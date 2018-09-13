Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vuzix : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

09/13/2018 | 01:53am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September 24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Vuzix Corporation (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VUZI) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January 2018 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) acquired Vuzix securities between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Vuzix investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company’s stock price; (2) that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you purchased shares of Vuzix during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
