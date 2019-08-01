W H Ireland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
Directors/PDMR shareholding
Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Company that he has purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Phillip Wale owns 57,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.13 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.
Phillip Tansey, Finance Director, has informed the Company that he has purchased 18,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Tansey owns 18,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.04 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.
Finally, Philip Shelley, a proposed Non-Executive Director of the Company (subject only to FCA approval) has informed the Company that he has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company as set out below. Following these purchases, Philip Shelley owns 500,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.17 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
a)
|
Name
|
Phillip Wale
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
GB0009241885
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Market purchases
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
40p per share
|
25,000
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
25,000
£10,000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
31 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
a)
|
Name
|
Philip Tansey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
GB0009241885
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Market purchases
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
40p per share
|
18,000
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
18,000
£7,200
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
31 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
a)
|
Name
|
Philip Shelley
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director (elect)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
GB0009241885
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Market purchases
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
40p per share
50p per share
|
450,000
50,000
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
500,000
£205,000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
31 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
www.whirelandplc.com
|
Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer
|
+44(0) 20 7220 1666
|
|
|
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)
|
|
Andrew Emmott
|
+44(0) 20 3368 3551
