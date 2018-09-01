VUZIX ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until September 24, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vuzix
Corporation (NasdaqCM: VUZI), if they purchased the Company’s
securities: a) issued in connection with the Company’s January 25, 2018
Secondary Public Offering; and/or, b) between November 9, 2017, and
March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending
in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New
York.
About the Lawsuit
Vuzix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On March 16, 2018, Mox Reports published an in-depth report
charging the Company with utilizing an illegal and wide-ranging stock
promotion scheme to artificially inflate its share price and volume, and
then raise $30 million.
On this news, the price of Vuzix shares plummeted $1.70 per share, or
more than 22%, on heavy volume, over the course of three trading
sessions, to close on March 21, 2018 at $5.95 per share.
