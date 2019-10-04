Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  W.H. Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 03:04:32 am
49.1 GBp   -1.80%
04:42aW H IRELAND : Board Changes
PU
09/27W H IRELAND : Directorate Change – Update
PU
09/18W H IRELAND : Summer Deal Roundup
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

W H Ireland : Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:42am EDT

WH Ireland Group plc

('WH Ireland or the 'Company' - AIM: WHI.L)

Retirement of Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Tim Steel and Richard Lee have informed the Board of their intention to retire as Chairman and as Non-Executive Director of WH Ireland plc at the end of this December 2019.

Mr. Steel joined the Board in March 2014 and was appointed Chairman in January 2016.

Tim has overseen a complete change of senior management with a new CEO, CFO, Head of Wealth Management and Head of Compliance. He has also overseen a significant change in the Board with Simon Lough, Philip Shelley and Alistair Buchanan (subject to FCA approval) added to Victoria Raffe to create a Board that can provide the relevant and current experience to help WH Ireland achieve its real potential.

Richard Lee has been a Non-Executive Director since January 2010, having worked at WH Ireland for 8 years before that.

Richard will continue as a Senior Advisor to the company as it develops its Wealth Management business.

The company has made good progress in its recovery plan despite challenging market conditions and will update the market at its Interim Results in November.

Commenting on today's announcement, Tim said:

'Having overseen the implementation of the first phase of our recovery plan and the recruitment of a new senior management team and Board, it is time for a new Chairman to oversee the next stage of WH Ireland's development. I wish the company every success for the future.'

Commenting on today's announcement, Richard said:

'After many years of working at WH Ireland, I am pleased to be leaving the Board in good hands and I am delighted to be able to continue to help as it continues to execute its recovery plan.'

The Board has initiated a process to identify and appoint a successor for Tim to ensure an orderly handover.

The Board wishes to record its great appreciation for Tim's contribution to the Company over the past six years as well as to Richard who has been such an important part of WH Ireland's development.

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, CEO

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Andrew Emmott/Miriam Greenwood

+44(0) 203 368 3551/3550

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare

+44 (0) 2013 128 8793

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:41:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC
04:42aW H IRELAND : Board Changes
PU
09/27W H IRELAND : Directorate Change – Update
PU
09/18W H IRELAND : Summer Deal Roundup
PU
08/20W H IRELAND : Directorate Change & Updated Notice of AGM
PU
08/14W H IRELAND : WHIreland's annual insight days
PU
08/01W H IRELAND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/01SUCCESSION PLANNING : Passing on the family home
PU
07/31W H IRELAND : The rebirth of WHIreland
PU
07/31W H IRELAND : Final Results & Notice of AGM
PU
07/31W H IRELAND : Calling all 50 somethings…
PU
More news
Chart W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
W.H. Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Michael Steel Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Jones Chief Operating Officer
Philip Tansey Chief Finance Officer & Director
Richard E. Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC-25.93%25
CITIC LIMITED-17.63%36 729
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED21.48%29 885
NATIXIS-13.84%13 070
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.25.74%10 884
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group