Vystar Receives Second European Patent for Reduced Allergenicity Natural Rubber Latex

03/04/2019 | 08:24am EST
  • Vystar’s Vytex® deproteinization method reduces allergenicity and odor,
  • Manufacturing process uses less water, chemical and dyes for naturally, purer, whiter and stronger latex

WORCESTER, Mass., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Vystar Corp. (OTC Market: VYST) has been granted European, EP Patent No. 2238183 entitled “Natural Rubber Latex Having Reduced Allergenicity and Method of Making Same.”  Vystar now holds 13 foreign and 4 U.S. patents related to its latex deproteinization process for the production of Vytex®, a natural rubber latex (NRL) that is virtually free of allergen-causing latex proteins, thereby reducing risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions to latex from direct contact.

“This patent extends important intellectual property (IP) protection for Vystar in the production and distribution of Vytex to Europe using the Vytex formula to meet the growing demand for low protein NRL for products including balloons, examination and surgical gloves, condoms, breather bags, latex tubing, probe covers, catheters, threads, foams, cold seal and pressure sensitive adhesives,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar.

Rotman continues, “This new patent extends our coverage  for a decade and we have now broadened our protected areas in Europe to include additional manufacturing areas. While we have had broad protection for methods of deproteinization to reduce allergenicity, we now have further coverage for end products as well. We are particularly pleased to have added protection in Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy, which account for much of latex product manufacturing in Europe.”   

Latex allergies are a major concern in many people’s daily lives.  Globally, 4.3% of people have latex allergies.  The rate rises to 10-17% for healthcare workers, according to the Journal of Occupational Health.  Symptoms of a latex allergy can be mild, such as rashes or itchy eyes. But in some people, latex elicits a serious, and potentially life-threatening, allergic reaction. While anyone can develop a latex allergy, some people are more at risk than others due to frequent contact with latex and certain related health conditions.

Despite the increased risk of latex allergies, NRL medical gloves are preferred over synthetic latex and vinyl by surgeons and medical professionals due to NRL’s superior tactile sensitivity, puncture resistance, strength, durability and flexibility. This presents a tremendous market opportunity for Vytex as Vytex is virtually free of allergy-causing proteins while providing all the benefits of latex.  

The Vytex deproteinization process removes the odor-causing latex proteins, eliminating the strong odor of traditional latex and creating a stronger latex bond that increases its durability, strength, elasticity. and bright white color.   Vytex deproteinization process makes it more eco-friendly than its competitors, as there is no need for traditional water rinses or fragrance to address the odor or the addition of dyes or bleaches to improve whiteness. Vytex is sustainably sourced and completely biodegradable, in sharp contrast to petrochemical based memory foam, vinyl and synthetic latex

Vytex is currently used in multiple mattress lines, including the new Vytex Cloud Bed-In-A-Box now available at Rotmans Furniture Store and Rotmans.com;  mattress brands including  Natura™, Gold Bond®, and Spring Air; Jeffco-manufactured components for toppers and mattresses, which are sold to multiple manufacturers; and private label pillows, toppers and mattresses sold online via sites such as Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.  Vytex is also used in industrial adhesives, apparel padding and threads, shoes, sports equipment and electrical gloves.  Vystar continues development of new Vytex formulations and is seeking additional manufacturing and development partners for numerous products. Contact Steve Rotman at 508-791-9114 or srotman@vytex.com

Videos on Vystar and products made with Vytex are available at: https://www.vytex.com/blog/category/videos/

About Vystar Corporation:
Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Contacts:
Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com
Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
