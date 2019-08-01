W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Directors/PDMR shareholding

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Company that he has purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Phillip Wale owns 57,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.13 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

Phillip Tansey, Finance Director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 18,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Tansey owns 18,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.04 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

Finally, Philip Shelley, a proposed Non-Executive Director of the Company (subject only to FCA approval) has informed the Company that he has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Shelley owns 500,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.17 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Phillip Wale 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchases c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 40p per share 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 25,000 £10,000 e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Philip Tansey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchases c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 40p per share 18,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 18,000 £7,200 e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Philip Shelley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (elect) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchases c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 40p per share 50p per share 450,000 50,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 500,000 £205,000 e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

