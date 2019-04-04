W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
PDMR shareholding
Simon Lough, non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 46,556 ordinary shares in the Company in two transactions as set out below. Following these purchases, Simon Lough owns 46,566 ordinary shares, representing 0.11 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
a)
|
Name
|
Simon Lough
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
GB0009241885
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Market purchases
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
42p per share
|
21,556
|
45p per share
|
25,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
46,556
£20,304
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 & 2 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
WH Ireland Group plc www.whirelandplc.com
Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood +44(0) 20 3368 3551
Disclaimer
W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:06:03 UTC