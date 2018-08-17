Log in
VUZIX CORP (VUZI)
Vuzix Corp : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

08/17/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix's registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Vuzix's January 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Vuzix class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/vuzix-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/vuzix-corporation/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
