W.H. Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC (WHI)
12/21 08:59:59 am
67.5 GBp   --.--%
W H Ireland : Directorate Change Update

12/21/2018 | 09:44am CET

RNS Number : 1968L

W.H. Ireland Group PLC

21 December 2018

WH Ireland Group Plc

("WH Ireland" or the "Company")

Directorate Change Update

Further to the announcement of 28 November 2018, Daniel Cowland, Finance Director of the Company will cease to be a director of the Company with effect from today. This follows a successful handover to Philip Tansey, the Company's new Head of Finance.

Philip Tansey is a qualified accountant and has worked in a number of financial and managerial roles before taking up this appointment. Between 2011 and 2017 he was Chief Financial Officer of Panmure Gordon and before that, from 2008, was Managing Director of the NASDAQ quoted US inter-dealer Broker, BGC Partners Inc. During his career he has also worked at Deutsche Bank, CSFB, CIBC Wood Grundy and Salomon Brothers.

Commenting, Tim Steel said "We wish Dan all the best for the future and look forward to working with Philip in his new role"

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc
www.whirelandplc.com
Phillip Wale, CEO
+44(0) 20 7220 1666
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood
+44(0) 203 368 3551/3550
MHP Communications
Reg Hoare
+44(0)20 3128 8793

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

BOALLFSDFALIFIT

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:44:04 UTC
