W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

PDMR shareholding

Simon Lough, non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 46,556 ordinary shares in the Company in two transactions as set out below. Following these purchases, Simon Lough owns 46,566 ordinary shares, representing 0.11 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Simon Lough 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchases c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 42p per share 21,556 45p per share 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 46,556 £20,304 e) Date of the transaction 1 & 2 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

