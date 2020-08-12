Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  VZ Holding AG    VZN   CH0528751586

VZ HOLDING AG

(VZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/11 11:31:52 am
83 CHF   +0.73%
12:35aVZ HOLDING AG : VZ Group continues solid growth
EQ
12:33aVZ : continues solid growth
PU
12:32aVZ : Erneut solides Wachstum der VZ Gruppe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues solid growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:35am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues solid growth

12-Aug-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586

VZ Group continues solid growth

Zug, 12 August 2020 - VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 7.4 percent compared to the first half of 2019. As expected, net profit rose disproportionately, namely by 15.8 percent. CEO Matthias Reinhart expects the growth to continue in the second half of the year. He also announces that the Group nominated an additional member to its Executive Board.

Profit grows disproportionately
Compared with the first half of 2019, operating revenues grew slightly less than expected, namely by 7.4 percent from CHF 148.8 to 159.8 million. Banking income however increased slightly, although the group had expected a slight decline. This increase is mainly due to the higher volatility on the stock markets. As expected, profit grew disproportionately by 15.8 percent from CHF 48.7 to 56.4 million, primarily due to the lower tax burden.

Higher balance sheet total
Since 1 January, the group's balance sheet total has risen from CHF 4.1 to 4.6 billion. The main reasons for this substantial growth are the additional inflow of clients and the Swiss National Bank's higher exemption threshold. The core capital ratio now stands at 24.7 percent and is therefore very solid.

Robust demand
Demand for both financial consulting and platform solutions has been robust. While the lockdown resulted in some of the consulting projects being shifted into the future, demand for platform solutions is less affected. In fact, VZ recorded more than 3000 new clients in net terms for the first time. This is directly reflected in net new money, which rose to CHF 1.64 billion from 1.3 billion in the first half of 2019.

Additional member of the Group Executive Board
The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Philipp Heer to the Executive Board of VZ Group as of 1 January 2021. He is responsible for the Bernese, Central and Southern regions of Switzerland, for corporate succession, estate planning, execution of wills and taxes, and now also for insurances for private individuals.

Outlook
«We expect growth to continue in the second half of the year, both in terms of consulting and platform services. While banking income is likely to continue to decline, we expect a management fees to rise slightly, depending on the development of the stock markets», says Matthias Reinhart, Chairman of VZ Group's Executive Board. «Overall, we expect slightly higher performance figures for the entire 2020 financial year than in the previous year, so that the dividend should be increased again.»

Half-year report
The detailed half-year report as well as an investor presentation can be downloaded from the investor relations section on VZ Group's website: vzch.com/investors

Conference call
Media representatives and analysts are invited to discuss VZ Group's results in one of today's teleconferences hosted by Matthias Reinhart (Chairman of the Executive Board) and Rafael Pfaffen (Chief Financial Officer). For details, please get in touch with Adriano Pavone or Petra Märk:

Contacts

Adriano Pavone Petra Märk
Head Media Communications Head Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32
Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com


Alternative performance measures
To measure its performance, VZ Group uses key figures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These alternative performance measures are listed on page 25 of the half-year report 2020.

VZ Group
VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltd's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Group's core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 34 branch offices throughout Switzerland and Germany.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Key figures

Income statements (CHF '000) 1H 2020 2H 2019 1H 2019
Operating revenues 159'836 152'908 148'810
Operating expenses 85'176 79'821 79'519
Operating profit (EBIT) 65'837 64'365 60'385
Net profit 56'434 53'582 48'723

 

Balance sheets (CHF '000) 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 30.6.2019
Total assets 4'591'066 4'056'231 3'470'104
Equity 560'924 549'774 510'966
Net cash 384'752 432'380 371'417
 
Equity key figures 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 30.6.2019
Equity ratio 12,2% 13,6% 14,7%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 24,7% 27,7% 25,8%
Total eligible capital ratio (T1 & T2) 24,7% 27,7% 25,8%
 
Funds under management (CHF million) 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 30.6.2019
Assets under management 28'585 27'627 25'623

 

Employees 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 30.6.2019
Full-time equivalents (FTE) 985,1 944,8 924,2

Additional features:


File: Press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: VZ Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 2
6300 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 411 80 00
Fax: +41 58 411 80 81
E-mail: ir@vzch.com
Internet: www.vzch.com
ISIN: CH0528751586
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1115317

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1115317  12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VZ HOLDING AG
12:35aVZ HOLDING AG : VZ Group continues solid growth
EQ
12:33aVZ : continues solid growth
PU
12:32aVZ : Erneut solides Wachstum der VZ Gruppe
PU
12:32aVZ : Le Groupe VZ signe à nouveau une solide croissance
PU
04/14VZ HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08VZ HOLDING AG : VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions
EQ
03/02Verizon Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 --..
DJ
02/28VZ HOLDING AG : VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent
EQ
02/25VZ HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/06VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Board Approves New Share Buyback Program
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 322 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2020 113 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 3 270 M 3 569 M 3 556 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float -
Chart VZ HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
VZ Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VZ HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,00 CHF
Last Close Price 83,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -27,7%
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Daniel Reinhart Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Kindle Chairman
Rafael Pfaffen Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht Langhart Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Iff Vice Chairman
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group