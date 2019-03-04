Vystar Receives Second European Patent for Reduced Allergenicity Natural Rubber Latex

Vystar’s Vytex® deproteinization method reduces allergenicity and odor,



WORCESTER, Mass., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTC Market: VYST) has been granted European, EP Patent No. 2238183 entitled “Natural Rubber Latex Having Reduced Allergenicity and Method of Making Same.” Vystar now holds 13 foreign and 4 U.S. patents related to its latex deproteinization process for the production of Vytex ®, a natural rubber latex (NRL) that is virtually free of allergen-causing latex proteins, thereby reducing risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions to latex from direct contact.

“This patent extends important intellectual property (IP) protection for Vystar in the production and distribution of Vytex to Europe using the Vytex formula to meet the growing demand for low protein NRL for products including balloons, examination and surgical gloves, condoms, breather bags, latex tubing, probe covers, catheters, threads, foams, cold seal and pressure sensitive adhesives,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar.

Rotman continues, “This new patent extends our coverage for a decade and we have now broadened our protected areas in Europe to include additional manufacturing areas. While we have had broad protection for methods of deproteinization to reduce allergenicity, we now have further coverage for end products as well. We are particularly pleased to have added protection in Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy, which account for much of latex product manufacturing in Europe.”

Latex allergies are a major concern in many people’s daily lives. Globally, 4.3% of people have latex allergies. The rate rises to 10-17% for healthcare workers, according to the Journal of Occupational Health . Symptoms of a latex allergy can be mild, such as rashes or itchy eyes. But in some people, latex elicits a serious, and potentially life-threatening, allergic reaction . While anyone can develop a latex allergy, some people are more at risk than others due to frequent contact with latex and certain related health conditions.

Despite the increased risk of latex allergies, NRL medical gloves are preferred over synthetic latex and vinyl by surgeons and medical professionals due to NRL’s superior tactile sensitivity, puncture resistance, strength, durability and flexibility. This presents a tremendous market opportunity for Vytex as Vytex is virtually free of allergy-causing proteins while providing all the benefits of latex.

The Vytex deproteinization process removes the odor-causing latex proteins, eliminating the strong odor of traditional latex and creating a stronger latex bond that increases its durability, strength, elasticity. and bright white color. Vytex deproteinization process makes it more eco-friendly than its competitors, as there is no need for traditional water rinses or fragrance to address the odor or the addition of dyes or bleaches to improve whiteness. Vytex is sustainably sourced and completely biodegradable, in sharp contrast to petrochemical based memory foam, vinyl and synthetic latex

Vytex is currently used in multiple mattress lines, including the new Vytex Cloud Bed-In-A-Box now available at Rotmans Furniture Store and Rotmans.com ; mattress brands including Natura ™, Gold Bond ®, and Spring Air; Jeffco-manufactured components for toppers and mattresses, which are sold to multiple manufacturers; and private label pillows, toppers and mattresses sold online via sites such as Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond . Vytex is also used in industrial adhesives, apparel padding and threads, shoes, sports equipment and electrical gloves. Vystar continues development of new Vytex formulations and is seeking additional manufacturing and development partners for numerous products. Contact Steve Rotman at 508-791-9114 or srotman@vytex.com .

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

