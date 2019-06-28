Log in
W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:35:22 am
47.5 GBp   --.--%
08:48pW H IRELAND : Issue of Options
PU
06/25W H IRELAND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/24W H IRELAND : Directorate Change Update
PU
W H Ireland : Issue of Options

06/28/2019

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Issue of Options

PDMR shareholding

The Company confirms today that it has issued options over 1,400,000 shares to certain directors, employees, consultants and PDMRs of the Company, the details of which are set out below (the 'Options').

The Options are being granted with an exercise price of 45p and vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. They remain, however, conditional on the continued employment of the recipient at the date of exercise. Out of the total 1,400,000 Options, 1,175,000 Options have been granted under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the 'LTIP') to certain directors and employees. The remaining 225,000 Options have been granted to a consultant and as such are subject to shareholder approval which will be sought at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The Options granted under the LTIP are over Ordinary Shares in the Company which are already in issue and held by the Sanne Trust, and therefore the exercise of these options will not affect the number of shares in issue in the Company.

In accordance with the agreement with Polygon Global Partners LLP ('Polygon'), announced on 17 October 2017, Polygon has consented to the issue of these share options.

Following the grant of the Options set out in the table below, the total interest in shares and options held by the PDMRs set out in this announcement are as follows:

Name of PDMR

Options Granted

Total Options Held

Total Equity Held

Phillip Wale

500,000

500,000

Nil

Philip Tansey

200,000

200,000

Nil

Adam Pollock

150,000

350,000

45,159

Stephen Ford

150,000

150,000

265,765

Katy Mitchell

100,000

115,000

1,000

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Philip Wale

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Option over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45p per share

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Philip Tansey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Option over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45p per share

200,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Adam Pollock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of CIB

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Option over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45p per share

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Stephen Ford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Private Wealth Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Option over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45p per share

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Katy Mitchell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

WH Ireland Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Option over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0009241885

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45p per share

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott, Miriam Greenwood +44(0) 20 3368 3555

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 00:47:02 UTC
