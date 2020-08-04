Vulcan Materials : Reports Second Quarter Results 0 08/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the resiliency of our best in class aggregates-led business and reflect the proactive response by our employees to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our operational execution was integral to widespread gains in unit profitability, despite some disruptions to construction activity during the quarter. I am proud of our employees' ability to quickly adapt to the necessary additional safety protocols we have put in place in this environment, while maintaining their focus on operating safely and positioning Vulcan for continued success." Earnings from continuing operations were $211 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, an increase of 7 percent from the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $408 million, an increase of 10 percent. The year-over-year earnings improvement was driven primarily by effective cost control and price growth in aggregates. Second quarter segment earnings improved in each major product line. Despite a 2 percent decline in aggregates shipments, mix-adjusted pricing improved 3.3 percent, and freight-adjusted unit cost of sales decreased 1 percent. As a result, aggregates unit gross profit increased 9 percent to $6.25 per ton. Mr. Hill went on to say, "Certain leading indicators of demand have shown signs of improvement, and our quote activity remains robust. However, our visibility beyond the near-term remains restricted due to the evolving effects of the pandemic. The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases could impact the progress made so far if new restrictions on economic activity are put in place. We believe this uncertainty could continue to weigh on construction activity in the second half of the year, making it difficult to predict the level and timing of shipments. We are continuously reviewing our operating plans to ensure an effective response to demand shifts. Whatever the demand, we remain confident in our ability to successfully navigate the changing environment." Highlights as of June 30, 2020 include:

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing-Twelve Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,322.6 $ 1,327.7

$ 2,371.8 $ 2,324.2

$ 4,976.7 $ 4,652.4 Gross profit $ 396.5 $ 370.5

$ 598.2 $ 562.2

$ 1,292.0 $ 1,180.6 Aggregates segment















Segment sales $ 1,070.6 $ 1,062.1

$ 1,938.8 $ 1,897.0

$ 4,032.1 $ 3,754.8 Freight-adjusted revenues $ 814.7 $ 806.4

$ 1,462.7 $ 1,435.1

$ 3,041.9 $ 2,842.4 Gross profit $ 351.2 $ 329.2

$ 545.3 $ 514.9

$ 1,177.0 $ 1,075.1 Shipments (tons) 56.2 57.3

101.2 102.9

213.8 208.8 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.50 $ 14.07

$ 14.45 $ 13.94

$ 14.23 $ 13.61 Gross profit per ton $ 6.25 $ 5.74

$ 5.39 $ 5.00

$ 5.51 $ 5.15 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 45.4 $ 41.3

$ 52.9 $ 47.2

$ 115.0 $ 105.5 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 91.2 $ 95.7

$ 177.6 $ 186.0

$ 362.2 $ 351.9 SAG as % of Total revenues 6.9% 7.2%

7.5% 8.0%

7.3% 7.6% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 272.3 $ 245.5

$ 344.5 $ 320.1

$ 782.1 $ 694.6 Net earnings $ 209.9 $ 197.6

$ 270.2 $ 260.9

$ 627.0 $ 564.0 Adjusted EBIT $ 308.3 $ 278.5

$ 413.9 $ 382.0

$ 927.3 $ 841.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 407.8 $ 372.0

$ 608.8 $ 564.7

$ 1,314.2 $ 1,203.8 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.58 $ 1.48

$ 2.03 $ 1.97

$ 4.73 $ 4.25 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.60 $ 1.48

$ 2.06 $ 1.94

$ 4.82 $ 4.33 Segment Results

Aggregates

Second quarter segment sales increased 1 percent, and gross profit increased 7 percent to $351 million, or $6.25 per ton. The improvement resulted from widespread growth in pricing and effective cost control. Second quarter aggregates shipments were 2 percent lower than the prior year's second quarter. Shipping patterns varied widely across the Company's footprint as a result of economic uncertainty and wet weather but were generally supported by healthy backlogs and our essential business status in our markets. Key markets in the Southeast and coastal Texas were negatively affected by wet weather while shipments in California were reduced by tighter restrictions on shelter-in-place. Shipments were higher in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas. On a mix-adjusted basis, all of the Company's key markets reported year-over-year price growth. For the quarter, freight-adjusted average sales price increased 3 percent versus the prior year's quarter, inclusive of 30 basis points of unfavorable mix. Freight-adjusted unit cost of sales decreased 1 percent versus the prior year's second quarter. Effective operating efficiencies helped mitigate the cost impact of lower sales volumes and a reduction in inventory. Actions taken across the Company's more than 360 locations reduced cash spending and controlled inventories in areas most impacted by shelter-in-place orders. The associated cost of reducing inventory offset the majority of a $14 million earnings benefit from lower diesel fuel costs. Unit profitability improvements were widespread across the Company's footprint. Cash gross profit per ton increased 9 percent from the prior year's second quarter to $7.69 per ton. For the trailing-twelve months, cash gross profit was $6.98 per ton. Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit was $30 million, an improvement of $3 million from the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher material margins (sales price less cost of raw materials). Although asphalt volumes in the second quarter declined 5 percent versus the prior year, we captured the benefit of lower liquid asphalt costs. Concrete segment gross profit was $14 million compared with $13 million in the prior year's second quarter. Shipments decreased 4 percent versus the prior year, and average selling prices increased 1 percent compared to the prior year. Calcium segment gross profit was $0.7 million, down slightly from the prior year quarter. Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)

SAG expense declined 5 percent to $91 million in the quarter due mostly to continued execution of cost reduction initiatives, lower incentive compensation costs and general cost control in response to COVID-19. This year-over-year decline resulted in a 31 basis point improvement as a percentage of total revenues. On a trailing-twelve month basis, SAG expense as a percentage of total revenues stands at 7.3 percent. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure. Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $68 million ($177 million year-to-date). The Company continues to expect to spend between $275 and $325 million on capital this year, most of which is for core operating and maintenance projects. Given that the economic outlook is evolving quickly, we will continue to review our plans and adjust as needed, being thoughtful about preserving liquidity. For the quarter, the Company returned $45 million to shareholders through dividends, a 10 percent increase versus the prior year. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter. At quarter-end, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 times (1.9 times on a net debt basis reflecting $817 million of cash on hand). The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 14 years, and the effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.1 percent. On a trailing twelve month basis, return on invested capital increased 100 basis points as solid earnings growth was leveraged with disciplined capital management. Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill stated, "Although the economic environment is showing signs of improvement, the pandemic's effect on demand and the broader economy remains unclear. As a result, we are not reinstating earnings guidance at this time. "While demand is subject to market fluctuations outside of our control, we remain focused on those things we can control such as our cost and our pricing discipline, both of which help to compound our unit margins. Our year-to-date results demonstrate those capabilities. On a trailing-twelve month basis our cash gross profit in aggregates is nearly $7 per ton. Our operating plans are underpinned by our four strategic initiatives (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), a healthy balance sheet, strong liquidity, and the engagement of our people." Conference Call

Vulcan will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CDT on August 4, 2020. A webcast will be available via the Company's website at www.vulcanmaterials.com. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 833-962-1439, or 832-900-4623 if outside the U.S., approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The conference ID is 8095639. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call. Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; the impact of a discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.



















Table A Vulcan Materials Company















and Subsidiary Companies































(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings





June 30





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Total revenues

$1,322,575

$1,327,682

$2,371,817

$2,324,193 Cost of revenues

926,056

957,180

1,773,575

1,762,016 Gross profit

396,519

370,502

598,242

562,177 Selling, administrative and general expenses

91,205

95,689

177,635

185,957 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

(258)

3,451

741

10,748 Other operating expense, net

(6,160)

(2,190)

(10,151)

(6,461) Operating earnings

298,896

276,074

411,197

380,507 Other nonoperating income (expense), net

7,367

2,466

(1,969)

5,595 Interest expense, net

33,954

33,035

64,727

65,969 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

272,309

245,505

344,501

320,133 Income tax expense

61,352

47,598

73,546

58,291 Earnings from continuing operations

210,957

197,907

270,955

261,842 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,041)

(349)

(781)

(985) Net earnings

$209,916

$197,558

$270,174

$260,857





















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.59

$1.50

$2.04

$1.98 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.01) Net earnings

$1.58

$1.49

$2.04

$1.97





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.58

$1.48

$2.03

$1.97 Discontinued operations

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

($0.01) Net earnings

$1.58

$1.48

$2.03

$1.96











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,552

132,269

132,560

132,157 Assuming dilution

133,115

133,354

133,154

133,199 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

$99,470

$93,497

$194,951

$182,677 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

22.5%

19.4%

21.3%

18.2%















Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30

December 31

June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019

2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$816,765

$271,589

$26,031 Restricted cash

434

2,917

491 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

699,320

573,241

700,175 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,460)

(3,125)

(2,844) Accounts and notes receivable, net

695,860

570,116

697,331 Inventories











Finished products

383,483

391,666

377,578 Raw materials

33,178

31,318

31,137 Products in process

5,116

5,604

6,332 Operating supplies and other

29,703

29,720

26,376 Inventories

451,480

458,308

441,423 Other current assets

65,571

76,396

89,739 Total current assets

2,030,110

1,379,326

1,255,015 Investments and long-term receivables

43,849

60,709

51,667 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

8,921,990

8,749,217

8,613,500 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,538,980)

(4,433,179)

(4,322,818) Property, plant & equipment, net

4,383,010

4,316,038

4,290,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

426,618

408,189

418,896 Goodwill

3,172,112

3,167,061

3,167,061 Other intangible assets, net

1,114,592

1,091,475

1,076,986 Other noncurrent assets

228,433

225,995

220,457 Total assets

$11,398,724

$10,648,793

$10,480,764 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

500,026

25

24 Short-term debt

0

0

137,000 Trade payables and accruals

278,102

265,159

284,875 Other current liabilities

260,621

270,379

241,689 Total current liabilities

1,038,749

535,563

663,588 Long-term debt

2,785,646

2,784,315

2,781,826 Deferred income taxes, net

671,097

633,039

601,189 Deferred revenue

177,534

179,880

182,666 Operating lease liabilities

405,578

388,042

396,952 Other noncurrent liabilities

555,969

506,097

483,096 Total liabilities

$5,634,573

$5,026,936

$5,109,317 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132,446

132,371

132,231 Capital in excess of par value

2,789,801

2,791,353

2,787,002 Retained earnings

3,049,943

2,895,871

2,623,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(208,039)

(197,738)

(171,533) Total equity

$5,764,151

$5,621,857

$5,371,447 Total liabilities and equity

$11,398,724

$10,648,793

$10,480,764













Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies



















(in thousands)









Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019 Operating Activities







Net earnings







$270,174

$260,857 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

194,951

182,677 Noncash operating lease expense

17,977

17,549 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(741)

(10,748) Contributions to pension plans

(4,409)

(4,638) Share-based compensation expense

15,220

14,370 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

36,644

34,816 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(101,271)

(201,256) Other, net







(2,954)

8,289 Net cash provided by operating activities

$425,591

$301,916 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(223,147)

(225,837) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

3,063

11,200 Proceeds from sale of businesses

651

1,744 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

(5,668)

1,122 Other, net







5,575

(4,577) Net cash used for investing activities

($219,526)

($216,348) Financing Activities







Proceeds from short-term debt

0

360,100 Payment of short-term debt

0

(356,100) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(250,012)

(11) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

750,000

0 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(10,762)

0 Settlements of interest rate derivatives

(19,863)

0 Purchases of common stock

(26,132)

0 Dividends paid





(90,128)

(81,927) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(15,830)

(25,508) Other, net







(645)

(4) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

$336,628

($103,450) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

542,693

(17,882) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

274,506

44,404 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$817,199

$26,522





















Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments

























(in thousands, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,070,596

$1,062,061

$1,938,822

$1,897,026 Asphalt 2

222,950

247,163

362,739

379,253 Concrete

100,683

103,768

195,448

187,405 Calcium



1,889

2,003

3,915

3,954 Segment sales

$1,396,118

$1,414,995

$2,500,924

$2,467,638 Aggregates intersegment sales

(73,543)

(87,313)

(129,107)

(143,445) Total revenues

$1,322,575

$1,327,682

$2,371,817

$2,324,193 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$351,162

$329,215

$545,293

$514,931 Asphalt



30,464

27,583

28,029

24,311 Concrete

14,227

12,887

23,440

21,450 Calcium







666

817

1,480

1,485 Total





$396,519

$370,502

$598,242

$562,177 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization







Aggregates

$80,747

$75,760

$157,883

$148,281 Asphalt



8,668

8,884

17,402

17,434 Concrete

4,001

3,327

8,083

6,291 Calcium



48

58

97

118 Other





6,006

5,468

11,486

10,553 Total





$99,470

$93,497

$194,951

$182,677 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$814,713

$806,444

$1,462,746

$1,435,051 Aggregates - tons

56,195

57,310

101,243

102,947 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.50

$14.07

$14.45

$13.94























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

3,403

3,595

5,460

5,617 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$57.46

$58.31

$57.86

$57.45























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

786

815

1,520

1,484 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$127.35

$126.12

$127.62

$125.14























Calcium - tons

71

73

144

141 Calcium - sales price

$26.55

$27.50

$27.06

$27.89



1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery

costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial

other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments. Appendix 1

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present

this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent

with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through

activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our

aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products.

Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues

































(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Segment sales

$1,070,596

$1,062,061

$1,938,822

$1,897,026 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

240,880

241,354

446,588

436,508





Other revenues

15,003

14,263

29,488

25,467 Freight-adjusted revenues

$814,713

$806,444

$1,462,746

$1,435,051 Unit shipment - tons

56,195

57,310

101,243

102,947 Freight-adjusted sales price

$14.50

$14.07

$14.45

$13.94



1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote

distribution sites. Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year

change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs).

We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this

presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight

& delivery, which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP

























(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$351,162

$329,215

$545,293

$514,931 Segment sales

$1,070,596

$1,062,061

$1,938,822

$1,897,026 Gross profit margin

32.8%

31.0%

28.1%

27.1% Incremental gross profit margin

257.1%





72.6%



























Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)

























(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$351,162

$329,215

$545,293

$514,931 Segment sales

$1,070,596

$1,062,061

$1,938,822

$1,897,026 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

240,880

241,354

446,588

436,508

Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$829,716

$820,707

$1,492,234

$1,460,518 Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery

42.3%

40.1%

36.5%

35.3% Incremental gross profit flow-through rate

243.6%





95.7%







1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote

distribution sites. GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings

measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our

business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do

not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing

Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit

































(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$351,162

$329,215

$545,293

$514,931 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

80,747

75,760

157,883

148,281

Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$431,909

$404,975

$703,176

$663,212 Unit shipments - tons

56,195

57,310

101,243

102,947 Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$7.69

$7.07

$6.95

$6.44 Appendix 2

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to

earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning

and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources.

We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this

metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















































(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





TTM







June 30





June 30





June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net earnings

$209,916

$197,558

$270,174

$260,857

$626,979

$564,031 Income tax expense

61,352

47,598

73,546

58,291

150,453

128,597 Interest expense, net

33,954

33,035

64,727

65,969

127,758

132,374 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

1,041

349

781

985

4,637

1,955 EBIT

$306,263

$278,540

$409,228

$386,102

$909,827

$826,957 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

99,470

93,497

194,951

182,677

386,870

361,851 EBITDA

$405,733

$372,037

$604,179

$568,779

$1,296,697

$1,188,808 Gain on sale of businesses

0

0

0

(4,064)

(9,289)

(4,064) Property donation

0

0

0

0

10,847

0 Business interruption claims recovery

0

0

0

0

0

(559) Charges associated with divested operations

774

0

774

0

3,807

18,545 Business development 1

(3,519)

0

(2,459)

0

(711)

220 COVID-19 direct incremental costs

4,361

0

5,009

0

5,009

0 Restructuring charges 2

465

0

1,333

0

7,790

829 Adjusted EBITDA

$407,814

$372,037

$608,836

$564,715

$1,314,150

$1,203,779 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

(99,470)

(93,497)

(194,951)

(182,677)

(386,870)

(361,851) Adjusted EBIT

$308,344

$278,540

$413,885

$382,038

$927,280

$841,928



1 Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations. 2 Restructuring charges are included within other operating expenses. The charges relate to managerial restructuring. Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison

of earnings performance from period to period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)

























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





TTM













June 30





June 30





June 30









2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$1.58

$1.48

$2.03

$1.97

$4.73

$4.25 Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.02

0.00

0.03

(0.03)

0.09

0.08 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.60

$1.48

$2.06

$1.94

$4.82

$4.33 Appendix 3

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

We define Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average

invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP

financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is

meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard

financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate

our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Return on Invested Capital





































(in thousands)





















TTM





















June 30

















2020

2019 Adjusted EBITDA









$1,314,150

$1,203,779 Average invested capital 1















Property, plant & equipment









4,335,633

4,219,693 Goodwill









3,168,072

3,165,574 Other intangible assets









1,087,580

1,102,803 Fixed and intangible assets









$8,591,285

$8,488,070























Current assets









1,453,094

1,155,425 Less: Cash and cash equivalents









265,920

41,243 Less: Deferred tax









19,289

5,973 Adjusted current assets









1,167,885

1,108,209























Current liabilities









649,772

685,591 Less: Current maturities of long-term debt









100,025

23 Less: Short-term debt









27,400

201,700 Adjusted current liabilities









522,347

483,868 Adjusted net working capital









$645,538

$624,341























Average invested capital









$9,236,823

$9,112,411























Return on Invested Capital









14.2%

13.2%



1 Average Invested Capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-reports-second-quarter-results-301105114.html SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

