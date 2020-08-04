Vulcan Materials : Reports Second Quarter Results

|
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the resiliency of our best in class aggregates-led business and reflect the proactive response by our employees to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our operational execution was integral to widespread gains in unit profitability, despite some disruptions to construction activity during the quarter. I am proud of our employees' ability to quickly adapt to the necessary additional safety protocols we have put in place in this environment, while maintaining their focus on operating safely and positioning Vulcan for continued success."
Earnings from continuing operations were $211 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, an increase of 7 percent from the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $408 million, an increase of 10 percent. The year-over-year earnings improvement was driven primarily by effective cost control and price growth in aggregates. Second quarter segment earnings improved in each major product line. Despite a 2 percent decline in aggregates shipments, mix-adjusted pricing improved 3.3 percent, and freight-adjusted unit cost of sales decreased 1 percent. As a result, aggregates unit gross profit increased 9 percent to $6.25 per ton.
Mr. Hill went on to say, "Certain leading indicators of demand have shown signs of improvement, and our quote activity remains robust. However, our visibility beyond the near-term remains restricted due to the evolving effects of the pandemic. The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases could impact the progress made so far if new restrictions on economic activity are put in place. We believe this uncertainty could continue to weigh on construction activity in the second half of the year, making it difficult to predict the level and timing of shipments. We are continuously reviewing our operating plans to ensure an effective response to demand shifts. Whatever the demand, we remain confident in our ability to successfully navigate the changing environment."
Highlights as of June 30, 2020 include:
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
Trailing-Twelve Months
Amounts in millions, except per unit data
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$ 1,322.6
$ 1,327.7
$ 2,371.8
$ 2,324.2
$ 4,976.7
$ 4,652.4
Gross profit
$ 396.5
$ 370.5
$ 598.2
$ 562.2
$ 1,292.0
$ 1,180.6
Aggregates segment
Segment sales
$ 1,070.6
$ 1,062.1
$ 1,938.8
$ 1,897.0
$ 4,032.1
$ 3,754.8
Freight-adjusted revenues
$ 814.7
$ 806.4
$ 1,462.7
$ 1,435.1
$ 3,041.9
$ 2,842.4
Gross profit
$ 351.2
$ 329.2
$ 545.3
$ 514.9
$ 1,177.0
$ 1,075.1
Shipments (tons)
56.2
57.3
101.2
102.9
213.8
208.8
Freight-adjusted sales price per ton
$ 14.50
$ 14.07
$ 14.45
$ 13.94
$ 14.23
$ 13.61
Gross profit per ton
$ 6.25
$ 5.74
$ 5.39
$ 5.00
$ 5.51
$ 5.15
Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit
$ 45.4
$ 41.3
$ 52.9
$ 47.2
$ 115.0
$ 105.5
Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)
$ 91.2
$ 95.7
$ 177.6
$ 186.0
$ 362.2
$ 351.9
SAG as % of Total revenues
6.9%
7.2%
7.5%
8.0%
7.3%
7.6%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
$ 272.3
$ 245.5
$ 344.5
$ 320.1
$ 782.1
$ 694.6
Net earnings
$ 209.9
$ 197.6
$ 270.2
$ 260.9
$ 627.0
$ 564.0
Adjusted EBIT
$ 308.3
$ 278.5
$ 413.9
$ 382.0
$ 927.3
$ 841.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 407.8
$ 372.0
$ 608.8
$ 564.7
$ 1,314.2
$ 1,203.8
Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$ 1.58
$ 1.48
$ 2.03
$ 1.97
$ 4.73
$ 4.25
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$ 1.60
$ 1.48
$ 2.06
$ 1.94
$ 4.82
$ 4.33
Segment Results
Aggregates
Second quarter segment sales increased 1 percent, and gross profit increased 7 percent to $351 million, or $6.25 per ton. The improvement resulted from widespread growth in pricing and effective cost control.
Second quarter aggregates shipments were 2 percent lower than the prior year's second quarter. Shipping patterns varied widely across the Company's footprint as a result of economic uncertainty and wet weather but were generally supported by healthy backlogs and our essential business status in our markets. Key markets in the Southeast and coastal Texas were negatively affected by wet weather while shipments in California were reduced by tighter restrictions on shelter-in-place. Shipments were higher in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas. On a mix-adjusted basis, all of the Company's key markets reported year-over-year price growth. For the quarter, freight-adjusted average sales price increased 3 percent versus the prior year's quarter, inclusive of 30 basis points of unfavorable mix.
Freight-adjusted unit cost of sales decreased 1 percent versus the prior year's second quarter. Effective operating efficiencies helped mitigate the cost impact of lower sales volumes and a reduction in inventory. Actions taken across the Company's more than 360 locations reduced cash spending and controlled inventories in areas most impacted by shelter-in-place orders. The associated cost of reducing inventory offset the majority of a $14 million earnings benefit from lower diesel fuel costs.
Unit profitability improvements were widespread across the Company's footprint. Cash gross profit per ton increased 9 percent from the prior year's second quarter to $7.69 per ton. For the trailing-twelve months, cash gross profit was $6.98 per ton.
Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium
Asphalt segment gross profit was $30 million, an improvement of $3 million from the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher material margins (sales price less cost of raw materials). Although asphalt volumes in the second quarter declined 5 percent versus the prior year, we captured the benefit of lower liquid asphalt costs.
Concrete segment gross profit was $14 million compared with $13 million in the prior year's second quarter. Shipments decreased 4 percent versus the prior year, and average selling prices increased 1 percent compared to the prior year.
Calcium segment gross profit was $0.7 million, down slightly from the prior year quarter.
Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)
SAG expense declined 5 percent to $91 million in the quarter due mostly to continued execution of cost reduction initiatives, lower incentive compensation costs and general cost control in response to COVID-19. This year-over-year decline resulted in a 31 basis point improvement as a percentage of total revenues. On a trailing-twelve month basis, SAG expense as a percentage of total revenues stands at 7.3 percent. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure.
Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $68 million ($177 million year-to-date). The Company continues to expect to spend between $275 and $325 million on capital this year, most of which is for core operating and maintenance projects. Given that the economic outlook is evolving quickly, we will continue to review our plans and adjust as needed, being thoughtful about preserving liquidity.
For the quarter, the Company returned $45 million to shareholders through dividends, a 10 percent increase versus the prior year. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter.
At quarter-end, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 times (1.9 times on a net debt basis reflecting $817 million of cash on hand). The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 14 years, and the effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.1 percent.
On a trailing twelve month basis, return on invested capital increased 100 basis points as solid earnings growth was leveraged with disciplined capital management.
Outlook
Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill stated, "Although the economic environment is showing signs of improvement, the pandemic's effect on demand and the broader economy remains unclear. As a result, we are not reinstating earnings guidance at this time.
"While demand is subject to market fluctuations outside of our control, we remain focused on those things we can control such as our cost and our pricing discipline, both of which help to compound our unit margins. Our year-to-date results demonstrate those capabilities. On a trailing-twelve month basis our cash gross profit in aggregates is nearly $7 per ton. Our operating plans are underpinned by our four strategic initiatives (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), a healthy balance sheet, strong liquidity, and the engagement of our people."
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; the impact of a discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.
Table A
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
June 30
June 30
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$1,322,575
$1,327,682
$2,371,817
$2,324,193
Cost of revenues
926,056
957,180
1,773,575
1,762,016
Gross profit
396,519
370,502
598,242
562,177
Selling, administrative and general expenses
91,205
95,689
177,635
185,957
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant & equipment
and businesses
(258)
3,451
741
10,748
Other operating expense, net
(6,160)
(2,190)
(10,151)
(6,461)
Operating earnings
298,896
276,074
411,197
380,507
Other nonoperating income (expense), net
7,367
2,466
(1,969)
5,595
Interest expense, net
33,954
33,035
64,727
65,969
Earnings from continuing operations
before income taxes
272,309
245,505
344,501
320,133
Income tax expense
61,352
47,598
73,546
58,291
Earnings from continuing operations
210,957
197,907
270,955
261,842
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,041)
(349)
(781)
(985)
Net earnings
$209,916
$197,558
$270,174
$260,857
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$1.59
$1.50
$2.04
$1.98
Discontinued operations
($0.01)
($0.01)
$0.00
($0.01)
Net earnings
$1.58
$1.49
$2.04
$1.97
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$1.58
$1.48
$2.03
$1.97
Discontinued operations
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
($0.01)
Net earnings
$1.58
$1.48
$2.03
$1.96
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
132,552
132,269
132,560
132,157
Assuming dilution
133,115
133,354
133,154
133,199
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
$99,470
$93,497
$194,951
$182,677
Effective tax rate from continuing operations
22.5%
19.4%
21.3%
18.2%
Table B
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30
December 31
June 30
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$816,765
$271,589
$26,031
Restricted cash
434
2,917
491
Accounts and notes receivable
Accounts and notes receivable, gross
699,320
573,241
700,175
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,460)
(3,125)
(2,844)
Accounts and notes receivable, net
695,860
570,116
697,331
Inventories
Finished products
383,483
391,666
377,578
Raw materials
33,178
31,318
31,137
Products in process
5,116
5,604
6,332
Operating supplies and other
29,703
29,720
26,376
Inventories
451,480
458,308
441,423
Other current assets
65,571
76,396
89,739
Total current assets
2,030,110
1,379,326
1,255,015
Investments and long-term receivables
43,849
60,709
51,667
Property, plant & equipment
Property, plant & equipment, cost
8,921,990
8,749,217
8,613,500
Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization
(4,538,980)
(4,433,179)
(4,322,818)
Property, plant & equipment, net
4,383,010
4,316,038
4,290,682
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
426,618
408,189
418,896
Goodwill
3,172,112
3,167,061
3,167,061
Other intangible assets, net
1,114,592
1,091,475
1,076,986
Other noncurrent assets
228,433
225,995
220,457
Total assets
$11,398,724
$10,648,793
$10,480,764
Liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
500,026
25
24
Short-term debt
0
0
137,000
Trade payables and accruals
278,102
265,159
284,875
Other current liabilities
260,621
270,379
241,689
Total current liabilities
1,038,749
535,563
663,588
Long-term debt
2,785,646
2,784,315
2,781,826
Deferred income taxes, net
671,097
633,039
601,189
Deferred revenue
177,534
179,880
182,666
Operating lease liabilities
405,578
388,042
396,952
Other noncurrent liabilities
555,969
506,097
483,096
Total liabilities
$5,634,573
$5,026,936
$5,109,317
Equity
Common stock, $1 par value
132,446
132,371
132,231
Capital in excess of par value
2,789,801
2,791,353
2,787,002
Retained earnings
3,049,943
2,895,871
2,623,747
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(208,039)
(197,738)
(171,533)
Total equity
$5,764,151
$5,621,857
$5,371,447
Total liabilities and equity
$11,398,724
$10,648,793
$10,480,764
Table C
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
June 30
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net earnings
$270,174
$260,857
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
194,951
182,677
Noncash operating lease expense
17,977
17,549
Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses
(741)
(10,748)
Contributions to pension plans
(4,409)
(4,638)
Share-based compensation expense
15,220
14,370
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
36,644
34,816
Changes in assets and liabilities before initial
effects of business acquisitions and dispositions
(101,271)
(201,256)
Other, net
(2,954)
8,289
Net cash provided by operating activities
$425,591
$301,916
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant & equipment
(223,147)
(225,837)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment
3,063
11,200
Proceeds from sale of businesses
651
1,744
Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
(5,668)
1,122
Other, net
5,575
(4,577)
Net cash used for investing activities
($219,526)
($216,348)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from short-term debt
0
360,100
Payment of short-term debt
0
(356,100)
Payment of current maturities and long-term debt
(250,012)
(11)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
750,000
0
Debt issuance and exchange costs
(10,762)
0
Settlements of interest rate derivatives
(19,863)
0
Purchases of common stock
(26,132)
0
Dividends paid
(90,128)
(81,927)
Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes
(15,830)
(25,508)
Other, net
(645)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
$336,628
($103,450)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
542,693
(17,882)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
274,506
44,404
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$817,199
$26,522
Table D
Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments
(in thousands, except per unit data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total Revenues
Aggregates 1
$1,070,596
$1,062,061
$1,938,822
$1,897,026
Asphalt 2
222,950
247,163
362,739
379,253
Concrete
100,683
103,768
195,448
187,405
Calcium
1,889
2,003
3,915
3,954
Segment sales
$1,396,118
$1,414,995
$2,500,924
$2,467,638
Aggregates intersegment sales
(73,543)
(87,313)
(129,107)
(143,445)
Total revenues
$1,322,575
$1,327,682
$2,371,817
$2,324,193
Gross Profit
Aggregates
$351,162
$329,215
$545,293
$514,931
Asphalt
30,464
27,583
28,029
24,311
Concrete
14,227
12,887
23,440
21,450
Calcium
666
817
1,480
1,485
Total
$396,519
$370,502
$598,242
$562,177
Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization
Aggregates
$80,747
$75,760
$157,883
$148,281
Asphalt
8,668
8,884
17,402
17,434
Concrete
4,001
3,327
8,083
6,291
Calcium
48
58
97
118
Other
6,006
5,468
11,486
10,553
Total
$99,470
$93,497
$194,951
$182,677
Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments
Aggregates
Freight-adjusted revenues 3
$814,713
$806,444
$1,462,746
$1,435,051
Aggregates - tons
56,195
57,310
101,243
102,947
Freight-adjusted sales price 4
$14.50
$14.07
$14.45
$13.94
Other Products
Asphalt Mix - tons
3,403
3,595
5,460
5,617
Asphalt Mix - sales price
$57.46
$58.31
$57.86
$57.45
Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards
786
815
1,520
1,484
Ready-mixed concrete - sales price
$127.35
$126.12
$127.62
$125.14
Calcium - tons
71
73
144
141
Calcium - sales price
$26.55
$27.50
$27.06
$27.89
1
Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery
costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates.
2
Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business.
3
Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial
other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees that are derived from our aggregates business.
4
Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.
Appendix 1
1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present
this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent
with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through
activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our
aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products.
Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:
Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues
(in thousands, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Segment sales
$1,070,596
$1,062,061
$1,938,822
$1,897,026
Less:
Freight & delivery revenues 1
240,880
241,354
446,588
436,508
Other revenues
15,003
14,263
29,488
25,467
Freight-adjusted revenues
$814,713
$806,444
$1,462,746
$1,435,051
Unit shipment - tons
56,195
57,310
101,243
102,947
Freight-adjusted sales price
$14.50
$14.07
$14.45
$13.94
1
At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote
distribution sites.
Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year
change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs).
We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this
presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight
& delivery, which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:
Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$351,162
$329,215
$545,293
$514,931
Segment sales
$1,070,596
$1,062,061
$1,938,822
$1,897,026
Gross profit margin
32.8%
31.0%
28.1%
27.1%
Incremental gross profit margin
257.1%
72.6%
Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$351,162
$329,215
$545,293
$514,931
Segment sales
$1,070,596
$1,062,061
$1,938,822
$1,897,026
Less:
Freight & delivery revenues 1
240,880
241,354
446,588
436,508
Segment sales excluding freight & delivery
$829,716
$820,707
$1,492,234
$1,460,518
Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery
42.3%
40.1%
36.5%
35.3%
Incremental gross profit flow-through rate
243.6%
95.7%
1
At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote
distribution sites.
GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings
measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our
business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do
not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing
Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:
Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit
(in thousands, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$351,162
$329,215
$545,293
$514,931
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
80,747
75,760
157,883
148,281
Aggregates segment cash gross profit
$431,909
$404,975
$703,176
$663,212
Unit shipments - tons
56,195
57,310
101,243
102,947
Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton
$7.69
$7.07
$6.95
$6.44
Appendix 2
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to
earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning
and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources.
We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this
metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
TTM
June 30
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings
$209,916
$197,558
$270,174
$260,857
$626,979
$564,031
Income tax expense
61,352
47,598
73,546
58,291
150,453
128,597
Interest expense, net
33,954
33,035
64,727
65,969
127,758
132,374
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
1,041
349
781
985
4,637
1,955
EBIT
$306,263
$278,540
$409,228
$386,102
$909,827
$826,957
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
99,470
93,497
194,951
182,677
386,870
361,851
EBITDA
$405,733
$372,037
$604,179
$568,779
$1,296,697
$1,188,808
Gain on sale of businesses
0
0
0
(4,064)
(9,289)
(4,064)
Property donation
0
0
0
0
10,847
0
Business interruption claims recovery
0
0
0
0
0
(559)
Charges associated with divested operations
774
0
774
0
3,807
18,545
Business development 1
(3,519)
0
(2,459)
0
(711)
220
COVID-19 direct incremental costs
4,361
0
5,009
0
5,009
0
Restructuring charges 2
465
0
1,333
0
7,790
829
Adjusted EBITDA
$407,814
$372,037
$608,836
$564,715
$1,314,150
$1,203,779
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
(99,470)
(93,497)
(194,951)
(182,677)
(386,870)
(361,851)
Adjusted EBIT
$308,344
$278,540
$413,885
$382,038
$927,280
$841,928
1
Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.
2
Restructuring charges are included within other operating expenses. The charges relate to managerial restructuring.
Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison
of earnings performance from period to period.
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
TTM
June 30
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$1.58
$1.48
$2.03
$1.97
$4.73
$4.25
Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above
0.02
0.00
0.03
(0.03)
0.09
0.08
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$1.60
$1.48
$2.06
$1.94
$4.82
$4.33
Appendix 3
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
We define Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average
invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP
financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is
meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard
financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate
our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies.
Return on Invested Capital
(in thousands)
TTM
June 30
2020
2019
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,314,150
$1,203,779
Average invested capital 1
Property, plant & equipment
4,335,633
4,219,693
Goodwill
3,168,072
3,165,574
Other intangible assets
1,087,580
1,102,803
Fixed and intangible assets
$8,591,285
$8,488,070
Current assets
1,453,094
1,155,425
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
265,920
41,243
Less: Deferred tax
19,289
5,973
Adjusted current assets
1,167,885
1,108,209
Current liabilities
649,772
685,591
Less: Current maturities of long-term debt
100,025
23
Less: Short-term debt
27,400
201,700
Adjusted current liabilities
522,347
483,868
Adjusted net working capital
$645,538
$624,341
Average invested capital
$9,236,823
$9,112,411
Return on Invested Capital
14.2%
13.2%
1
Average Invested Capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.
