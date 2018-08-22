Vuzix Corp : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix's registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Vuzix's January 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

