W H Ireland : Directorate Change Update

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change Update

The Company confirms that, further to the announcement of 6 February 2019, and following FCA approval, Philip Tansey has been appointed as Finance Director to the Company.

Commenting, Philip Wale said, 'We are delighted that Philip has agreed to be a director of the Company. Philip brings a wealth of experience that will be valuable to WH Ireland as we continue on the path towards profitability.'

