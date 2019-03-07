W H Ireland : Q1 2019 Deal Roundup

Advisory

NOMAD and Financial Adviser to Polemos plc in respect of its acquisitions of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited, which constitutes a reverse takeover under the AIM Rules, and Mash Productions Limited. Digitalbox is a digital media business based in the UK, which produces and publishes, through its brand Entertainment Daily, online UK entertainment news covering TV shows, showbiz and celebrity news. Mash Productions, through its brand Daily Mash, produces and publishes online satire spoof news articles. Both acquisitions generate revenue from the sale of advertising slots in and around the content they publish.

Rule 3 Adviser to NetScientific Plc for its formal sales process and financial adviser in respect of its circular to shareholders concerning the adoption of a new business model. NetScientific is a transatlantic healthcare IP commercialisation group.

Placings

NOMAD and Sole Broker to Pennant International Group plc, which provides technical training solutions globally to engineers in defence and regulated civilian sectors, in respect to its fundraise of £1.8m principally to acquire Aviation Skills Partnership Limited.

Sole Broker to Angus Energy plc, an independent onshore oil and gas production and development company, in respect of a £2.2m placing for capital restructuring and work programmes.

NOMAD and Sole Broker to Malvern International plc for a £600k fundraise. Malvern is a global learning and skills development partner preparing learners to meet the demands of a professional life.

NOMAD and Joint Broker to Immotion Group plc, the UK-based immersive virtual reality 'Out of Home' entertainment business, in relation to its £3.3m fundraise which will be used to accelerate the Company's growth plans.

Private

Introducer to an undisclosed £5m private equity fundraise.