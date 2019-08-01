Log in
W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/01/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Directors/PDMR shareholding

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Company that he has purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Phillip Wale owns 57,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.13 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

Phillip Tansey, Finance Director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 18,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Tansey owns 18,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.04 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

Finally, Philip Shelley, a proposed Non-Executive Director of the Company (subject only to FCA approval) has informed the Company that he has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Shelley owns 500,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.17 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Phillip Wale

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40p per share

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25,000

£10,000

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Philip Tansey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40p per share

18,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18,000

£7,200

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Philip Shelley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (elect)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchases

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40p per share

50p per share

450,000

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

£205,000

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott

+44(0) 20 3368 3551

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:39:05 UTC
