of three cents per share.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hill said, "This quarterly dividend reflects the Company's strong operational and financial performance, and our confidence in delivering sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials.  For additional information see www.vulcanmaterials.com.

© PRNewswire 2019
