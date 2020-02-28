Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  VZ Holding AG    VZN   CH0028200837

VZ HOLDING AG

(VZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/27 11:30:56 am
339.5 CHF   -3.00%
12:55aVZ HOLDING AG : VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent
EQ
02/25VZ HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/06VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Board Approves New Share Buyback Program
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VZ Holding AG: VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:55am EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
VZ Holding AG: VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent

28-Feb-2020 / 06:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0028200837

VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent

Zurich, 28 February 2020 - VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 6.2 percent to CHF 301.7 million. After stagnating in the first half of the year, profits rose by 4.1 percent to CHF 102.3 million over the year as a whole. The dividend is to be increased from CHF 4.90 to CHF 5.10 per share. CEO Matthias Reinhart expects further growth in revenues and profit for the 2020 financial year.

6.2 percent higher operating revenues
As expected, the positive mood in the second half of the year was reflected in both operating revenues and profit. After a slow first half of the year, earnings rose by 6.2 percent to CHF 301.7 million over the year as a whole. The slower growth compared to the previous year is due to the fact that revenues from assets under management develop with a time lag. In addition, bank revenues remain under pressure.The trend towards passively managed portfolios and all-in management fees leads to lower trading and transaction revenues. After stagnating in the first half of the year, profit rose by 4.1 percent to CHF 102.3 million over the year as a whole.

5000 additional management clients
VZ Group has again advised a large number of new clients, and many of them have opted for one of its management services. With 5000 additional management clients, VZ Group achieved a new record. At the same time, the number of services used by existing clients is steadily increasing. VZ Finanzportal, which enables clients to manage their assets conveniently online - including insurance policies, mortgages and much more - also contributes to this development. Net new money grew by 5.5 percent to CHF 2.7 billion in 2019.

Higher balance sheet total and dividend
The balance sheet total increased from CHF 3.1 to 4.1 billion in 2019. This is due to the growing number of clients and the higher cash holdings per client. Despite the growing balance sheet total, the core capital ratio is a solid 27.7 percent. The Board of Directors will propose to the annual general meeting an increase in the dividend from CHF 4.90 to CHF 5.10 per share. As in the previous years, some 40 percent of the profit will thereby be distributed to the shareholders. Over the next couple of years, the Board of Directors intends to gradually increase the payout ratio to up to 50 percent. In addition, the Board proposes a share split in the ratio of 1:5.

Outlook
«Provided that the financial markets remain stable, revenues should continue to grow in the current year», says Matthias Reinhart, Chairman of VZ Group's Executive Board. «Profit growth in particular is expected to improve because the tax burden will decrease again.»

Annual report
The detailed annual report as well as an investor presentation can be downloaded from the investor relations section on VZ Group's website: vzch.com

Conference call
Media representatives and analysts are invited to discuss VZ Group's results in one of today's teleconferences hosted by Matthias Reinhart (Chairman of the Executive Board) and Rafael Pfaffen (Chief Financial Officer). For details, please get in touch with Adriano Pavone or Petra Märk:

Contacts

Adriano Pavone Petra Märk
Head Media Communications Head Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32
Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com


Alternative performance measures
To measure its performance, VZ Group uses key figures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These alternative performance measures are listed on page 174 of the Annual Report 2019.

VZ Group
VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltd's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Group's core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zurich, and VZ has 34 branch offices throughout Switzerland and Germany.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Key figures

Income statements (CHF '000) 2019 2018
Operating revenues 301'718 284'188
Operating expenses 159'340 157'004
Operating profit (EBIT) 124'750 116'764
Net profit 102'305 98'246

 

Balance sheets (CHF '000) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018
Total assets 4'056'231 3'087'945
Equity 549'774 512'266
Net cash 432'380 439'543

 

Equity key figures 31.12.2019 31.12.2018
Leverage ratio 13.6% 16.6%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 27.7% 30.1%
Total eligible capital ratio (T1 & T2) 27.7% 30.1%

 

Funds under management (CHF million) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018
Assets under management 27'627 23'056

 

Employees 31.12.2019 31.12.2018
Full-time equivalents (FTE) 944.8 897.5

Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QJJCPSCYDC
Document title: Press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: VZ Holding AG
Gotthardstrasse 6
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 207 27 27
Fax: +41 44 207 27 28
E-mail: ir@vzch.com
Internet: www.vzch.com
ISIN: CH0028200837
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 985067

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

985067  28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VZ HOLDING AG
12:55aVZ HOLDING AG : VZ Group increases earnings by 6 percent
EQ
02/25VZ HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/06VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Board Approves New Share Buyback Program
DJ
2019VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 2.1% to 61.5 Cents
DJ
2019VZ HOLDING AG : Temporary slowdown in VZ Group's revenue growth
EQ
2019VZ HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019VZ HOLDING AG : VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions
EQ
2019VZ HOLDING AG : Satisfactory result in a difficult environment
EQ
2019VZ HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018VZ HOLDING AG : Change in VZ Group's Executive Board
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 304 M
EBIT 2019 124 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Finance 2019 889 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,89x
EV / Sales2020 8,11x
Capitalization 2 681 M
Chart VZ HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
VZ Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VZ HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 298,33  CHF
Last Close Price 339,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target 6,04%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Daniel Reinhart Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Kindle Chairman
Rafael Pfaffen Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht Langhart Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Iff Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VZ HOLDING AG18.59%2 762
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.0.11%38 106
LEGAL & GENERAL-11.19%22 158
KKR & CO. INC.3.39%16 948
AMUNDI-4.51%15 281
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-11.43%11 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group