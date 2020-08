VZ : Le Groupe VZ signe à nouveau une solide croissance

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 322 M 350 M 350 M Net income 2020 113 M 123 M 123 M Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 28,8x Yield 2020 1,42% Capitalization 3 270 M 3 569 M 3 556 M Capi. / Sales 2020 10,2x Capi. / Sales 2021 9,71x Nbr of Employees 945 Free-Float - Chart VZ HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VZ HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 55,00 CHF Last Close Price 83,00 CHF Spread / Highest target -27,7% Spread / Average Target -33,7% Spread / Lowest Target -39,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Matthias Daniel Reinhart Chief Executive Officer Manfred Kindle Chairman Rafael Pfaffen Chief Financial Officer Albrecht Langhart Independent Non-Executive Director Roland Iff Vice Chairman