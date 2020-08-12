VZ : continues solid growth

Press release

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586

VZ Group continues solid growth

Zug, 12 August 2020 - VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 7.4 percent compared to the first half of 2019. As expected, net profit rose dispropor- tionately, namely by 15.8 percent. CEO Matthias Reinhart expects the growth to continue in the second half of the year. He also announces that the Group nominated an additional member to its Executive Board.

Profit grows disproportionately

Compared with the first half of 2019, operating revenues grew slightly less than expected, namely by 7.4 percent from CHF 148.8 to 159.8 million. Banking income however increased slightly, although the group had expected a slight decline. This increase is mainly due to the higher volatility on the stock markets. As expected, profit grew disproportionately by 15.8 percent from CHF 48.7 to 56.4 million, primarily due to the lower tax burden.

Higher balance sheet total

Since 1 January, the group's balance sheet total has risen from CHF 4.1 to 4.6 billion. The main reasons for this substantial growth are the additional inflow of clients and the Swiss National Bank's higher exemption threshold. The core capital ratio now stands at 24.7 percent and is therefore very solid.

Robust demand

Demand for both financial consulting and platform solutions has been robust. While the lockdown resulted in some of the consulting projects being shifted into the future, demand for platform solutions is less affected. In fact, VZ recorded more than 3000 new clients in net terms for the first time. This is directly reflected in net new money, which rose to CHF 1.64 billion from 1.3 billion in the first half of 2019.

Additional member of the Group Executive Board

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Philipp Heer to the Executive Board of VZ Group as of 1 January 2021. He is responsible for the Bernese, Central and Southern regions of Switzerland, for corporate succession, estate planning, execution of wills and taxes, and now also for insurances for private individuals.