VUZIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

09/22/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 24, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vuzix Corporation (NasdaqCM: VUZI). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities: a) issued in connection with the Company’s January 25, 2018 Secondary Public Offering; and/or, b) between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Vuzix and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-vuzi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 24, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On March 16, 2018, Mox Reports published an in-depth report charging the Company with utilizing an illegal and wide-ranging stock promotion scheme to artificially inflate its share price and volume, and then raise $30 million. On this news, the price of Vuzix shares plummeted $1.70/share, or more than 22%, over three trading sessions, to close at $5.95/share on March 21, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
