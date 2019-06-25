W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
PDMR shareholding
Stephen Ford, Head of Private Wealth Management, has informed the Company that he has purchased 44,827 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below, and his wife Joanna Ford, has purchased 44,827 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Stephen Ford is deemed to be interested in 89,654 ordinary shares, representing 0.21 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stephen Ford
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of Private Wealth Management
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
GB0009241885
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Market purchases
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
50p per share
46.92 per share
43.95p per share
|
29,077
7,500
8,250
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
44,827
£21,683.38
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
21 and 24 June 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
