VUZIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until September 24, 2018
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Vuzix Corporation (NasdaqCM: VUZI). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s securities: a) issued in connection with
the Company’s January 25, 2018 Secondary Public Offering; and/or, b)
between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018. This action is pending in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Vuzix and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-vuzi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by September 24, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On March 16, 2018, Mox Reports published an in-depth report
charging the Company with utilizing an illegal and wide-ranging stock
promotion scheme to artificially inflate its share price and volume, and
then raise $30 million. On this news, the price of Vuzix shares
plummeted $1.70/share, or more than 22%, over three trading sessions, to
close at $5.95/share on March 21, 2018.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
