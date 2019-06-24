Log in
W H Ireland : Directorate Change Update

06/24/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change Update

The Company confirms that, further to the announcement of 6 February 2019, and following FCA approval, Philip Tansey has been appointed as Finance Director to the Company.

Commenting, Philip Wale said, 'We are delighted that Philip has agreed to be a director of the Company. Philip brings a wealth of experience that will be valuable to WH Ireland as we continue on the path towards profitability.'

For further information, please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

Phillip Wale, CEO

www.whirelandplc.com

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood

+44(0) 203 368 3551/3550

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:27:02 UTC
