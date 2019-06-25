Log in
W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/25/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

PDMR shareholding

Stephen Ford, Head of Private Wealth Management, has informed the Company that he has purchased 44,827 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below, and his wife Joanna Ford, has purchased 44,827 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Stephen Ford is deemed to be interested in 89,654 ordinary shares, representing 0.21 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Stephen Ford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Private Wealth Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50p per share

46.92 per share

43.95p per share

29,077

7,500

8,250

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

44,827

£21,683.38

e)

Date of the transaction

21 and 24 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the PCA

a)

Name

Joanna Ford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Stephen Ford, a PDMR of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50p per share

46.92 per share

43.95p per share

29,077

7,500

8,250

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

44,827

£21,683.38

e)

Date of the transaction

21 and 24 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott +44(0) 20 3368 3555

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:01:13 UTC
