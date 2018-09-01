Log in
VUZIX ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

09/01/2018

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 24, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vuzix Corporation (NasdaqCM: VUZI), if they purchased the Company’s securities: a) issued in connection with the Company’s January 25, 2018 Secondary Public Offering; and/or, b) between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Vuzix investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-vuzix-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Vuzix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2018, Mox Reports published an in-depth report charging the Company with utilizing an illegal and wide-ranging stock promotion scheme to artificially inflate its share price and volume, and then raise $30 million.

On this news, the price of Vuzix shares plummeted $1.70 per share, or more than 22%, on heavy volume, over the course of three trading sessions, to close on March 21, 2018 at $5.95 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12,6 M
EBIT 2018 -20,1 M
Net income 2018 -21,9 M
Finance 2018 20,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 5,11x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart VUZIX CORP
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zach Stone Vice President-Operations
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORP4.00%171
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%302 526
FITBIT INC6.13%1 536
HTC CORP--.--%1 191
FIH MOBILE LTD-56.49%1 103
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 024
