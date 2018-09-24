VUZIX 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until September 24, 2018 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against
Vuzix Corporation (NasdaqCM: VUZI). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities: a) issued in connection with the
Company’s January 25, 2018 Secondary Public Offering; and/or, b) between
November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Get Help
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On March 16, 2018, Mox Reports published an in-depth report
charging the Company with utilizing an illegal and wide-ranging stock
promotion scheme to artificially inflate its share price and volume, and
then raise $30 million. On this news, the price of Vuzix shares
plummeted $1.70/share, or more than 22%, over three trading sessions, to
close at $5.95/share on March 21, 2018.
