W H Ireland : Directorate Change Update

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
Directorate Change Update
The Company confirms that, further to the announcement of 6 February 2019, and following FCA approval, Philip Tansey has been appointed as Finance Director to the Company.
Commenting, Philip Wale said, 'We are delighted that Philip has agreed to be a director of the Company. Philip brings a wealth of experience that will be valuable to WH Ireland as we continue on the path towards profitability.'
For further information, please contact:
WH Ireland Group plc
Phillip Wale, CEO
www.whirelandplc.com
+44(0) 20 7220 1666
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood
+44(0) 203 368 3551/3550
