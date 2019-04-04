Log in
W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/04 11:35:05 am
45.5 GBp   --.--%
08:07pW H IRELAND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/25W H IRELAND : WHIreland awarded the 2019 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants
PU
03/21W H IRELAND : Result of General Meeting
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/04/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

PDMR shareholding

Simon Lough, non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 46,556 ordinary shares in the Company in two transactions as set out below. Following these purchases, Simon Lough owns 46,566 ordinary shares, representing 0.11 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Simon Lough

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

42p per share

21,556

45p per share

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

46,556

£20,304

e)

Date of the transaction

1 & 2 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood +44(0) 20 3368 3551

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:06:03 UTC
